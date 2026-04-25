Elijah Haven, No. 1 overall 2027 QB, chooses Alabama

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Alabama secured the No. 1 overall quarterback in the Class of 2027 Saturday with a commitment from five-star passer Elijah Haven.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound prospect from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is the No. 6 overall prospect in the SC Next Junior 300. He announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide over Georgia while hosting a youth camp in Louisiana Saturday afternoon, following Trent Seaborn (No. 201 overall) as the second quarterback to join Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer's latest recruiting class.

Haven's pledge closes a lengthy recruiting process with the Crimson Tide, who outlasted Auburn, Florida, Kentucky and the SEC-rival Bulldogs to the lone five-star quarterback in the 2027 SC Next 300. Alabama initially offered the touted passer in June 2025, then hosted Haven on campus twice last fall and again in January. Haven also returned for the program's spring game earlier this month, days after an unofficial visit to Georgia in early April.

Haven told ESPN that relationships with DeBoer, Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and assistant Bryan Ellis, who replaced first-year Michigan State offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan as Alabama's quarterback coach in January, were central to his decision.

"Ultimately, it came down to familiarity and the place I can set myself up for the future the best," he said. "They have a pro-style offense and the kind of system I fit well into. They feel like they develop guys the best out of anybody and that's what I've been looking for in a school."

Haven lands as the highest-ranked of three SC Next 300 commits in the Crimson Tide's 2027 class and continues the program's investment in high school quarterback talent under DeBoer.

Former five-star quarterback Keelon Russell, DeBoer's first quarterback signee at Alabama, closed spring camp earlier this month locked into a position with redshirt junior Austin Mack. The Crimson Tide signed a pair of quarterbacks in the 2026 cycle between No. 5 pocket passer Jett Thomalla and three-star recruit Tayden-Evan Kaawa, and the program is poised to do the same again in the 2027 cycle as Haven arrives in the program's incoming class alongside Seaborn, a four-star in-state passer who has been committed to Alabama since last October.

Haven is a three-year starter at The Dunham School in Oak Hills Place, Louisiana. He was named the state's Gatorade Football Player of the Year last fall after throwing for 3,931 yards on 72.3% passing as a junior last fall, when Haven set a state record with 62 passing touchdowns and led The Dunham School to its first state title since 2004. Haven, who holds a 35-5 record as a varsity starter, also totaled 793 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025.

Haven's commitment marks the latest in a run of high-profile quarterback moves in the 2027 cycle this spring.

Michigan flip Kamden Lopati and fellow top 300 passers Andre Adams (Colorado), Davin Davidson (Florida), Will Mencl (Oregon), Jake Nawrot (Kentucky) and Blake Roskopf (Washington) have all found their destinations since April 1. Upon Haven's pledge, four-star quarterbacks Colton Nussmeier (No. 112 overall), Peter Bourque (No. 126) and Wonder Monds IV (No. 208) remain as the only uncommitted quarterbacks in the SC Next 300.