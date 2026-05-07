Florida State, Georgia cancel football series due to 9-game league schedules

“The Pat McAfee Show” crew discusses Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s comments that the Big Ten has an edge over the SEC. (3:05)

Pat McAfee reacts to Kirby Smart’s claim that Big Ten has edge over SEC (3:05)

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Florida State and Georgia mutually agreed to cancel their home-and-home series set for 2027 and 2028 but are working on scheduling a neutral-site matchup, the schools announced Thursday.

Both the SEC and ACC are moving to nine-game league schedules, making nonconference scheduling more challenging -- particularly because both Florida State and Georgia already play an in-state nonconference rivalry game at the end of the season.

Florida State plays Florida and Georgia plays Georgia Tech annually, giving both teams 10 Power 4 games on their schedule. Georgia previously announced it had canceled future nonconference games against Louisville and NC State.

In a statement, Florida State athletic director Michael Alford said he was "optimistic" that a neutral-site deal will get done, adding that the schedule change "will not reduce the total home games on our schedule moving forward."

The ACC is easing into a nine-game conference schedule this season. Five teams will play eight ACC games for nonconference scheduling reasons, including Florida State, which wanted to play its return game at Alabama.