Georgia's Ja'Marley Riddle arrested on drug charges, speeding

Georgia safety Ja'Marley Riddle was arrested May 8 on a pair of felony charges for possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor speeding charge, according to a police report obtained by WGIG 98.7 FM.

Riddle transferred to Georgia after playing his first two seasons at East Carolina. The felony charges are for purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, and sale of a schedule I or II controlled substance.

He posted bond for all three charges.

"We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information," a University of Georgia spokesperson told ESPN. "As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time."

Riddle was "traveling at a high rate of speed" on I-95, according to the police report, when a detective in an undercover car observed a red Dodge Durango "weaving in and out of traffic." In the police incident report, the detective said his patrol car was traveling about 95 mph, "and the Durango was still gaining distance on him."

Officers stopped Riddle and said he was "extremely nervous, shaking" as he spoke. After Riddle handed over his license and registration, an officer picked up on the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

"Because of his nervous behavior, I asked him to step out of the vehicle while we continue the traffic stop," the officer stated in his report.

According to the police incident report, Riddle said he didn't have marijuana inside his vehicle and gave consent for a search. One of the officers pulled "a large heat-sealed bag" from one of the backpacks in the back seat, and found "a large amount of multicolored packaging, some with a leafy substance stating marijuana, and some containing vapes stating THC."

In his two seasons with the Pirates, Riddle, 19, had 133 tackles, 10 passes defensed and six interceptions, with one returned for a touchdown.