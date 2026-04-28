Louisiana Tech cleared for move to Sun Belt this summer

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Conference USA and Louisiana Tech have agreed on a settlement that will allow the Bulldogs to depart the league for the Sun Belt Conference this summer instead of having to wait another year.

Both Conference USA and Louisiana Tech, which has played football in C-USA the past 13 seasons, posted statements Monday. Neither provided any specific details of their agreement, such as the amount of exit fees, after an acrimonious situation that included a lawsuit.

"Conference USA is pleased to have reached a positive resolution with Louisiana Tech that fully acknowledges our governing documents," the league said. "We look forward to continued success and impact in the national landscape, driven by the collective strength and shared vision of our 10 member institutions."

Louisiana Tech, which last summer accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt, said in its statement that the school had reached "a fair and equitable agreement" with C-USA.

"The move to the Sun Belt Conference in July is one that will benefit the health and well-being of our student athletes, the fiscal stability of our athletics department, and the economic vitality of our entire region," the school statement said.

When Louisiana Tech announced its move to the Sun Belt, the school stated it would occur no later than July 1, 2027, but left little doubt that it preferred to make the move for the 2026-27 academic year.

The University of Louisiana System, which includes Louisiana Tech, filed a lawsuit in March asking a judge to force Conference USA to allow Louisiana Tech to leave the league when the current academic year ends on June 30.

At that point, the league and the school had failed to agree on a financial settlement aimed at compensating the league for the Bulldogs' departure.

Louisiana Tech officials have touted the logic of moving to the Sun Belt, which will include in-state rivals in Louisiana-Lafayette and Louisiana-Monroe, along with other programs in the Gulf South, including Southern Miss and South Alabama.

Conference USA and the Sun Belt both in March released conference football schedules that included Louisiana Tech. C-USA is also losing UTEP to the Mountain West Conference.