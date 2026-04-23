Louisville, coach Jeff Brohm agree to 8-year, $64.8M extension

Open Extended Reactions

Louisville coach Jeff Brohm has agreed to an eight-year, $64.8 million contract extension that will keep him at the school through 2033, the school announced Thursday.

Brohm and the Cardinals had been negotiating a new deal since December, after his name came up in connection with the open Penn State job. In three years with his alma mater, Brohm has gone 28-12, including an ACC championship game appearance in 2023. He has won at least nine games in each season.

The new deal will pay him an average of $8.1 million per season.

"Over the past three seasons, Jeff has clearly demonstrated that he is the right person to lead our football program, now and into the future," athletic director Josh Heird said in a statement. "He understands what it means to represent the University of Louisville on the field and in this community. Jeff is building a culture rooted in accountability, development, and competitive excellence. I am confident in the direction of our program and excited about what the future holds under his leadership."

The new eight-year deal starts with Brohm making $6.3 million in 2026 and goes up to $8.7 million in 2032. If Brohm leaves before Dec. 31, 2027, he would owe Louisville $3 million. If he leaves after that, he would owe $1 million.

If he is fired without cause before Dec. 31, 2029, Louisville would owe him 90% of his total remaining salary. If he is fired after Dec. 31, 2029, he would be owed 100% of his remaining salary.

In addition to his increased salary, the football staff salary pool increased $750,000 to $6.25 million. Brohm has a slew of incentives built in, including an extra $250,000 if Louisville finishes in the CFP Top 25. In his old contract, he did not earn a bonus with a Top 25 finish.

Brohm played at Louisville from 1989 to 1993 and was a head coach at Western Kentucky and Purdue before returning home to coach the Cardinals. In 12 years as a head coach, Brohm is 94-56.