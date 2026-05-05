Top newcomer for every Power 4 college football team

Every offseason, waves of players will come into college football or change teams. It can be incoming prospects who were the jewels of a recruiting class or a new face at a new place. And these players will matter.
Indiana won the national title with a transfer QB. Miami and Oregon had freshmen in key roles in their runs to the College Football Playoff.
Beyond our recruiting class rankings, top portal players, recruits and portal classes, we have picked the newcomer on each Power 4 team that could have the biggest impact this season.
These are organized by conference.
ACC
The addition of Malachi Toney via the high school ranks and timely portal additions such as Carson Beck helped springboard the Hurricanes to the College Football Playoff title game in 2025.
Miami went back to the portal for a high-profile QB while California and Florida State made key retentions and new Virginia Tech coach James Franklin brought much of his Penn State recruiting class with him. Miami and North Carolina had the league's top recruiting classes.
Big 12
Oklahoma State is trying a massive overhaul with transfers from North Texas. That includes head coach Eric Morris and QB Drew Mestermaker.
After a CFP run powered by transfers, Texas Tech got big-time recruits in the 2025 but might not have its high-profile transfer quarterback and Utah might have its next great offensive tackle.
Big Ten and Notre Dame
After a third straight CFP title with freshmen and transfers center stage, Indiana will have a new QB and Ohio State turned to the portal to replace first round NFL draft pick Caleb Downs.
Penn State will have a decidedly Iowa State feel to it. After Matt Campbell took over the Nittany Lions he brought players from ISU and supplemented the roster with members of his Iowa State recruiting class.
Notre Dame, which brought in the No. 4 recruiting class, could have a true freshman starting in the secondary.
SEC
Is there another Trinidad Chambliss coming to the SEC? Will any elite recruits break through at Florida or Georgia?
Lane Kiffin went from Ole Miss to LSU bringing his portal prowess with him.
Texas, while loading up with talent around QB Arch Manning, also signed four five-star recruits.