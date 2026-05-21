100 days until Week 0: Top storylines, games and predictions for the 2026 season

Open Extended Reactions

The countdown begins as we are just 100 days away from the start of the 2026 college football season. Week 0 will kick off with UNC facing TCU in Dublin. After going 4-8 in his first year as head coach at UNC, can Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels bounce back and become an ACC contender? How will the Horned Frogs look as they enter the season with a new starting quarterback after Josh Hoover left to join Indiana?

As we wait for the season to begin, it's never too early to look at early Heisman Trophy contenders, top storylines, plus key players and coaches to keep an eye on. You also don't want to miss our wild predictions.

This season, we'll see Texas quarterback Arch Manning return after going 10-3 in his first full season as starting quarterback for the Longhorns. Also, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore comes back for another season after the possibility that he could've been a 2026 first-round NFL draft pick.

After a wild coaching carousel last season, we'll see many new faces at new programs this fall. Lane Kiffin enters his first season at LSU after a surprising departure from Ole Miss and former Penn State coach James Franklin joins Virginia Tech and brought multiple Nittany Lions players along with him.

Our ESPN college football reporters have put together 100 things to know ahead of the upcoming college football season.

Jump to a section:

Storylines | Must-see games | Hotseat

Rising coaches | First-time CFP teams

Heisman contenders | Freshmen

Transfers | First-round bye

Predictions | G6 teams

10 must-know storylines

ESPN

10. The Pac-12 relaunches: It is back. It might be in name only, but the Pac-12's rebirth will officially take shape this year with holdovers Oregon State and Washington State set to welcome Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Texas State and Utah State (and Gonzaga come basketball season). The conference has leaned into the idea that it can be the best football conference outside of the Power 4 and while that's true, nothing, of course, is guaranteed. If the vibes from Pac-12 After Dark can be replicated, it would be an entertaining brand of football that is worth staying up late for.

9. Miami reloads at QB again: The Hurricanes and Mario Cristobal returned to the CFB elite with the help of transfer quarterbacks Cam Ward and Carson Beck the past two years, winning 23 games over that span. Then they shook up college football this year by landing Darian Mensah, who led Duke to its first ACC title since 1989 and set single-season records for passing yards and touchdowns, while he was under contract which was believed to be worth up to $4 million this year. Duke sued, and a settlement was reached to allow Mensah to officially commit to Miami on Jan. 26. Duke plays at Miami on Nov. 14.

8. Matt Campbell is rising at Penn State as Franklin rebounds at Virginia Tech: The two coaches are linked by Franklin's shocking downfall in State College last year, being fired in mid-October after playing in a College Football Playoff semifinal the season before. Campbell, the winningest coach in Iowa State history after 10 years in Ames, was finally poached after several schools made runs at him, and now he starts over on a bigger stage. Franklin jumps in at Virginia Tech, along with his Penn State transfer QB, Ethan Grunkemeyer and begins a rebuild of the Hokies.

7. Belichick in Year 2: Arguably the greatest coach in football history arrived at North Carolina last year, only for the Tar Heels to limp to a 4-8 record during a season most memorable for Belichick's personal life. It was a bizarre debut and considerably lowers expectations for Year 2, but this is still a man who won six Super Bowl championships as a head coach and who will continue to make North Carolina relevant. The idea that he could quickly jump back to the NFL doesn't seem likely anymore, so the question becomes: How long does Belichick want to do this? Or, perhaps, how long will North Carolina want to put up with the circus if the on-field results don't improve?

6. Dante Moore and Oregon run it back: In an alternate universe, it's possible that Moore would have been the first overall pick in the NFL draft and preparing for life as an Las Vegas Raiders. Instead, he's back in Eugene, set to lead the Ducks toward another playoff run. Since moving to the Big Ten, Oregon is 17-1 in conference play and finished with a pair of top-four finishes in the AP poll. With Moore back, any conversation about national title contenders must include Oregon, which continues to carry the flag for college football on the West Coast.

5. Texas Tech, Brendan Sorsby and the NCAA gambling investigation: As legal sports gambling has infiltrated college and professional sports over the past several years, a scandal the magnitude of the one involving Sorsby at Texas Tech has been inevitable. Regardless of the warnings and education made available to athletes, they were always going to be tempted by a pastime that has billions of dollars in advertising might designed to attract participation. It's hard to see a scenario where the NCAA allows Sorsby to play considering the reports he bet on Indiana games while on the team, but if he has a diagnosed addiction, it sets up an interesting fight for eligibility.

4. Manning and Texas are loading up to win now: Steve Sarkisian retooled around Manning, adding star receiver Cam Coleman. Sarkisian revamped the backfield by adding RBs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, both home run threats, and he poached Will Muschamp off Kirby Smart's staff as his new defensive coordinator. Manning sits in rare company toward the top of the Heisman Trophy favorites list after throwing for 3,163 yards, 26 TDs and 10 rushing TDs, along with Notre Dame's CJ Carr, Ohio State QB Julian Sayin and WR Jeremiah Smith, as well as Oregon's Moore, Miami's Mensah and Georgia QB Gunner Stockton in a wide-open race.

3. Kyle Whittingham's Michigan move: For years, there was a widely held assumption that Whittingham would soon retire, assume some kind of figurehead position within the Utah athletic department and ski his way through retirement. This was an assumption that Whittingham also shared at one point, but the desire to keep coaching didn't fade. So, after stepping down in Salt Lake City, Utah's winningest coach became a free agent -- and it took just days before he landed in Ann Arbor, set to bring order to a program enveloped in chaos.

2. SEC coaching changes: The Lane Kiffin soap opera was the start of a makeover across nearly half the league, with a record six head coaches at new schools: Kiffin (LSU), his replacement and former defensive coordinator Pete Golding (Ole Miss), Alex Golesh (Auburn), Ryan Silverfield (Arkansas), Jon Sumrall (Florida) and Will Stein (Kentucky). Kiffin, obviously, headlines that list with a new QB, Sam Leavitt, and the No. 1 portal class. LSU will make trips to his now-nemeses -- Ole Miss and Tennessee -- as the league begins its first season of a nine-game conference schedule.

1. Can the new king of CFB stay on top? Indiana went from the losingest program in CFB history to national champions under Curt Cignetti and together, they're not planning on going back to the bottom of the pile anytime soon. Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza is gone, the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, but Cignetti landed Hoover from TCU along with receiver Nick Marsh from Michigan State as part of ESPN's No. 2 transfer portal class, and Cignetti got a new contract worth $13.2 million a year. IU is a football school. -- Kyle Bonagura, Dave Wilson

10 must-see games

10. North Dakota State at UNLV, Oct. 10: Long the class of FCS, NDSU is finally making a long-awaited jump to FBS this season. The Bison lost a lot of last year's stars, but they'll get a massive prove-it game with this Week 7 trip to face Mountain West favorite UNLV. Will they be immediate mid-major hits, or is there a learning curve for the team from Fargo?

9. Houston at Texas Tech, Sept. 18: Tech's Big 12 schedule couldn't be more favorable -- no BYU, no Utah, no Kansas State -- but Houston could be nasty in the trenches, and this will be the first huge test of either the Brendan Sorsby era or, if the new Tech QB is deemed ineligible, the Will Hammond or Someone Else era.

8. Texas at Texas A&M, Nov. 27: A&M enjoyed its first 11-0 start in over 30 years, but Mike Elko's Aggies lost their last two games, starting with their Rivalry Week trip to Austin. They're now 0-2 against Texas since the Horns joined the SEC. Is this the year they clear that hurdle? And is there a spot in the SEC championship game on the line in this one?

7. Oklahoma at Michigan, Sept. 12: On the same day as Ohio State-Texas comes another SEC-Big Ten battle, this one between CFP hopefuls with a few more questions to answer. Are Bryce Underwood and new offensive coordinator Jason Beck ready for a tough OU defense? Has Brent Venables given John Mateer better weapons this time around?

6. Oregon at Ohio State, Nov. 7: Oregon has lost only to eventual national title finalists over the past three seasons -- Washington in 2023, eventual champs Ohio State in 2024 and Indiana in 2025. If this is the season Dan Lanning's Ducks finally take that last step, this trip to Columbus will be awfully telling.

5. Georgia at Alabama, Oct. 10: Georgia avoids Texas, Texas A&M and LSU in SEC play, but the Dawgs do make their second trip to Tuscaloosa in three seasons to face a mystery of an Alabama team. Can Keelon Russell, Ryan Coleman-Williams & Co. prove their playoff bona fides against the Dawgs?

4. Miami at Notre Dame, Nov. 7: Miami took down Notre Dame in last year's season opener, somehow hawked down the Fighting Irish in the late-season CFP rankings, then darn near won the national title after grabbing the last CFP at-large bid. Do you think the Irish remember that?

3. Ohio State at Indiana, Oct. 17: Ohio State's second huge road trip of the season takes the Buckeyes to Bloomington to face Hoover, Turbo Richard and the new-look Indiana offense. Curt Cignetti & Co. will have already traveled to Nebraska and Michigan, but this is the biggest game of the year for the defending champs.

2. Ohio State at Texas, Sept. 12: Ohio State is the No. 1 team in Mark Schlabach's Way-Too-Early Top 25, and the Buckeyes play three other teams in the top six. This one will serve as a measuring stick, both for Ohio State's remodeled defense and for Manning and the new weapons he has been given.

1. LSU at Ole Miss, Sept. 19: LSU head coach Kiffin visits the Ole Miss program he abandoned right before its first CFP game. (He then not-so-subtly began attempting to woo the best Rebel players to Baton Rouge, too.) Most hostile crowd of the season forthcoming. -- Bill Connelly

Five coaches on the hot seat

5. Shane Beamer, South Carolina: Beamer loves being at South Carolina and delivered top-25 finishes and wins against rival Clemson in 2022 and 2024. But better performances bring increased investment and expectations, and Beamer is coming off his worst season (4-8 overall, 1-7 SEC) in Columbia. The school stepped up to retain quarterback LaNorris Sellers, defensive end Dylan Stewart and others, and will demand better results this fall. Athletic director Jeremiah Donati did not hire Beamer.

4. Mike Locksley, Maryland: Locksley's ability to land top recruits and produce NFL players is undeniable, with Zion Elee -- ESPN's No. 2 overall recruit for 2026 -- being the latest example. But the coach's repeated struggles in Big Ten play (17-48) and in October and November games are also difficult to dispute. Locksley retains promising quarterback Malik Washington but needs to convince an athletic director who did not hire him (Jim Smith) that he's the right coach for the Terrapins.

3. Luke Fickell, Wisconsin: Fickell's hefty contract has helped secure his job despite Wisconsin's troubling performance dip, but he also had support from athletic director Chris McIntosh, who boldly hired him in late 2022. McIntosh's surprising exit to the Big Ten makes it even clearer that Fickell must deliver wins in 2026. Wisconsin's overall administrative flux makes a coaching change tricky, but the program also can't afford further on-field slippage. Fickell is just 17-21 at Wisconsin.

2. Dave Aranda, Baylor: The enthusiasm from Baylor's 2021 Big 12 title has largely vanished in Waco, as the Bears have missed bowls in two of the past three seasons. Baylor's surprising athletic director change in late 2025 gave Aranda a lifeline to get things right. He will need to impress new boss Doug McNamee and convince Baylor's deep-pocketed donors to reinvest. Baylor added Florida transfer quarterback DJ Lagway, son of former Baylor running back Derek Lagway.

1. Mike Norvell, Florida State: Norvell's lucrative contract after a pursuit by Alabama and Florida State's financial challenges have prevented a change despite a 7-17 nosedive since the infamous CFP snub in late 2023. FSU's transfer-based approach has produced more misses than hits lately, and anything short of tangible improvement could prompt a change. Norvell won 23 games from 2022 to 2023 but has missed bowl games in his other four seasons. -- Adam Rittenberg

Five coaches next up for a Power 4 job

Boise State holds a 24-8 overall record under coach Spencer Danielson. Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire

5. Spencer Danielson, Boise State: There was no repeat CFP appearance for Boise State, but Danielson still guided the Broncos to a third consecutive Mountain West title. As Boise State moves on to the Pac-12, Danielson should still be on the Power 4 radar, especially for jobs on the West Coast, as he boasts a 24-8 overall record. The 37-year-old California native has been at Boise State since 2017.

4. Charles Huff, Memphis: The past three Memphis coaches have left for Power 4 opportunities, and Huff could be next in line. He spent only one year at Southern Miss after leading Marshall to a Sun Belt title in 2023. The 42-year-old Huff is 39-25 as an FBS coach and hails from Maryland, which could have an opening in the upcoming cycle. He has made assistant stops at Alabama, Penn State and Mississippi State.

3. Brian Newberry, Navy: Despite never coaching in the FBS until 2019, Newberry has made his mark at Navy, where he has won 21 games over the past two seasons after taking over for longtime coach Ken Niumatalolo. Success in the American Conference usually leads to Power 4 opportunities, and Newberry, a former Baylor safety, could be a candidate if his alma mater makes a change.

2. Jason Eck, New Mexico: He has won at challenging programs -- Idaho and New Mexico, going 35-17 -- and has the right mix of coaching chops and personality that will entice Power 4 athletic directors. Eck's roots at Wisconsin as a former offensive lineman under Barry Alvarez are hard to ignore, given the potential opening there. The 48-year-old also would be a natural fit in the Big 12, as he has spent most of his career west of the Mississippi River.

1. Dan Mullen, UNLV: Mullen followed through on his pledge to return to UNLV for a second season, but Power 4 interest likely isn't going away for the 54-year-old, who has an impressive record (113-65) at SEC programs Mississippi State and Florida. He's capable of returning to a major conference program, perhaps in the ACC or Big Ten, and might have more success in the portal/NIL era than he did with traditional recruiting. -- Rittenberg

10 teams that could make their first CFP

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava passed for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

10. Florida: The Gators have never been to the CFP?! Never. After a 4-8 record last year, things should only go up under coach Jon Sumrall. He brought in former Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and transfer quarterback Aaron Philo, also from Tech. The season-defining stretch will be against Texas, Georgia and Oklahoma.

9. Virginia Tech: Coach James Franklin brought enough talent and continuity with him that the Hokies could be a surprise CFP team, but the schedule -- particularly the back half -- could make it difficult. Games at Clemson, SMU and Miami will define the season, and two of them -- at SMU and at Miami -- are on Friday nights.

8. Iowa: Last year, Iowa lost to national champion Indiana by five points and to Oregon by two points. The Hawkeyes are measurably close to joining them in the CFP, but they've got to get more out of their passing game, which ranked 127th nationally last year. If Iowa can win September's unofficial state title by beating Iowa State and Northern Iowa, the Hawkeyes should head to Michigan undefeated.

7. Utah: Coach Morgan Scalley has taken over for Kyle Whittingham, and there are seven new assistant coaches and 16 transfers. There's a lot of work to do, but with three straight home games to start the season, the Utes have a chance to start strong.

6. Houston: Quarterback Conner Weigman returns after the most productive season of his college career, and the Cougars have enough contributors around him to contend for the Big 12 title. Houston avoids BYU and Arizona but has to travel to Texas Tech and Utah.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

5. Louisville: Louisville is trending up under coach Jeff Brohm, who returns for his fourth season at his alma mater. A season opener against Ole Miss is a chance to impress the selection committee with a win against a 2025 CFP team, and a Sept. 19 win against SMU could be against an eventual CFP top-25 team.

4. Arizona: Quarterback Noah Fifita returns for his fourth season as the starter, and the Wildcats retained enough talent to be a title contender in the Big 12. The two toughest games are on the road -- Sept. 12 at BYU and Oct. 31 at Texas Tech.

3. UNLV: With Boise State moving to the Pac-12, the Rebels could have an easier path to the Mountain West title -- and in turn a CFP bid -- in the second season under Dan Mullen. With September games against Memphis and North Texas, which should be two of the better teams from the American, there could also be opportunities to impress the committee with wins against ranked opponents.

2. BYU: The Cougars have won at least 11 games for two straight seasons and have a core of star players returning, including quarterback Bear Bachmeier. A tricky Week 2 home game against Arizona will set the tone for the Big 12 race, and a home win against Notre Dame on Oct. 17 could be a critical head-to-head tiebreaker on Selection Day.

1. USC: Quarterback Jayden Maiava returns, along with all five starting offensive linemen and tailbacks King Miller and Waymond Jordan. Coach Lincoln Riley is facing CFP expectations in his fifth season after going 35-18 with no appearances in the past four. -- Heather Dinich

10 early Heisman Trophy contenders

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore returns after leading the Ducks to the playoff last season. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

10. Sam Leavitt, QB, LSU

Two years ago, Leavitt threw for 24 touchdowns as Arizona State made a surprising run to the playoff. He'll look to rekindle that form under coach Lane Kiffin, who orchestrated a top-10 scoring offense the past two seasons at Ole Miss.

9. Gunner Stockton, QB, Georgia

Stockton finished seventh in last year's Heisman voting after totaling 34 touchdowns passing and rushing on the way to the SEC championship and a playoff berth. Stockton was also clutch, posting a QBR of 86.8 in the fourth quarter. That ranked fifth among Power 4 quarterbacks.

8. John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma

After the first month last season, Mateer was the clear Heisman favorite. Then, he injured the thumb on his throwing hand and, after returning from surgery, was never really the same. Can he rekindle his form from last September?

7. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

The Hurricanes are running it back with another high-profile transfer starting quarterback after advancing to the national title game with Carson Beck last season. Mensah is coming off leading Duke to a surprise ACC championship, throwing for 34 touchdowns with only six interceptions.

6. Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

In his first season as the starter, Sayin beat Texas, snapped the losing streak to Michigan, quarterbacked the Buckeyes back to the playoff, nearly broke the FBS record for completion percentage in a season and became a Heisman finalist. With a season of experience and wideout Jeremiah Smith returning alongside him, Sayin could be in for a dominant second season.

5. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Whether he wins the Heisman or not, Smith remains the best player in college football. In just two seasons, he has 163 receptions, including 27 touchdown grabs. He could become the third receiver to win the Heisman this decade, joining Travis Hunter and DeVonta Smith.

4. Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

After getting an injunction from a state court giving him a sixth year of eligibility, Chambliss should be back under center for the Rebels in 2026. The reigning SEC Newcomer of the Year thrived during Ole Miss' playoff run last year.

3. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Moore, who could have been the No. 2 pick in this year's NFL draft, returned to Eugene to quarterback the Ducks for a second year. Moore is accurate and always hunting big plays. He ranked fifth nationally with a completion rate of 71.8% and led all Power 4 QBs with 64 completions of 20 yards or more.

2. CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

In his first season as the starter, Carr ranked third nationally in yards per attempt (9.35) and yards per dropback (8.59) while limiting mistakes, throwing only six interceptions while taking just 12 sacks. Carr's emergence is the biggest reason the Irish could be back in the playoff after getting snubbed last year.

1. Arch Manning, QB, Texas

For the second consecutive offseason, Manning is the betting favorite to win the Heisman. This time around, on the heels of Manning's blistering finish to the 2025 season, the hype is warranted. The addition of Auburn transfer Cam Coleman gives Manning a legitimate No. 1 receiver to bolster the Texas offense -- and Manning's Heisman hopes. -- Jake Trotter

10 freshmen to know

10. Jermaine Bishop Jr., WR, Texas: Bishop arrived as a four-star athlete but looks like he could quickly outperform his ranking if he carries his spring momentum into the fall. Injuries ahead of him opened the door for extra reps during the spring, and the explosive 165-pound playmaker capitalized on that playing time. Despite his size, Bishop is ultra-sudden, shifty and has the versatility to impact games from the slot, outside or even out of the backfield.

9. Chris Henry Jr., WR, Ohio State: The No. 6 prospect and top receiver in the class, Henry has rare physical tools at 6-foot-5 with surprising fluidity after the catch. His blend of size and movement skills evokes Tee Higgins comparisons. Ohio State's loaded receivers room could slow his early production, but he projects as the program's next star wideout once Jeremiah Smith moves on.

8. Kaiden Prothro, TE/WR, Georgia: Listed at 6-6, 230 pounds, the five-star Prothro ranked as the No. 22 prospect and No. 2 tight end in the class. Yet, Georgia has opted to deploy Prothro's massive catch radius as a slot receiver this spring. His fascinating combination of size and skill makes him one of the SEC's most intriguing newcomers. Prothro could develop into a weapon much like Brock Bowers at tight end or George Pickens at receiver.

7. Luke Wafle, DL, USC: The five-star New Jersey native looks like a fifth-year senior and has already impressed coaches and upperclassman teammates alike with his dogged work ethic. He could see the field quickly if he continues to develop that trust in the fall. He's an explosive defensive lineman with a well-rounded toolbox of skills to hold up against the run and pass.

6. Ezavier Crowell, RB, Alabama: Injuries limited Crowell this spring, but we expect plenty of production this fall from the No. 3 RB in the 2026 class. There's not a ton of proven production ahead of Crowell after the Crimson Tide missed out on making a splash in the portal. The 210-pounder is a physical, downhill runner with advanced balance. For a fan base accustomed to watching backs such as Derrick Henry and Najee Harris lean on defenses, Crowell's style will seem very familiar.

5. Deuce Geralds, DL, LSU: Geralds isn't the highest-rated defensive lineman in LSU's 2026 class -- that was No. 1 overall prospect Lamar Brown -- but Geralds looks poised to contribute early after a strong spring. He notched 54 sacks in high school, the career record in the state of Georgia. What he lacks in ideal measurables he makes up for with his explosiveness, which should translate quickly against SEC interior offensive lines.

3. Faizon Brandon, QB, Tennessee: There's no guarantee that Brandon, the No. 14 prospect and third-ranked pocket passer in 2026, beats out George MacIntyre for Tennessee's starting job. But Brandon's immense ceiling is undeniable, and his big arm is a great fit for a Josh Heupel offense that wants to beat teams over the top. His physical traits are reminiscent of Hendon Hooker.

2. Jackson Cantwell, OT, Miami: The Hurricanes already have the blueprint for fast-tracking elite offensive tackles, and Cantwell looks to be next in line. The No. 3 prospect and top tackle in the 2026 class, the 6-7 330-pounder has the movement skills and power to contribute immediately, much like former five-star Francis Mauigoa did before becoming a first-round NFL draft pick. Cantwell is the son of two Olympians and a decorated high school shot-putter himself.

1. Jared Curtis, QB, Vanderbilt: The top-ranked pocket passer in 2026, Curtis became Vanderbilt's highest-rated recruit ever after he flipped from Georgia late in the process. Now, he enters the year as the leader in the clubhouse to seize its starting quarterback job. Although he faces significant expectations, Vanderbilt's ceiling rises considerably if his great arm talent and toughness translate quickly to the SEC. -- Billy Tucker

10 transfers to watch

After leading Duke to an ACC title, Darian Mensah joins the Hurricanes as their new starting quarterback. Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire

10. Adam Trick, OLB, Texas Tech: The Red Raiders hit the jackpot with pass rushers David Bailey and Romello Height last season. They went back to the portal and signed two highly productive Group of 5 standouts in Miami (Ohio)'s Trick and San Diego State's Trey White. Trick recorded 8.5 sacks and led all FBS pass rushers with 73 pressures last season, according to ESPN Research.

9. Koi Perich, S, Oregon: Perich proved to be a dynamic playmaker in his two seasons at Minnesota, earning All-Big Ten honors as a true freshman in 2024 after grabbing a conference-leading five interceptions. He has also produced more than 1,100 career yards as a kick returner. He's hoping to follow in first-round pick Dillon Thieneman's footsteps and put together his best season yet in the Ducks' loaded defense.

8. Damon Wilson II, DE, Miami: Wilson transferred from Georgia to Missouri ahead of the 2025 season and put together an impressive year for the Tigers with 40 pressures, nine sacks and an interception. He's hoping one more big year with Miami's talented D-line will help him become a first-round pick just like Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor.

7. Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU: The former five-star recruit was a huge get for Deion Sanders and a two-year starter at left tackle for Colorado. First-round talents at offensive tackle almost never hit the transfer portal, so Seaton was as valuable and coveted as it gets. He's in excellent shape entering his junior year after trimming down from 330 to 307 pounds with the Tigers this offseason.

6. Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana: The Hoosiers won a major recruiting battle for Marsh and will give him an opportunity to prove he's one of the Big Ten's top playmakers as a junior. Marsh caught 100 passes for 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns over his two seasons at Michigan State. He joins an Indiana offense that returns Charlie Becker but must replace the production of Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt.

5. Josh Hoover, QB, Indiana: Heisman Trophy winner Mendoza set an extremely high standard for his successor, but Hoover has embraced the challenge. The defending national champs landed one of the most experienced passers in the portal in Hoover, a three-year starter at TCU with 9,629 career passing yards and 71 passing TDs.

4. Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State: The former walk-on wowed everybody in 2025 in becoming the nation's leading passer with 4,379 yards and 39 total touchdowns at North Texas. Mestemaker followed coach Eric Morris to Stillwater this offseason and brought top playmakers Caleb Hawkins and Wyatt Young with him from the No. 1 scoring offense in the FBS. Don't be surprised if the Cowboys quickly emerge as a Big 12 contender this fall.

3. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami: Mensah's move from ACC champ Duke to Miami at the portal deadline in January was a stunner and even triggered a lawsuit from his former school. The Hurricanes paid a big price to add him but knew it was worth it as they reloaded following their run to the CFP title game. Mensah is working with some big-time talent in Malachi Toney, Mark Fletcher Jr. and Cooper Barkate and will have every opportunity to prove he's a first-round talent.

2. Cam Coleman, WR, Texas: Coleman, a projected first-round pick in next year's NFL draft, is ready to take his game to another level in Austin. The 6-3, 200-pound wideout caught 93 passes for 1,306 yards and 13 TDs over two seasons at Auburn. He should greatly benefit from more consistent quarterback play with Arch Manning and deliver a ton of highlight-reel plays for the Longhorns.

1. Sam Leavitt, QB, LSU: Leavitt broke out as one of college football's most promising young QBs in 2024 while leading Arizona State to a Big 12 title and the College Football Playoff. Now, he's teaming up with Kiffin and OC Charlie Weis Jr. in Baton Rouge. A foot injury cut his sophomore season short last year and limited his availability this spring, but Kiffin knows he has a difference-maker and a winner with a 16-4 record as a starter and six wins over AP Top 25 opponents. -- Max Olson

10 potential first-round bye teams

Julian Sayin returns to Ohio State after being a Heisman Trophy finalist and nearly breaking an FBS record last season. Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire

10. LSU: Lane Kiffin was hired to win immediately, but September will be grueling with an opener against Clemson followed by a Sept. 19 trip to his former school, Ole Miss. Kiffin and his staff used the transfer portal to load the roster at key positions, but the trip to Oxford will probably be the most unforgiving environment of the season.

9. Ole Miss: The Rebels were a playoff team last year and will have home-field advantage this season against LSU. With Trinidad Chambliss returning along with tailback Kewan Lacy, the Rebels can continue their playoff push under Golding.

8. Texas A&M: The Aggies started 11-0 last season and flirted with a top-four finish, but the loss to Texas dropped them four spots and out of range of a CFP first-round bye. A lot of experience returns, though, from that playoff team, and a Week 2 win against Arizona State would help set them on the path again.

7. Miami: The Canes are still the team to beat in the ACC, but the schedule might make it difficult to earn a top-four seed. Once again, if Miami can beat Notre Dame -- this time in South Bend -- that head-to-head will matter on Selection Day in the committee meeting room.

6. Indiana: The defending national champs have more questions than the teams above them and are the first team listed with a new starting quarterback. IU's nonconference schedule includes North Texas, Howard and Western Kentucky. The Hoosiers should be undefeated on Oct. 17 when Ohio State visits.

5. Notre Dame: The Irish have an easier schedule than Ohio State, but wins against BYU, Miami and SMU could be enough to catapult them into the top four -- as long as they don't stumble elsewhere to an unranked opponent.

4. Oregon: With quarterback Moore returning, the Ducks can return to top-four status after a No. 5 seed last year. The Nov. 7 trip to Ohio State will help settle the seeding, as the committee will honor the head-to-head as long as their records are comparable.

3. Georgia: The defending SEC champs have a distinct scheduling advantage, as they play only four games outside of their home state: at Arkansas, Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina. It's hard to imagine the SEC champs finishing outside of the top four, and this is where they landed last year.

2. Ohio State: The Buckeyes will have one of the nation's top offenses, but their schedule is daunting, with trips to Texas, Iowa, Indiana, USC and Nebraska. Ohio State should be a playoff team, but a top-four seed won't be easy with that lineup.

1. Texas: The Longhorns have home-field advantage in the Week 2 game against the Buckeyes, and the head-to-head result will matter in the committee's ranking. Not only should quarterback Manning be better, but the talent around him will be, too. -- Dinich

10 wild predictions for the season

10. The Big Ten makes it four in a row: Michigan won it all in 2023. Ohio State followed that with a national championship in 2024. Then Indiana made it three straight for the Big Ten last year. So, what does the league do for an encore? How about an Oregon natty to go four-for-four? Dante Moore's return to Eugene was a coup for the Ducks, but there's plenty more talent surrounding the QB, including what should be an elite defense. The Ducks have knocked on the door for the past couple of years. This time, Dan Lanning & Co. get the job done, and each morning of the 2027 offseason, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will awake in a cold sweat, screaming in terror as he slowly comes to the realization this isn't all a dream.

9. Six SEC coaching jobs come open: This would seem like a high number given the half-dozen jobs that opened in the league a year ago, but dig into the details and it's not impossible. Fans believe Kalen DeBoer must win to fend off the torches and pitchforks in Tuscaloosa. Shane Beamer has had his share of success at South Carolina, but should the Gamecocks post another ugly season after last year's 4-8 campaign, a change could come. The rumblings in Knoxville have largely been limited to the message board zealots, but what happens to Josh Heupel if Tennessee falters with an inexperienced QB and a tough schedule, and ends up struggling to get to a bowl? Is Pete Golding safe for a while after last year's playoff run, or could he end up being Matt Luke 2.0 if things don't go well in 2026? How much more patience will Mississippi State have with Jeff Lebby after a 1-15 start in SEC play? Brent Venables has been up and down at Oklahoma, and now the AD who hired him is gone. Then consider that Mike Elko, Clark Lea and Eli Drinkwitz garnered some attention in the coaching carousel last year, making it entirely possible they could bolt for another job if the timing feels right in 2026. Then there's always the wild card -- Kirby Smart hangs it up? Steve Sarkisian heads to the NFL? Lane Kiffin decides to live full time on the moon? -- that no one sees coming.

8. Manning returns to school for another year ... or two or three: Even after an up-and-down first season as Texas' starting QB, Arch Manning could have left for the NFL and been, perhaps, the first player taken. He's almost universally projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL draft, too, but if he didn't bolt after last season, why assume he'll go pro after this one? Manning doesn't need the cash, and life in Austin is amazing. Would playing for a last-place NFL team really be a step up from being the most famous man in Austin? So, sign Manning up for Year 5 at Texas and, given the onslaught of eligibility lawsuits lately, there's no reason to think he needs to stop there. After all, there's a reasonable argument that being forced to play for the New York Jets would violate Manning's Eighth Amendment rights.

7. James Franklin gets revenge: The former Penn State coach is now at Virginia Tech -- along with a slew of Nittany Lions recruits and transfers -- and he has his sights set on a dramatic improvement from last year's 3-9 finish for the Hokies. Although it's probably too outlandish to predict Franklin gets Virginia Tech into the playoff, winning nine isn't that far out of the question -- which could mean Franklin wins more games in 2026 than his former team does at Penn State.

6. Dabo Swinney wins again: Nobody loves proving the talking heads wrong more than Swinney, and 2026 could be his coup de grace. He hired Chad Morris as his offensive coordinator. He eschewed going after a QB in the portal. He thumbed his nose at everyone who said the game has passed him by. And that'll make it all the sweeter when Swinney wins the ACC and makes it back to the College Football Playoff in 2026. The Tigers' first-round matchup? Ole Miss, of course. Winner gets to advance and claim ownership of Pete Golding's text records.

5. Notre Dame makes the playoff ... over Miami: Last year, it was Miami's Week 1 win over Notre Dame that got the Canes the final at-large playoff spot over the Irish, and this year, Notre Dame returns the favor. The Canes' return trip to South Bend won't come until Nov. 7, but that only puts an even bigger spotlight on the game's playoff implications. Both teams will enter in the hunt for a spot, but CJ Carr & Co. will get their revenge, and the win will be the difference in landing a playoff bid while Miami is narrowly left out.

4. Prime vs. Belichick in the most anticipated Pop Tarts Bowl ever: The 2025 season was a rough one for two NFL greats now coaching in the college ranks. In his first year at North Carolina, Bill Belichick's genius was no match for ... UCF and Cal. In his first year without his son, Shedeur, Deion Sanders cycled through three disastrous QB options. UNC and Colorado finished a combined 7-17 last season. But 2026 will be a rebound year, as new Tar Heels OC Bobby Petrino gets the most out of talented freshman Travis Burgess, and Prime rekindles the Buffs' mojo behind Julian Lewis, and the two teams soar to new -- well, mediocre -- heights, both landing in the Pop Tarts Bowl, where a star-studded affair will be overshadowed by the thought of Belichick being forced to smile as he consumes an anthropomorphic pastry.

3. A Heisman surprise: The list of Heisman hopefuls is pretty clear right now: Arch Manning, Dante Moore, CJ Carr, Julian Sayin, Trinidad Chambliss. All should have fine seasons, but the safer bet given recent history is to go off the board to make a pick. Was anyone talking about Fernando Mendoza as a Heisman winner this time last year? Or a battle between Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty two years ago? DeVonta Smith, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Jameis Winston, Johnny Manziel ... none were at the top of likely candidates the year they won. So, who could be the wild card in 2026? A few possibilities: Louisville's Lincoln Kienholz, Cal's Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Vanderbilt's Jared Curtis and TCU's Jaden Craig.

2. Kiffin goes all out vs. Ole Miss: When Kiffin and LSU head to his old stomping grounds in Oxford on Sept. 19, there will be no shortage of hype -- and nobody loves taking advantage of the spotlight like Kiffin. So, what will he do to steal the show? A few memes on social media to troll Ole Miss fans feels obvious. Running up the score on his old team? Entirely possible given the talent on LSU's roster. Odds are high Kiffin will reel off a few of his other classics -- throwing a clipboard, taking a shot at some former colleagues in a news conference, dodging projectiles -- mustard bottles, golf balls, a cowbell from a confused Mississippi State fan -- from members of a hostile crowd in enemy territory. But this is going to be the biggest big top of any Kiffin circus, so here's betting he'll top even his best efforts for sowing chaos for this one. Maybe he coaches blindfolded. Maybe he lets his (possibly fake) dog Juice call a few plays. Honestly, everything's on the table here.

Lane Kiffin caught a water bottle on his way out of Neyland Stadium - and tossed his visor back 😅 pic.twitter.com/KVxZiPK7ZB — ESPN (@espn) October 17, 2021

1. The Big 12 dishes out chaos: No conference will do more to prove an expanded playoff hasn't watered down the regular season than the Big 12 this year. With Brendan Sorsby's future in doubt, Texas Tech no longer claims league supremacy, opening the door for one of the wildest conference championship races in recent memory as BYU, Utah, Kansas State, Arizona and Houston all take turns jockeying for position. No one emerges unscathed, but the league's playoff bid -- now guaranteed not to go to a Group of 6 champion as the ACC's did a year ago -- will fall to a three-loss TCU following a stunning upset of Texas Tech in the final week of the regular season and a narrow win in the conference title game. -- David Hale

10 CFP contenders from the Group of 6

10. UTSA: With Owen McCown and an exciting skill corps, the Roadrunners could have the best offense in the American Conference, and outside of a Week 3 trip to Texas, they might be favored in every game if the defense learns how to give up one or two fewer big plays per game.

9. San Diego State: The Aztecs got back to playing dynamite defense in 2025, and they return stars such as linebacker Tano Letuli and safety Dalesean Staley. If the portal has delivered a couple of star offensive linemen, they could knock off UCLA and/or James Madison early and position themselves well.

8. Miami (Ohio): Chuck Martin's physical RedHawks have an experienced defense and get two opportunities for power conference wins against Pitt and Cincinnati. Offensive turnover might hold them back, but they're the most likely MAC team to have a CFP-level résumé come early December.

7. Navy: Brian Newberry's Midshipmen are 21-5 over the past two seasons, and their defense will be far more experienced than it was last season. If likely new starting QB Braxton Woodson is as good as he looked in a small sample last season, Navy might be an underdog against only Notre Dame.

6. Memphis: The American could see lots of change in the standings with Memphis, Tulane and South Florida all getting hit hard by coaching changes and attrition. But Charles Huff has brought loads of versatility to town, along with a lot of the best players from his Southern Miss team. If the Tigers win at UNLV in Week 1, they're immediately high on this list.

5. North Dakota State: They're still awaiting a waiver for postseason eligibility, and they'll be awfully inexperienced at quarterback and in the skill corps. But the Bison had many top-40 level teams during their domination of the FCS ranks, and they could have the line play to give them an immediate chance at a run.

4. New Mexico: Jason Eck's Lobos ended the regular season on a six-game winning streak and narrowly missed the Mountain West Conference title game. With quarterback Jack Layne, four offensive line starters and linebackers Jaxton Eck and Mercury Swaim returning, the Lobos have a fun core for a MWC title push and might be underdogs against only Oklahoma.

3. James Madison: The Dukes are facing massive turnover, starting in the head coach's office. But they have the best resources in the conference, and Billy Napier certainly grabbed lots of talented players in the portal. Week 3's trip to San Diego State could be a big one in the CFP race.

2. UNLV: If anyone can fix former Oklahoma and Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold, it's Dan Mullen. And if Mullen has a high-level QB alongside star back Jai'Den Thomas, his Rebels will be the favorites to win the new-look Mountain West.

1. Boise State: The Broncos were good but glitchy last season, following their 2024 CFP run, but they're by far the most experienced and exciting team in the new Pac-12. Quarterback Maddux Madsen, edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan and quite a few other stars return, and they'll be favorites in every game after Week 1's trip to Oregon. -- Connelly