Donte Wright, No. 30 in the SC Next 300, commits to play for Miami

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Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal flipped the longest-tenured member of Georgia's 2027 recruiting class on Saturday with a commitment from four-star cornerback Donte Wright, No. 30 in the SC Next 300.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound recruit from California's Long Beach Polytechnic High School is ESPN's fifth-ranked cornerback prospect in the 2027 cycle and lands as the top-ranked defender in Miami's incoming class. Wright announced his pledge to the Hurricanes via social media Saturday afternoon.

Wright's flip concludes Miami's lengthy pursuit of the longtime Georgia pledge. Initially committed to the Bulldogs in June 2025, Wright emerged as a priority flip target for the Hurricanes, Oregon and UCLA, among others, this spring following his junior season last fall.

Wright took an unofficial visit to Miami during spring camp in March and had previously scheduled an official visit with the program for later this spring. Multiple members of Cristobal's staff, including then-nickelbacks coach Terry Jefferson, also visited Wright in California in late April. CBS Sports reported earlier this week that Jefferson, in his second stint with the program, is expected to become the Hurricanes' next cornerbacks coach, replacing former assistant Zac Etheridge, who left Miami to accept the same role with the Arizona Cardinals in February.

Wright joins as the program's second-ranked commit in the cycle, trailing only in-state pass catcher Nick Lennear, ESPN's No. 5 wide receiver and 27th-ranked overall prospect in the 2027 class. His pledge arrived little more than 24 hours after four-star defensive tackle Ezekiel Ayangbile (No. 274 overall) became the first SC Next 300 defender in the Hurricanes' latest class when he committed to Miami over LSU and Virginia Tech on Friday afternoon. All told, the Hurricanes hold pledges from 12 recruits in the 2027 cycle, including seven members of the SC Next 300.

Wright's flip leaves Georgia without a defender committed in the program's 2027 class and marks a significant blow for Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart in the lead-up to the busy, late-spring official visit slate. Top-ranked running back Kemon Spell, No. 8 in the SC Next 300, remains the headliner of the program's incoming class, which includes six total commitments as of Saturday.