Clemson's Brown-Shuler to miss season after lymphoma diagnosis

Clemson defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler will undergo treatment after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and miss the 2026 season, the school announced Tuesday.

In a statement, Brown-Shuler said doctors had discovered a mass in his chest, leading to the diagnosis. He added the prognosis is "very good" and "I can't wait to run down that hill and touch Howard's Rock again for the 2027 football season."

"I know there is a long journey ahead, but I am encouraged by the outlook and surrounded by tremendous support from family, friends, teammates and my communities. I appreciate everyone's prayers, encouragement and respect for privacy as I focus on treatment and recovery," Brown-Shuler said.

Brown-Shuler has spent the past two seasons as a backup, playing 57 snaps over three games last season.