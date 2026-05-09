Pennsylvania AG looking into 2024 death of Bucknell football player

The Pennsylvania attorney general's office is investigating the 2024 death of a Bucknell freshman football player who collapsed during his first workout with the team, his parents confirmed Friday.

Mike Ferlazzo, a spokesman for Bucknell, said in a statement to ESPN Friday that the school had received a search warrant "which we're reviewing and will respond to appropriately."

Calvin "CJ" Dickey Jr. died July 12, 2024, two days after he collapsed at a team workout. He was 18. The family's attorney told ESPN last year that Dickey collapsed from sickle cell-related rhabdomyolysis, a medical condition that experts say is easily prevented, and even reversed, by stopping exercise.

When contacted by ESPN through their attorney about the warrant, Dickey's parents, Calvin Sr. and Nicole, said in a statement, "We are deeply thankful for the efforts of the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office and we look forward to the results of their investigation."

It's unclear what the search warrant is seeking. When contacted by ESPN and asked about Bucknell being served in relation to Dickey's death, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania attorney general's office said she could not share any information because of an "ongoing investigation."

Dickey's parents told ESPN in 2024 that their son had previously tested positive for sickle cell trait as part of NCAA-required testing for athletes. They said the team's head trainer knew about the results of the test before Dickey arrived at Bucknell. The NCAA mandates sickle-cell trait testing for all athletes, as individuals with the trait are at a higher risk of rhabdo if they begin to feel fatigued and do not stop exercising.

After collapsing, Dickey was taken to the hospital and was put on dialysis, his parents told ESPN in 2024. During and after emergency surgery to relieve pressure building in his extremities, Dickey's heart stopped multiple times and doctors tried to resuscitate him, according to his parents. The last time his heart stopped, doctors attempted to bring him back for 20 minutes before his parents asked them to stop.

Dickey's parents sued Bucknell in 2025, accusing the school of negligence and wrongful death, among other claims, and stating their son's death was "completely avoidable" and was in part caused by "aggravated hazing." According to the lawsuit, Dickey told his parents that he and other freshmen were performing up-downs "as punishment" after they "messed up" at a workout. The lawsuit states there was no trainer present during the workout when he collapsed.

"Students who were present at the workout have reported that CJ was clearly in distress during the 100 up-downs," the lawsuit states. "He was falling behind the rest of the group and could not keep up."

Bucknell filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in January, stating the complaint doesn't "plausibly state a claim."

The lawsuit "does not plausibly allege hazing or a failure by Bucknell University to take reasonable precautions for Mr. Dickey's safety," attorneys for Bucknell said in the school's motion to dismiss. "Instead, the allegations describe a supervised workout conducted within the scope of ordinary training activities, during which Bucknell University and its coaching staff implemented reasonable measures to appropriately identify, counsel, and train Mr. Dickey in light of his sickle cell trait status.

"The death of Cavin Dickey was a profound tragedy and Bucknell University acknowledges the deep loss suffered by his family and loved ones," the motion to dismiss states.

A judge has not yet ruled on the motion.