NCAA opened Ole Miss tampering probe after Clemson complaint

Dabo Swinney calls out Ole Miss for "blatant" tampering after school allegedly tried to lure a Clemson player into the transfer portal. (2:46)

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The NCAA enforcement staff opened an investigation of the Ole Miss football program the same day that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney accused Rebels coach Pete Golding of tampering with linebacker Luke Ferrelli.

According to documents obtained by ESPN through an open-records request, an NCAA associate director of enforcement emailed Ole Miss senior associate athletic director for compliance Taylor Hall on Jan. 23, a couple of hours before a news conference in which Swinney blasted Golding for allegedly tampering with Ferrelli, who, after transferring from California, had enrolled at Clemson before then leaving for Ole Miss.

"Thanks for speaking with us earlier today," the associate director wrote in the email to Hall. "As we discussed, the enforcement staff is opening an investigation into the football program at the University of Mississippi. Additionally, please let this email serve as a reminder that the institution and its representatives have an affirmative and automatic duty under Bylaw 19.2 to preserve all relevant materials."

In the email, the associate director requested that Golding's university-issued cell phone and personal phones be forensically imaged. The NCAA also requested the same of phones used by Ole Miss general manager Austin Thomas, inside linebackers coach Jay Shoop, outside linebackers coach Matt Kitchens, director of player personnel Jai Choudhary and senior associate athletic director for strategy/cap management Matt McLaughlin.

The NCAA also asked that Ferrelli's phones be forensically imaged and that each individual's phone records from December 2025 to January 2026 be submitted to enforcement staff.

An Ole Miss official declined comment when contacted by ESPN on Friday. Clemson also declined to comment.

Sources told ESPN that the NCAA's investigation remains in the early stages.

Clemson declined to fulfill an open-records request from ESPN, citing Ferrelli's privacy rights as a former student.

During the Jan. 23 news conference, Swinney called the Rebels' pursuit of Ferrelli a "straightforward case of tampering." Ferrelli, the 2025 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year at Cal, signed a revenue-sharing contract with Clemson after entering the transfer portal. He moved into an apartment in Clemson, South Carolina, enrolled in school and began offseason workouts with the Tigers.

Swinney said that on Jan. 14 -- more than a week after Ferrelli started classes at Clemson -- Ferrelli's agent, Ryan Williams, contacted Tigers general manager Jordan Sorrells to alert him that "Ole Miss was going hard" after his client. Sorrells contacted Thomas and asked that the Rebels cease further communication with Ferrelli.

According to Swinney, Thomas assured Sorrells that he did not support tampering but that Golding "does what he does."

"This is a whole other level of tampering," Swinney said on Jan. 23. "It's total hypocrisy. ... This is a really sad state of affairs. We have a broken system, and if there are no consequences for tampering, then we have no rules and we have no governance."

Swinney alleged that Golding texted Ferrelli during an 8 a.m. class and asked for the amount of his buyout at Clemson.

Then Golding sent Ferrelli a photo of a $1 million contract offer, according to Swinney. Rebels star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, a former Ole Miss starter, also called Ferrelli, allegedly attempting to lure him back into the transfer portal.

Swinney alleged that Williams declined to turn over Golding's text messages to Clemson unless the school added a second year to Ferrelli's contract that included a $1 million extension. The Tigers declined the offer.

Swinney said Ferrelli had no interest in leaving Clemson during a meeting on Jan. 15. Later that day, however, he asked the athletic department to enter his name in the transfer portal because he was leaving for Ole Miss.

On Jan. 16, Clemson submitted a complaint to the NCAA alleging "blatant" and "straightforward" tampering.

"I'm not trying to get anybody fired, but when is enough enough?" Swinney said on Jan. 23. "If we have rules, and tampering is a rule, then there should be a consequence for that. And shame on the adults if we're not going to hold each other accountable."

Golding is set to begin his first full season as the Rebels' coach after he was hired to replace former coach Lane Kiffin on Nov. 30.

On April 1, he told reporters in Oxford, Mississippi, that "there's two sides to every story."

Ferrelli visited the Ole Miss campus before the Rebels' 31-27 loss to Miami in a CFP Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8.

"I told him, 'Hey, I want you to be our green-dot Mike [middle linebacker], but right now, we've got a green-dot Mike,'" Golding said on April 1. "And that spot's not going to be available until, you know, we have one available. I said, 'But right now there ain't a spot available. So, if that spot becomes available, it's yours.'"

The job became open when Ole Miss starter TJ Dottery joined Kiffin at LSU.

"It's a kid that wanted to be here, that we wanted to be here, that at the end of it, came open, and he's here, and we're happy to have him," Golding said.