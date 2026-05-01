Notre Dame adds Wonderful Monds IV to future QB pipeline

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Notre Dame secured another addition to its future quarterback pipeline Friday with a commitment from four-star prospect Wonderful Monds IV, ESPN's No. 14 pocket passer in the 2027 class.

Monds, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound recruit from Vero Beach, Florida, is the No. 208 overall recruit in the SC Next 300. He announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over Florida State and Ohio State in a live appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN during a ceremony at Vero Beach High School, where Monds will enter his third year as the school's starting quarterback this fall.

Initially considered one of the top passers in the Class of 2028, Monds reclassified into the 2027 cycle on Dec. 31, 2025, opting to enter college following his junior season later this year. The decision triggered an accelerated recruitment for Monds and his family, who weighed interest from a long list of Power 4 programs and made stops at Florida, Florida State and Ohio State this spring before closing a busy run of travel with a visit to Notre Dame earlier this month.

The Irish and Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman sealed Monds' recruitment over the weekend of April 18. Monds told ESPN that Freeman, Irish offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli sold the big-armed passer on his stylistic fit within the program's offense. The chance to attend one of Notre Dame's final spring practices, where Monds watched current starter CJ Carr and met former Irish quarterbacks Riley Leonard and Sam Hartman, ultimately solidified Monds' confidence in committing his future to the program.

"Not only did they show me multiple clips with quarterbacks that have similar play styles to me, but I got to see it in practice, as well," he told ESPN. "When it comes to my throwing ability, I got to see things that I can do just like CJ Carr was doing in that practice. All of that led me to believe that coach Denbrock and coach Gino can develop me into the best quarterback I can be."

Monds, who announced his pledge hours after four-star defensive end Aidan O'Neil gave his commitment to the Irish, lands as Notre Dame's ninth SC Next 300 pledge in the 2027 class.

His decision closes the Irish's drawn-out efforts within the 2027 quarterback class, which began after four-star 2027 commit Teddy Jarrard reclassified and joined the program's 2026 class late last year. Along with Monds, Notre Dame targeted multiple quarterbacks this spring, including four-star passer Peter Bourque, eventual Florida commit Davin Davidson (No. 118 overall) and No. 1 pocket passer Kamden Lopati, who flipped his pledge from Illinois to Michigan on April 14.

Monds commitment continues the Irish's stockpiling of high school quarterback talent in recent cycles. Notre Dame added two passers in the 2026 class between Jarrard (No. 178 overall) and fellow four-star signee Noah Grubbs (No. 242), With Monds committed to the program's 2027 class, Freeman and the Irish have shifted their attention to the 2028 class, extending offers to highly-rated quarterback prospects Neimann Lawrence and Kingston Preyear this week.

Behind Carr, who started all 12 games for Notre Dame last fall, Notre Dame's 2026 quarterback depth includes Jarrard, Grubbs and second-year passer Blake Hebert. With Carr eligible for the NFL draft following the 2026 season, Monds could potentially walk into an open quarterback competition as soon as he steps on campus in 2027.

"I'm going to be coming in to compete," Monds said. "If CJ ends up going into the NFL. I could be coming into a quarterback room with no official starter, so I'll be there to compete for the starting job."

Monds appeared in only four games last fall after suffering an ankle injury at the start of his sophomore season at Vero Beach High School. He emerged as one of the nation's top high school quarterback prospects as a freshman in 2024 after Monds won the program's starting job and threw for 2,234 yards and 23 touchdowns on 67.5% passing.