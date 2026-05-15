Michigan lands Charles Woodson Jr., son of program legend

Michigan's Charles Woodson is named the winner of the 1997 Heisman Trophy, the first primary defensive player to win the award. (1:00)

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Charles Woodson Jr. is following in the legendary footsteps of his father, committing to play at Michigan.

A four-star defensive back, Woodson heads to Ann Arbor, where his father, also Charles Woodson, won the 1997 Heisman Trophy.

Michigan extended an offer last summer to Woodson Jr., a 5-foot-11, 160-pound defensive back from Orlando, Florida.

Along with the Wolverines, he had offers from Florida State, Iowa State, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Syracuse and Texas A&M, among others.

Coach Kyle Whittingham in his first year at Michigan lands a legacy name in Ann Arbor to go with a 2027 class that includes five players ranked in the SC Next 300: QB Kamden Lopati, WR Quentin Burrell, OT Sidney Rouleau, OT Jakari Lipsey and DE Recarder Kitchen.

The elder Woodson starred as a three-way player for Michigan from 1995 to 1997. He was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and two-time All-American across those three seasons with the Wolverines, exploding in his junior season, when he helped lead Michigan to the 1997 national title and became the first defensive player in college history to win the Heisman Trophy.

Woodson was later selected with the fourth pick in the 1998 NFL draft before embarking on an 18-year NFL career with the Raiders and Green Bay Packers from 1998 to 2015. A nine-time Pro Bowl selection and the 2009 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Woodson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Information from ESPN's Adam Schefter and Eli Lederman was used in this report.