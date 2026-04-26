Texas A&M lands third 2027 five-star in OT Kennedy Brown

Elko describes the fun details of the Aggies' annual spring game before discussing CFP expansion, a nine-game SEC schedule and his thoughts on other potential changes. (5:11)

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Texas A&M added another five-star commit in the 2027 recruiting class Sunday with a pledge from offensive tackle Kennedy Brown, No. 5 in the SC Next 300.

Brown, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound lineman from Kingwood, Texas, is ESPN's No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2027 cycle. He picked the Aggies over finalists Florida, LSU and Tennessee following multiple visits with the program this spring.

Brown joins defensive end Zyron Forstall (No. 17 overall) and Kamarui Dorsey (No. 21) as the third five-star commit to headline a star-studded Texas A&M recruiting class in 2027. He lands as the Aggies' third offensive tackle pledge in the cycle, along with fellow in-state commits Kaeden Scott (No. 137 overall) and DeMarrion Johnson, a four-star prospect from Tyler, Texas.

Texas A&M's incoming class debuted at No. 2 in ESPN's initial class rankings for the cycle earlier this month. Upon Brown's announcement, the Aggies hold 11 top 300 commitments in the cycle, level with Oklahoma for the most of any FBS program.

Texas A&M has landed a top 10 class in each of its two recruiting cycles under coach Mike Elko, who led the program to its first College Football Playoff appearance last fall.

Brown will enter his third year as a starter on the offensive line later this year at Texas' Kingwood High School, where he also competes in track and field.

Texas A&M expects to remain in the mix for elite offensive line talent in the 2027 class following Brown's pledge. Five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews, No. 11 in the SC Next 300, recently completed a multiday visit with the Aggies. Four-star guards Albert Simien (No. 26 overall) and Ismael Camara (No. 56) are another pair of priority targets.