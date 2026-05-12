Sources: Mizzou's Ahmad Hardy out of hospital after shooting

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy has been released from the hospital after being shot in the upper leg early Sunday morning, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Hardy plans to head to Missouri's campus immediately to begin rehabbing with the goal of playing this year, sources said.

The 20-year-old Tigers star was shot at a concert in his native Mississippi, and was taken to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where he had surgery.

Laurel police Sgt. Macon Davis told the Laurel Leader-Call on Monday that at least two people were injured and three people of interest were in custody.

"There had been a scheduled concert there of some rappers, or maybe a couple of different rappers," Davis told the Leader-Call. "It drew a large crowd, and then gunshots rang out at the end."

A first-team All-SEC selection last season, Hardy was second among FBS players with 1,649 rushing yards last season. The first-team Associated Press All-America selection and SEC Newcomer of the Year also scored 16 touchdowns and averaged 6.4 yards on his 256 rushing attempts en route to being a finalist for the Doak Walker Award.

He transferred to Missouri from UL Monroe following the 2024 season, when he rushed for 1,351 yards and 13 TDs on 237 attempts.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.