Texas Tech lands local WR Caldwell, No. 59 in SC Next 300

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Texas Tech secured its latest blue-chip, in-state pledge Saturday with a commitment from four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell, No. 59 in the SC Next 300.

Caldwell, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect from Argyle, Texas, is ESPN's No. 12 wide receiver in the 2027 cycle. He announced his pledge to the Red Raiders over Texas and Oregon following unofficial visits to all three schools earlier this spring.

"The program is hot right now," Caldwell told ESPN. "It's something I want to be a part of."

Caldwell is the No. 9 overall prospect from the state of Texas in the 2027 class, per ESPN rankings. His commitment continues a dominant run of in-state recruiting for Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire, who led the program to a Big 12 title and its first College Football Playoff appearance last fall.

Upon Caldwell's pledge, Texas Tech now holds commitments from seven of the 40 prospects from Texas ranked inside the 2027 SC Next 300, more than any other program nationally. The star-studded collection of local talent includes five-star defensive tackle Jalen Brewster, ESPN's No. 1 overall recruit in 2027, No. 3 quarterback Kavian Bryant (No. 48 overall) and three more of the state's top 15 prospects in the cycle.

The Red Raiders won another recent in-state recruiting battle last month when four-star rusher SaRod Baker, a record-setting running back from DeSoto, Texas, picked the program over Texas and Texas A&M.

Caldwell emerged as a standout playmaker at Texas' Argyle High School, where he was credited with 94 catches for 1,737 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior last fall.

Texas Tech was among the earliest programs involved in his recruitment, offering Caldwell before his sophomore season in July 2024. Caldwell told ESPN that his familiarity with the program and its offensive scheme, along with his relationships with fellow Red Raiders commits -- including Brewster and Bryant -- ultimately separated Texas Tech from finalists Texas and Oregon in his decision.

"I've been talking to Texas Tech for a really long time," he said. "I love the scheme they run. It's very similar to what we run now with my high school. I think I definitely fit at Texas Tech and there's just a lot of opportunity there. I believe I can play there early, as well."

The Red Raiders' 2027 recruiting class debuted at No. 3 in ESPN's initial class rankings for the cycle on April 17, anchored by the five-star pledges of Brewster and defensive end Anthony Sweeney (No. 19 overall). McGuire and Texas Tech signed the nation's 13th-ranked class in the 2026 cycle, per ESPN rankings, headlined by a pair of five-star additions in top-ranked outside linebacker LaDamion Guyton and No. 4 offensive tackle Felix Ojo.