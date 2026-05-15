Brock Williams, No. 2 TE in 2027 cycle, commits to Texas

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Texas coach Steve Sarkisian made another addition to a promising skill position class Friday with a commitment from four-star prospect Brock Williams, ESPN's No. 2 tight end in the 2027 cycle.

Williams, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound recruit from Libertyville, Illinois, is the No. 70 overall recruit in the SC Next 300. He announced his pledge to the Longhorns over Georgia and Ohio State in a live appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday afternoon.

Williams logged 44 catches for 596 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior at Illinois' Libertyville High School last fall and projects as a versatile downfield tight end option at the next level. He made multiple visits to Texas before giving his pledge to the Longhorns, including an unofficial trip earlier this spring on March 23.

Williams lands as the third-ranked of four SC Next 300 commits in the Texas' latest recruiting class, joining No. 1 wide receiver Easton Royal (No. 9 overall) and fellow tight end J.T. Geraci within a growing group of pass-catching talent set to join the Longhorns in 2027.

Texas added another potential future playmaker earlier this month with a commitment from No. 4 running back Noah Roberts (No. 51), who committed to the program over Arizona State, Michigan and Oregon on May 1. Four-star defensive end Derwin Fields (No. 75) rounds out the Longhorns' collection of top 300 pledges in the 2027 cycle. All told, the program holds commitments from 11 prospects in the 2027 class, including six from the state of Texas.