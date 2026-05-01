Noah Roberts, ESPN's No. 4 RB in 2027, commits to Texas

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Four-star prospect Noah Roberts, ESPN's No. 4 running back in the 2027 class, has committed to Texas, he told ESPN.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound rusher from Chandler, Arizona, is the No. 51 overall recruit and top-ranked prospect from Arizona in the SC Next 300. He picked the Longhorns over Arizona State, Michigan and Oregon following an unofficial visit with the program last month.

Rivals.com was first to report news of Roberts' commitment Friday evening.

Roberts lands as the second-ranked of 10 overall pledge in Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's 2027 recruiting class. Five-star pass catcher Easton Royal, ESPN's No. 1 wide receiver in the cycle, has been the headliner of the Longhorns' latest class since last November, but remains a flip target of SEC rivals Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee this spring. Four-star defensive end Derwin Fields (No. 75 overall) rounds out Texas' collection of SC Next 300 commits in 2027.

Roberts, a downhiller runner and passing-game playmaker out of the backfield, is a stylistic fit for Sarksian's offense. He accounted for 761 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 116 carries last fall while logging 50 receptions for 562 yards and six receiving touchdowns in 2025. A multi-sport athlete who also competes in track and field, Roberts eclipsed 1,000 rushing and ran for 19 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024.

Roberts joins five-star rusher Kemon Spell (Georgia) and four-star Keldrid Ben (Oklahoma) as the third commit among ESPN's top-five running backs as David Gabriel Georges (No. 23) and Landen Williams-Callis (No. 44) continue through their respective recruitments. Myson Johnson-Cook, ESPN's No. 2 athlete and one of the nation's top rushers in 2027, recently announced his commitment to Auburn over Miami on April 25.