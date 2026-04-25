Auburn lands four-star RB Myson Johnson-Cook

Entering his first season at Auburn, Golesh reflects on appreciating the moment and what it means to coach in the SEC for the Tigers. (4:52)

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Auburn secured a commitment from one of the nation's top running back prospects Saturday with a pledge from four-star recruit Myson Johnson-Cook, No. 34 in the SC Next 300.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound rusher from East St. Louis, Illinois, is ESPN's No. 3 overall running back prospect in the Class of 2027. He announced his commitment to the Tigers over finalists Miami, LSU, Kentucky and Ole Miss on Saturday during a ceremony in Decatur, Illinois.

Johnson-Cook lands as the Tigers' highest-ranked commitment under first-year coach Alex Golesh, who arrived at Auburn last November after three seasons at South Florida. He follows four-star tight end George Lamons Jr. (No. 90 overall) and defensive tackle Donivan Moore (No. 170) as the top-ranked of three prospects pledged to the program's 2027 class.