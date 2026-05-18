Sam Houston football player William Davis dies; no cause given

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- William Davis, who joined the Sam Houston football team for spring practice after playing at West Virginia last season, has died.

Sam Houston announced Davis died on Saturday. The Huntsville, Texas, school did not disclose where he died or cause of death.

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Will Davis," coach Phil Longo said. "Will was a beloved member of our Bearkat football family here at Sam Houston who touched the lives of everyone he knew. Will was an upbeat, positive, passionate young man who will be sincerely missed."

It was unclear how old he was, but Sam Houston said he was born in 2002.

Davis would have been a seventh-year player for the Bearkats. He was from South Boston, Virginia, and spent his first five years of college at Division II Virginia Union. He started 20 of 36 games at safety for Virginia Union and had nine interceptions. He appeared in one game at West Virginia last season.

"We lost a member of our Bearkat family this weekend and everyone is in pain today," Sam Houston athletic director Bobby Williams said. "My heart hurts right now for the family, friends, coaches and teammates of William Davis. We are never prepared when we lose someone suddenly in our lives and it's especially tough when it is someone so young and still has a full life in front of them. I want to express my sincerest condolences to Will's family and everyone whose lives he touched."