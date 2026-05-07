ACC 'thrilled' for Syracuse, Wake Forest to open '27 in Toronto

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Syracuse and Wake Forest will kick off the 2027 season in Toronto, the ACC announced Thursday, marking the first time two American universities will open the year in Canada.

The game is scheduled for Week 0 on either Aug. 28 or Aug. 29 and will serve as the ACC opener for both teams. Wake Forest will be the home team.

The teams will play at BMO Field, a host stadium for the upcoming FIFA World Cup and home to the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL and Toronto FC of MLS.

The ACC has expanded its international footprint in recent years, with games between North Carolina and TCU in Dublin, Ireland, and a conference game between NC State and Virginia in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this year. Also in 2027, Pitt is scheduled to face Wisconsin in Dublin on Aug. 28.

"We are thrilled to bring ACC football to an international stage in Toronto," ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement. "Building on our successful history of international games, this matchup reflects the ACC's continued commitment to giving our student-athletes a first-class experience, as well as memorable experiences for our fans and alumni, all while helping to grow the game globally."