Alabama, Kalen DeBoer agree to new 7-year, $87.5M contract

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Alabama has reached a new seven-year contract with football coach Kalen DeBoer that will pay him $12.5 million per season, the university announced Wednesday.

The new agreement, which was approved by the University of Alabama System's Compensation Committee during a virtual meeting Wednesday, extended DeBoer's contract by two years. It expires on Jan. 31, 2033.

The new agreement includes a buyout of $10 million through Jan. 31, 2027, and it decreases by $2 million after each of the next two years.

DeBoer, who has a 20-8 record in two seasons at Alabama, was linked to job openings at Michigan and Penn State this past offseason, although he didn't interview with either school.

"We are excited about the opportunity to continue our time in Tuscaloosa with this contract extension," DeBoer said in a statement. "This university has become a special place to us, and I look forward to working to ensure that Alabama football remains at the forefront of college football.

"This program has a long history of success and an unmatched tradition that I was eager to be a part of two years ago, and I cannot wait to keep coaching our guys and bring more championships to Alabama."

Alabama has approved a new seven-year contract for Kalen DeBoer that pays him $12.5 million per year through Jan. 31, 2033. It includes a buyout of $10 million through Jan. 2027 that drops to $8 million through Jan. 2028 and $6 million through Jan. 2029. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

DeBoer, 51, took on the unenviable challenge of replacing former coach Nick Saban, who retired in January 2024 after guiding the Crimson Tide to six national championships.

DeBoer led Washington to a 14-1 record during the 2023 season, including a 34-13 loss to Michigan in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

His teams have won 20 games against ranked opponents since 2021, the second-best record among active FBS head coaches. Alabama went 8-4 against AP Top 25 teams across the past two campaigns.

This past season, Alabama finished 11-4 and reached the CFP. The Tide defeated Oklahoma 34-24 on the road in the first round then lost 38-3 to eventual national champion Indiana in a quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl.

"We are pleased to extend Coach DeBoer and are proud to have him leading the Crimson Tide football program," Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in a statement. "He is an excellent coach and has done a commendable job developing our student-athletes."