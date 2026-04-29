2026 college football Top 25: Under-the-radar players for each team

The SEC Now crew describes how far the Tigers must go in Kiffin's debut season in order for it to be considered a success with harsh critics at the ready. (2:20)

Open Extended Reactions

The top teams in college football are loaded with names that roll off the tongue, preseason All-Americans and potential first-round NFL draft picks.

But for any team to have a high level of success, it needs contributions up and down the roster. Star power alone won't cut it.

So we asked our college football reporters for a player on each team in our updated Way-Too-Early Top 25 who may not be on the radar of most fans but could play a significant role in a conference race or the chase for a College Football Playoff bid.

2025 record: 12-2, 9-0 Big Ten

Under-the-radar player: LB Payton Pierce. The Buckeyes had both starting linebackers from last season -- Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles -- go in the top seven of the NFL draft. That doesn't mean linebacker will suddenly become a weakness for the Buckeyes. With Reese and Styles gone, Pierce, who had 44 tackles as a reserve last season, looks ready to step into a starting role. The No. 5 inside linebacker recruit in the country two years ago out of Lucas, Texas, Pierce chose Ohio State over the Longhorns. In Pierce and rising sophomore Riley Pettijohn, the Buckeyes have a promising young linebacking tandem to retool the defense around. -- Jake Trotter

2025 record: 13-2, 8-1 Big Ten

Under-the-radar player: RB Simeon Price. While much of the discussion around the Ducks' running back room understandably revolves around Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., both of whom had stellar freshman seasons, the addition of Price could prove to be just as important. Price, a transfer with stops at Mississippi State, Coastal Carolina and Colorado, should balance out the room with his ample experience and veteran presence. -- Paolo Uggetti

2025 record: 12-2, 8-1 SEC

Under-the-radar players: TE Ethan Barbour. Georgia has some question marks at receiver after four key contributors left, so perhaps it's time for the Bulldogs to get back to throwing to their tight ends. Georgia is loaded at the position with Lawson Luckie, Jaden Reddell and Elyiss Williams coming back. The Bulldogs also signed Kaiden Prothro of Bowdon, Georgia, who was the No. 1 tight end in the Class of 2026, according to ESPN Recruiting. But Georgia's coaches were very high on Barbour before he broke his ankle in the second game of the 2025 season. Kirby Smart loves his toughness, blocking ability and versatility. He's a capable pass catcher too. -- Mark Schlabach

2025 record: 10-2

Under-the-radar player: S Brauntae Johnson. The redshirt sophomore from Fort Wayne, Indiana, isn't going by "Tae" anymore, so it's time to learn his full name -- you'll be hearing it often. Johnson had a strong season as a redshirt freshman, but it happened quietly, as he was in the secondary with cornerback Leonard Moore, who drew the national spotlight. Johnson won't be a secret anymore. He has the potential to be one of the best safeties in the country this fall. He played in 10 games last year and started eight, finishing fourth on the team with 48 tackles (35 solo) and was second with four interceptions. He makes game-changing plays and has the ability to disrupt passing lanes. He also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown against Texas A&M and had a pick-six in the first quarter at Pitt. -- Heather Dinich

2025 record: 10-3, 6-2 SEC

Under-the-radar player: LB Rasheem Biles. The Longhorns needed a replacement for the versatile Anthony Hill Jr., and found one in Biles, a Pitt transfer who didn't attract as much attention as some of the Longhorns' other heralded portal acquisitions. Steve Sarkisian said during spring practice that he knew Biles was flashy, but his physicality stood out. At Pitt last year, he had 101 tackles, 17 tackles for loss (which ranked in the top 10 nationally), 4.5 sacks and two interceptions he returned 85 yards for two touchdowns. -- Dave Wilson

2025 record: 16-0, 9-0 Big Ten

Under-the-radar player: DT Mario Landino. Landino was overlooked on a decorated defensive line but made key contributions during the team's national title run. A first-year starter alongside Tyrique Tucker, Landino had five sacks for the season, recovered two fumbles in the semifinal win against Oregon and recorded three pass breakups. The 6-foot-4, 284-pound Landino recorded sacks against both Ohio State and Oregon and two sacks against Illinois. He enters his true junior season as a core member of returning defenders -- Tucker, linebackers Rolijah Hardy and Isaiah Jones, safety Amare Ferrell -- charged with stabilizing an elite unit after a wave of key departures. -- Adam Rittenberg

2025 record: 13-3, 6-2 ACC

Under-the-radar player: DE Hayden Lowe. Lowe got to Miami last year as a five-star prospect, and within the first few weeks of practice, coaches thought he would be able to make an immediate impact. But he got hurt and missed the season, giving him valuable time to watch and learn from Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr. With Mesidor and Bain off to the NFL, Miami has a definite need at the defensive end spot. Outside of transfer Damon Wilson II, Miami doesn't have much in the way of proven talent at the position. But the early returns on Lowe are promising. "My expectations for him are through the roof," coach Mario Cristobal said. -- Andrea Adelson

2025 record: 12-2, 8-1 Big 12

Under-the-radar player: WR Kenny Johnson. Texas Tech brought in four wide receivers via the portal this offseason to help replace the production of NFL-bound starters Caleb Douglas and Reggie Virgil. Johnson, a Pitt transfer, is ready to take the next big step in his senior year after earning honorable mention All-ACC recognition last season as the Panthers' second-leading receiver with 695 yards and five TDs on 48 catches. He should have a chance to shine alongside returning wideouts Coy Eakin and Micah Hudson. Don't be surprised if Johnson also emerges as an impact punt returner for the Red Raiders. -- Max Olson

2025 record: 13-2, 7-1 SEC

Under-the-radar player: WR Caleb Cunningham. The Rebels lost a plethora of receivers to the NFL draft and transfer portal, including leading receivers Harris Wallace III and De'Zhaun Stribling, who both turned pro. Cayden Lee transferred to Missouri; Winston Watkins joined former coach Lane Kiffin at LSU. The Rebels grabbed a handful of receivers out of the portal, but they're also counting on Cunningham to emerge as a playmaker this season. He flipped from Alabama to Ole Miss late in November 2024. He has great size (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) and was a standout at Choctaw County High in Ackerman, Mississippi. He had one catch in 2025. -- Mark Schlabach

2025 record: 11-2, 7-1 SEC

Under-the-radar player: RB Rueben Owens II. Owens wasn't under the radar as a recruit, rushing for more than 7,000 yards and 100 TDs and becoming one of the most coveted prospects in the 2023 class. But he has yet to reach his potential during his A&M career because of injuries. Owens led all SEC freshmen in 2023 in all-purpose yards with 743 but suffered a foot injury in a scrimmage in 2024 and was limited to 66 yards in two games before running for 639 last year. In 28 career games, he has topped 20 carries just once, last year against Mississippi State, running for 142 yards. At full speed, Owens has star potential. -- Dave Wilson

Rueben Owens II has star potential, although he hasn't reached that level yet. Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

2025 record: 7-6, 3-5 SEC

Under-the-radar player: S Ty Benefield. Granted, Benefield was among the top additions Lane Kiffin made through the portal, but he did not generate as much buzz as Sam Leavitt or Princewill Umanmielen. Early in spring, Kiffin praised Benefield as having an "ultra-elite" skill set and mindset, and that should serve him well as he makes the transition to the Power 4 level. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound safety from Boise State started 33 games for the Broncos -- including 28 straight -- and was the first defensive player to commit to Kiffin out of the portal. LSU has several holes to fill in the defensive backfield, so his addition is huge for a unit looking for experience and consistency. -- Andrea Adelson

2025 record: 12-2, 8-1 Big 12

Under-the-radar player: TE Walker Lyons. Lyons was a meaningful contributor at USC last season, but after catching 20 passes for 223 yards, he made the decision to transfer to BYU. In Provo, his role should grow. Part of that is because he's a reliable pass-catching option, but there is also a real need for the Cougars in the absence of many experienced receivers. He drew rave reviews in spring practice and is set to have a breakout season. -- Kyle Bonagura

2025 record: 10-3, 6-2 SEC

Under-the-radar player: DE Taylor Wein. A second-team All-SEC selection last fall, Wein still might not be the first face you think of within a defensive core that returns veterans like Peyton Bowen, Jayden Jackson and Kip Lewis. But the redshirt junior is no secret around Norman after his breakout campaign on one of the nation's top defenses a year ago. Wein not only led the Sooners in TFLs (15), sacks (seven) and pressures (35), but he stepped up when it mattered most in 2025, surging after Oklahoma lost star pass rusher R Mason Thomas to injury and starring in the program's road win at Alabama in November. With Thomas off to the NFL, Wein has every opportunity to make another star turn this fall. -- Eli Lederman

2025 record: 9-4, 7-2 Big Ten

Under-the-radar player: S Rod Moore. The NCAA granted the two-time captain a sixth season of eligibility, potentially giving the Wolverines a difference-maker on the back end of their defense. The question is whether Moore can regain the form he had in 2023. Moore tore his ACL during spring practice in 2024, then had to have a meniscus procedure on the same knee. He missed the entire 2024 season and played only three games last year. Moore was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023, manning a key role on Michigan's national championship defense. -- Jake Trotter

2025 record: 7-6, 3-6 Big Ten

Under-the-radar player: WR Koby Howard. Howard is a true sophomore who will be competing against a crowded group of older, more experienced transfers to establish himself as a dependable go-to receiver on a team that desperately needs one. He's one of few players, though, who was at Penn State last year and saw playing time. As a true freshman, Howard played in nine games and made four starts. He had seven catches for 133 yards, averaging 19.1 yards per completion. He also had three catches of at least 20 yards. Those within the program expect him to compete for significantly more playing time this year. -- Heather Dinich

2025 record: 11-4, 7-1 SEC

Under-the-radar player: LB Caleb Woodson. "Under the radar" may not describe Woodson, because there should be hype around him coming into 2026. He was a key contributor on Brent Pry's defense at Virginia Tech for three seasons, and he's just a damn good athlete. He used to be a year-round competitive swimmer, starting at the age of 6 and continuing until he was 14. He originally played wide receiver, and decided to switch to defense because when he was going to football camps in his youth, the wide receiver and defensive back lines were long. He's willing to do what needs to be done on the field and should fit in nicely at Alabama. -- Harry Lyles Jr.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

2025 record: 9-4, 5-4 Big Ten

Under-the-radar player: RB Jordan Washington. He might not be under the radar in Seattle, but with just 30 carries over the past two seasons, Washington has not emerged on the national scene. As a high school senior, Washington finished second in the 100-meter dash at the California state track meet -- his personal best was 10.31 -- and was an explosive four-star football recruit at Jordan High in Long Beach. Washington averaged 8.6 yards per carry on 27 attempts last season for the Huskies but was never a meaningful part of the rotation at the position. Without the team's top two running backs from a year ago, Washington figures to get more chances this year, even with the transfer additions of Jayden Limar (Oregon) and Trey Cooley (Troy). -- Kyle Bonagura

2025 record: 11-2, 7-2 Big 12

Under-the-radar player: QB Byrd Ficklin. There is a strong case that Ficklin is the most exciting player most of the country still doesn't know much about. He was one of just eight players in FBS last season with at least three carries that went for 60-plus yards. Of the 389 players with at least 60 carries last year, he ranked No. 3 in yards per carry (8.41) and No. 1 among the 104 qualifying quarterbacks, finishing more than 2 yards per carry better than the next best quarterback. He's still set to back up Devon Dampier this season and there isn't a body of work to fairly evaluate him as a complete quarterback, but Ficklin is a name to know. -- Kyle Bonagura

2025 record: 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten

Under-the-radar player: CB Deshaun Lee. Hawkeyes defensive backs who have played as much as Lee has under an elite coordinator in Phil Parker typically save their best season for last. Lee was pretty good in 2025, recording two interceptions, six pass breakups and 29 solo tackles, proving he can hold up well in space. He enters his senior season with 25 career starts at cornerback, recording 16 passes defended and 76 solo tackles (out of 108 total). Safety Zach Lutmer likely will generate more attention entering the season, but watch out for Lee as a playmaker on the edge. -- Adam Rittenberg

2025 record: 9-4, 7-2 Big Ten

Under-the-radar player: WR Tanook Hines. If they don't know it already, a lot of people are going to learn Hines' name this fall. The wideout from Houston shined in his first season at USC, totaling 561 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 34 receptions. But with the departures of Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane to the NFL, Hines is set to be one of the top targets for quarterback Jayden Maiava in 2026. The Trojans have had no issues developing NFL-ready receivers for some time now and Hines has the potential to be next in line. -- Paolo Uggetti

2025 record: 9-4, 4-4 ACC

Under-the-radar player: TE Jaleel Skinner. Louisville's passing attack is going to look a lot different in 2026, with its top three wideouts from last year gone. Jeff Brohm has filled gaps, particularly with the addition of Tre Richardson from Vanderbilt, but it also looks like the Cardinals are eager to utilize the tight end position extensively this year. Tulsa transfer Brody Foley and Tulane transfer Justyn Reid figure to get their share, but don't overlook Skinner, who has been in the offense the past two years -- and is Louisville's leading returning receiver. The onetime Miami Hurricane had 21 catches for 204 yards last season, but he excelled this spring, and his role in this new-look offense should grow. At 6-5, 230 pounds, he figures to be a strong threat in the red zone and a weapon on third downs -- something the Cards lacked at times last season. -- David Hale

2025 record: 9-4, 6-2 ACC

Under-the-radar player: S Tyren Polley Jr. A three-star prospect coming out of high school, Polley forced his way onto the field as a true freshman with a strong fall camp. A September injury interrupted his progress, but when he returned to the lineup in November, he looked like a polished star. Polley picked off passes in wins over Boston College and Louisville, then had six tackles in a bowl win over Arizona. For the year, Polley allowed just 45 yards as a primary defender, which certainly set the stage for a potential breakout in 2026. SMU desperately needs to shore up the secondary, and Polley could be a lynchpin to making that happen. -- David Hale

2025 record: 9-4, 5-4 Big 12

Under-the-radar player: WR Jordan Dwyer. The Horned Frogs are missing a lot of star power at wide receiver with the departures of stars Eric McAlister and Joseph Manjack IV. That makes Dwyer's return for a fifth season particularly important for TCU and first-year offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis. The former Idaho transfer finished second in targets (85), receptions (54), receiving yards (730) and touchdowns (seven) in his debut season with the Horned Frogs last fall. With Harvard transfer Jaden Craig under center and Sammis -- whose UConn offense ranked 12th nationally in passing offense a year ago -- calling plays, TCU will be operating through the air and leaning heavily on veterans like Dwyer in 2026. -- Eli Lederman

2025 record: 10-3, 6-3 Big 12

Under-the-radar player: CB Jalen Mayo. The Cougars found an intriguing answer to replace Latrell McCutchin Sr. at corner via the portal in Mayo. The 6-foot-2 cover man comes in with three years of starting experience from his time at FCS Stephen F. Austin and Division II Virginia Union and has snagged 10 interceptions in his career. Mayo played opposite Minnesota Vikings draft pick Charles Demmings last season and is eager to prove he's up next by making the move to the Big 12. -- Max Olson

2025 record: 8-5, 4-4 SEC

Under-the-radar player: RB Javin Gordon. The Vols had a need at running back, and filled it with the Tulane transfer. Gordon ran for more than 500 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman, impressing the veterans on the Green Wave with his work ethic. One teammate last season, receiver Bryce Bohanon, said Gordon was already doing things most players take time to get accustomed to in order to have a successful transition from high school to college. As he takes a step up joining the SEC, that work ethic will be crucial in having success. -- Harry Lyles Jr.