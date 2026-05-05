Top newcomer for every Power 4 college football team

Sam Acho discusses why he loves Darian Mensah's fit with the Miami Hurricanes on "College Football Live." (0:50)

Sam Acho breaks down why Darian Mensah is perfect for Miami (0:50)

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Every offseason, waves of players will come into college football or change teams. It can be incoming prospects who were the jewels of a recruiting class or a new face at a new place. And these players will matter.

Indiana won the national title with a transfer QB. Miami and Oregon had freshmen in key roles in their runs to the College Football Playoff.

Beyond our recruiting class rankings, top portal players, recruits and portal classes, we have picked the newcomer on each Power 4 team that could have the biggest impact this season.

These are organized by conference.

ACC

Darian Mensah went from winning the ACC at Duke to Miami. AP Photo/Ben McKeown

The addition of Malachi Toney via the high school ranks and timely portal additions such as Carson Beck helped springboard the Hurricanes to the College Football Playoff title game in 2025.

Miami went back to the portal for a high-profile QB while California and Florida State made key retentions and new Virginia Tech coach James Franklin brought much of his Penn State recruiting class with him. Miami and North Carolina had the league's top recruiting classes.

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