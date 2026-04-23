Fickell: Back 'against the wall' amid Wisconsin's struggles

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MADISON, Wis. -- After consecutive losing seasons, Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell understands what's at stake this fall, even after the man who hired him, athletic director Chris McIntosh, left for a role with the Big Ten.

Fickell is 17-21 at Wisconsin and just 9-15 the past two seasons, which have been marred by injuries at quarterback and other positions. His contract runs through 2032, and in February he asked McIntosh for his contract not to receive the customary one-year rollover given to most Wisconsin coaches.

"We know that our backs are against the wall, that's the thing that doesn't change," Fickell told ESPN.

McIntosh, who hired Fickell from Cincinnati in late 2022, abruptly left earlier this month for a new role with the Big Ten, deputy commissioner for strategy, where he will work closely with league commissioner Tony Petitti. His departure comes at a time of leadership flux for the university. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, who has been in her role since 2022, is leaving to become president at Columbia. Earlier this month, University of Wisconsin systems president Jay Rothman was fired.

Fickell has worked closely with interim athletic director Marcus Sedberry, who previously served as the athletic department's general manager under McIntosh.

"There's nobody that knows this program, has been with us, more than Marcus," said Fickell, who added that he hopes Sedberry lands the permanent athletic director role. "So regardless of whatever is going to happen, there's a guy that we're in lockstep with."

Sedberry, speaking Thursday to reporters for the first time since being named interim AD, echoed his support for Fickell.

"Luke is really clear on what he wants to and needs to do," Sedberry said. "I don't think that me in this role, or anyone in this role, really changes that. For the sake of all of Badger nation, we all want Badger football to be successful. There's not any person associated with our program that doesn't think that, and chief among them is Luke. He's committed to doing that, I'm committed to supporting him in doing that, and we've put ourselves in a position to give ourselves a chance, and I'm excited about that."

In announcing Fickell would return for the 2026 season, McIntosh said Wisconsin would increase its financial commitment to the program. Wisconsin landed coveted dual-threat quarterback Colton Joseph from Old Dominion, added other transfers on both sides of the ball and retained top players like All-Big Ten linebacker Mason Posa.

Still, the Badgers haven't had consecutive losing seasons since 1991 and 1992, coach Barry Alvarez's first two at the helm.

"They're not going to be dumb," Fickell said of the university. "If we can't get things done, then they're eventually going to have to do something. But they trust, they believe, they know that we're all in this together, meaning the whole entire university."

Fickell admitted that when he came to Wisconsin, he and McIntosh tried to build the program in "a traditional way" with "traditional values" of taking high school players and developing them. They ultimately had to "recognize the hard way" that adjustments were needed to meet some of the modern realities with the portal, NIL and paying players.

He pointed to improvement with the roster and leadership as areas for optimism for the 2026 season.

"I'm kind of saying, 'Look, guys, we got to focus on the now. We got to make sure that everybody that's in this thing is committed and aligned, and the future will take care of itself," Fickell said. "A part of that is how we play. We got to do some things to be able to make sure we put the product out there to win.

"We're not shying away from saying: It's about winning."