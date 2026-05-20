Tommy Tuberville wins Republican nomination for Alabama governor

Open Extended Reactions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Former college football coach and current U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville has won the Republican nomination for governor in Alabama.

Tuberville, who was the head coach at Auburn and three other major college programs, entered politics with his election to the U.S. Senate in 2020 and opted not to seek a second term. During his time in the U.S. Senate, Tuberville was closely aligned with President Donald Trump, who endorsed Tuberville in 2020 and has also backed his bid for governor.

The November governor's race could feature a rematch between Tuberville and former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, who became the last Democrat to win a statewide race in Alabama during a special election in 2017.

Tuberville defeated Jones in 2020, boosted by a Trump endorsement and a recognizable name from his time as a football coach.

"Tommy Tuberville has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Governor of the Great State of Alabama - COACH TUBERVILLE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" Trump wrote on social media.

During the primary, opponent Ken McFeeters accused Tuberville of not meeting the legal requirement to have lived in the state for seven years. Tuberville maintains he meets the residency requirement, and the Alabama Republican Party dismissed McFeeters' challenge.

Tuberville, a native of Arkansas, coached Auburn from 1999 to 2008, leading the team to eight consecutive bowl appearances and one SEC championship. He also served as head coach at Ole Miss, Texas Tech and Cincinnati and retired from coaching in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.