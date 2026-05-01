Minnesota QB Lindsey arrested for underage alcohol, fake ID

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Minnesota starting quarterback Drake Lindsey was arrested early Friday in Arkansas for underage possession of alcohol and possession of fake identification.

According to a preliminary report from the Fayetteville Police Department, an officer was alerted by staff at the YeeHawg bar shortly after midnight about a possible fake identification document. Staff directed a police officer to Lindsey, 20, who admitted to having the fake identification and to consuming alcohol before arriving at the bar.

The Fayetteville, Arkansas native was taken to the Washington County Detention Center. A copy of the fake ID was discovered in his wallet. Lindsey signed a form for a minor in possession of alcohol/attempted use of fraudulent or altered identification document. He was released about seven hours later after posting $470 bond.

"We are aware of the situation and will address it internally," a Minnesota spokesman said in a statement to ESPN.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Lindsey started throughout the 2025 season and set a team record for most wins by a freshman (8). He completed 249 of 386 passes for 2,382 yards and 18 touchdowns with six interceptions last fall.

Minnesota completed spring practice last month, and Lindsey completed 4 of 5 passes for 89 yards in the spring game. The Gophers open the 2026 season Sept. 3 at home against Eastern Illinois.

Lindsey has hearings set for June 1 and June 29 in Fayetteville District Court.