Iowa State's Salahadin Allah out for year with Achilles tear

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DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa State running back Salahadin Allah will miss the 2026 season with a torn Achilles tendon, new coach Jimmy Rogers said Monday during a stop on the Cyclone Tailgate Tour.

The loss of Allah is a major blow for an offense that lost 96% of its rushing production to the transfer portal or exhausted eligibility.

Allah transferred from Oregon State, where he totaled 329 yards on 74 carries in 19 games over two years. The junior from La Marque, Texas, was injured in the spring. The Cyclones also are without Jayden Jackson, who is no longer on the roster after turning in an impressive performance in the Spring Showcase scrimmage.

Rogers said the Cyclones will look to bring in one of the running backs still available in the transfer portal. The portal entry deadline was Jan. 16.

Cameron Pettaway, a standout kick returner who was 2025 Mid-American Conference freshman of the year for Bowling Green, is the most experienced running back. He carried 72 times for 365 yards and caught eight passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns last season.