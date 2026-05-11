Kiffin: LSU's 'diversity' a recruitment advantage vs. Ole Miss

The SEC Now crew describes how far the Tigers must go in Kiffin's debut season in order for it to be considered a success with harsh critics at the ready. (2:20)

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Football coach Lane Kiffin says some top recruits would tell him they were not interested in coming to Ole Miss while he was running the program before his move to LSU.

Kiffin discussed the concerns in a recent article in Vanity Fair.

"[They would say], 'Hey, Coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren't letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi,'" Kiffin said, according to the magazine. "That doesn't come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus' diversity feels so great: 'It feels like there's no segregation. And we want that for our kid because that's the real world.'"

According to the article, Kiffin clarified his remark one day later: "I just hope [my comment] comes across respectful to Ole Miss. ... There are some things that I'm saying that are factual, they're not shots."

The population of Baton Rouge, home to LSU's campus, is 52% Black and 34% white, according to 2024 census data. Oxford, home to Ole Miss, is 66% white and 26% Black.

Kiffin led Ole Miss to a 50-19 record from 2020 to 2025 before leaving for Southeastern Conference rival LSU, which offered him a seven-year contract worth about $13 million annually.

Kiffin accepted the LSU job after leading Ole Miss to an 11-1 regular-season record last fall. Kiffin said at the time that his request to continue coaching the Rebels throughout the College Football Playoff had been denied. Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter has disagreed with some of Kiffin's comments.

Pete Golding, who had been a defensive coordinator on Kiffin's staff, took over at Ole Miss and led the Rebels to playoff victories over Tulane and Georgia before they lost to Miami in a Fiesta Bowl semifinal