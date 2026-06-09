College Football Future Power Rankings through 2027

Open Extended Reactions

Projecting a college football program's future is harder than ever. Rosters and fortunes change dramatically and championship pathways are more open than ever. The assets that make a program great in 2026 might not be there in 2027.

Players are essentially year-to-year fill-ins, with few truly locked into a team for multiple seasons (just ask Duke). Strong high school recruiting classes can improve a team's trajectory, but keeping groups together long enough to develop and impact games is very challenging.

College Pick 'Em Pick college football winners every week; compete for $86K in prizes. FREE to play! Make Your Picks

The criteria for evaluating teams, this time through the 2027 season, remains the same: Roster management -- how well a team recruits and addresses its roster through the transfer portal. Second, quarterback outlook -- multiyear starters are great, although I'm also assessing how programs compete for portal QBs. Miami, for example, has shown it will pay whatever it takes annually for top transfers. A spotlight is also put on offensive and defensive line play, especially after a College Football Playoff where line-of-scrimmage play mattered so much.

The evaluations ahead of the 2025 season were interesting. Top-ranked Texas missed the CFP for the first time since 2022, although the Longhorns still have a year to make good on the outlook. Teams such as Oregon (No. 4), Notre Dame (No. 5) and Miami (No. 11) delivered strong seasons, while Indiana (No. 20) continued to exceed all external projections with its first national title. There were some misses, too, both near the top -- Nos. 6-9 Penn State, Clemson, LSU and Tennessee -- and toward the bottom with Nos. 63-64 Wake Forest and Arizona.

Once again, teams will be evaluated in the following categories:

Quarterback situation

Offensive line/defensive line outlook

Roster management

Star power (All-Americans, national award contenders, all-conference contenders)

Coaching staff

Here's a look at how every Power 4 team stacks up through the 2027 season in the Future Power Rankings model:

Jump to a section:

Top 25 | Top 10

ESPN

Previous future power ranking: 47

QB situation: After a 2-10 season, the room turned over significantly, and Boston College looked to Division II for an answer in Saginaw Valley State's Mason McKenzie. He followed Trinidad Chambliss as Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2025, and he brings a wide skill set to the BC offense, including 942 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns last fall. Boston College also added Arkansas transfer Grayson Wilson, and signed two QBs in its most recent recruiting class.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Coach Bill O'Brien felt good about both lines during spring practice. Defensive end could be a strength with KJ Sampson (Florida State), Kris Jones (Georgia) and Demetrius Ballard (Buffalo) all holding multiple years of eligibility. They joined Onye Nwosisi, who missed most of last season with an injury. Defensive tackles Micah Amedee and Cameron McGee are among the young linemen who will help in 2027 and beyond. "The defensive line is better," O'Brien said. Senior guard Kristian Phillips is a key pickup for the offensive line with starting experience from Michigan State. Jacksonville State transfer Reggie Jackson should help, and starting center Michael Crounse is back with two years of eligibility.

Roster management: O'Brien doesn't want Boston College to be a transfer-reliant program, but it had a lot of portal activity in the offseason. The Eagles lost several key players to Power 4 competitors, including running back Turbo Richard (Indiana), wide receiver Reed Harris (Arizona State) and guard Eryx Daugherty (Louisville). They also added at both the defensive and offensive line spots, as well as at running back, where Evan Dickens arrives after finishing No. 3 nationally in rushing average. McKenzie could be a multiyear answer at quarterback. New general manager Kenyatta Watson has roots in the South and will help Boston College's efforts to recruit outside of the Northeast.

Star power: BC's defense can once again build around KP Price, who started mostly at safety but also three games at linebacker last fall and led the team with 94 tackles, while adding two interceptions and three quarterback hurries. He was named honorable mention All-ACC. The team bolstered its offensive backfield with Dickens, a Liberty running back transfer who was the nation's No. 9 rusher with 1,339 yards in 2025.

Coaching staff: O'Brien's third season in Chestnut Hill will include key new assistants on both sides of the ball. Veteran defensive coordinator Ted Roof, who has worked with O'Brien at Penn State and Duke, takes over a unit that finished 121st nationally in points allowed last season (32.8 ppg). BC also lost offensive coordinator Will Lawning to the NFL and added new offensive assistants in Joe Dailey (receivers) and Kurt Anderson (offensive line).

Previous future power ranking: 67

QB situation: Ryan Browne is back after leading the team with 2,153 passing yards on 199 completions last fall. Primary challenger Malachi Singleton transferred to Appalachian State, clearing the way for Browne to remain the team's QB1 at least through 2026. He had more interceptions (10) than touchdowns passes (9) last fall and is a career 58.8% passer, so there's room to grow. Purdue doesn't have much experience behind him.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The offensive line is resetting with a new coach (Zach Crabtree) and several new potential contributors. Purdue lost Bradyn Joiner (Florida State) and Hank Purvis (South Carolina) to Power 4 programs in the portal, and returns only one starter from 2025 in left tackle Joey Tanona. The Boilers added line transfers from both USCs -- Southern California and South Carolina -- and should have more overall depth. Purdue's defensive front lost massive tackle Jamarrion Harkless to Kentucky but drew good reviews in the spring, as veterans Ian Jeffries and CJ Madden return and will be joined by transfers Georgia edge Elo Modozie and Illinois tackle Curt Neal. Junior college All-America selection Jeremy Lewis also should boost the pass rush.

Roster management: The turnover ahead of coach Barry Odom's second season isn't nearly as extreme as it was for the first. Purdue added 29 players and lost 20, including several linemen to Power 4 programs and wide receiver Nitro Tuggle to South Carolina. The additions should help along both lines, and Purdue added potential offensive playmakers in running back Fame Ijeboi (Minnesota) and wide receivers Xavier Townsend (Iowa State) and Asaad Waseem (Florida Atlantic). The team retained productive linebacker Charles Correa and added several intriguing freshmen, including wideout Brandon Kinsey.

Star power: Correa, who joined Odom and the staff from UNLV, led Purdue with 7.5 tackles for loss and ranked third with 96 tackles, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. Florida International transfer defensive back Mister Clark earned first-team All-Conference USA honors last year. Modozie, who transferred in from Georgia, was a third-team All-AAC selection with Army in 2024.

Coaching staff: The defense reset with Kevin Kane, who returned to West Lafayette after serving as Boilers defensive coordinator in 2023 and 2024. Kane has extensive Big Ten experience and helped Minnesota to eight wins last fall as linebackers coach. Purdue also added a new O-line coach in Crabtree, who spent time under Boilers OC Josh Henson at USC.

Previous future power ranking: 68

QB situation: The room turns over with a coaching change and Ben Gulbranson and Elijah Brown no longer on the roster. Michigan transfer Davis Warren, who started for most of the 2024 season, could get the first shot, and will be entering his final season of eligibility. Dylan Rizk started three games for UCF before transferring to Stanford but did not see the field last fall. Stanford added a big piece for the future with the commitment of 2027 recruit Sione Tu'amoheloa-Kaho, a four-star prospect.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Stanford has some work to do with both lines, but there's a recognition that the line of scrimmage must eventually be a strength. The offensive front got a boost with the return of tackles Niki Prongos and Kahlil House, the only two Cardinal linemen to start every game in 2025. Harvard transfer Aidan Kilstrom should help, but building greater depth is a top priority for offensive coordinator Terry Heffernan, whose background is in line play. The defensive line trends young but will lean on tackles Zach Rowell and Braden Marceau-Olayinka, end Omar Staples and others. All three can return in 2027.

Roster management: The Cardinal likely will need another full offseason under the new coaching staff to get their roster in better shape. Stanford didn't lose or gain many transfers, bringing in only six from the portal, including Warren, Kilstrom and Washington cornerback Leroy Bryant. The team also didn't have a mass exodus like in 2025, which included David Bailey, but lost several offensive linemen to Power 4 programs and cornerback Che Ojarikre to Duke. Stanford is making gains in high school recruiting, signing the nation's No. 30 class, which includes wide receiver Zion Robinson, a top-50 national recruit, and three SC Next 300 prospects. Kaho's commitment highlights the 2027 class.

Star power: Stanford returns a centerpiece of its defense in linebacker Matt Rose, a second-team All-ACC selection who led the team with 106 tackles, including eight for loss. Safety Jay Green also is back after a productive season in which he led the Cardinal in passes defended (8) and minutes played (631).

Coaching staff: Former Stanford quarterback and offensive coordinator Tavita Pritchard returned to The Farm, alongside general manager Andrew Luck, after three years as Washington Commanders quarterbacks coach. Heffernan, a former Stanford offensive line coach, is back as coordinator, and Kris Richard returns to the college game -- and the West Coast -- as defensive coordinator. Brian Lindgren, a longtime OC most recently with Michigan State, will coach the Cardinal quarterbacks.

Previous future power ranking: 50

QB outlook: The Jalon Daniels era is over after six years in Lawrence that brought some incredible moments but also injury challenges. Junior Cole Ballard has played behind Daniels and waited for a chance to start, which he could get if he beats out dual threat Isaiah Marshall and Rice transfer Chase Jenkins, who started 12 games for the Owls last season. Ballard has 64 career pass attempts and 445 yards with KU.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Kansas knew it had to bolster the defensive line after finishing 95th nationally against the run last year and added veteran transfers in Tre'Von McAlpine (Tulane) and David Santiago (Michigan State) to support returning players such as end Leroy Harris III, who led the team in sacks last season and has junior eligibility, and junior tackle Blake Herold. Coach Lance Leipold is bullish on an offensive line that returns left-side starters in juniors Calvin Clements and Amir Herring, and added transfers in Texas' Connor Stroh, Oklahoma State's Kasen Carpenter and Cal's Nick Morrow, all juniors. "One through 10, in our two-deep, our offensive line will be better than we were last year," Leipold said.

Roster management: Kansas didn't add a big-time quarterback transfer to replace Daniels, likely going with a returner in Ballard or Marshall. The team addressed other needs along the line of scrimmage, though, as McAlpine, Santiago, Carpenter and Stroh should help immediately. Kansas also pushed for offensive playmakers, including well-traveled running back Dylan Edwards, a former top-150 recruit, running back Yasin Willis and receivers Nik McMillan and Nahzae Cox. But the team lost significant starting experience on both sides of the ball, and time will tell if it did enough to fill all of the gaps. Kansas did not sign any blue-chip recruits in 2026, according to ESPN Recruiting.

Star power: Kansas regained notable defensive front seven players in linebacker Trey Lathan and end Harris, who both earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors last fall. Lathan led the team with 76 tackles and added an interception, five pass breakups and six quarterback hurries. Harris led the team in both sacks (4.5) and pass breakups (eight) in 2025. Edwards, a top-150 recruit who began his career at Colorado before moving to Kansas State, should be worth watching.

Coaching staff: Leipold didn't shake things up on the staff despite a second consecutive losing season, but he brought back a notable name in Andy Kotelnicki, who served as Leipold's offensive coordinator at three schools between 2013 and 2023. Kotelnicki isn't technically the OC (Jim Zebrowski remains in the role) but will have significant playcalling influence as Kansas transitions to a new quarterback.

Previous future power ranking: 32

QB situation: The process took a while, but Baylor secured Florida transfer DJ Lagway, a former top-10 recruit from Willis, Texas, whose father Derek played running back at Baylor. Lagway never got on track in 2025 following an injury-plagued offseason but showed snippets of his immense talent, especially with downfield passing, late in 2024. Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital had success with previous transfer Sawyer Robertson and could help Lagway become a multiyear answer in Waco. Baylor also returns third-year player Nate Bennett, who backed up Robertson the past two years.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Baylor's offensive line is going through a hard reset, both with players and a new permanent position coach in Austin Woods and faces questions entering the fall with only one returning starter in senior tackle Kaden Sieracki. Notable newcomers include Toledo transfer Cole Rhett, who has both starting experience at tackle and junior eligibility, and Memphis transfer center Yakiri Walker. Texas transfer Nate Kibble lacks experience but could be a multiyear building block. The defensive front is experienced but new to each other, as Baylor added senior transfers Jordan Mack (Coastal Carolina), Hosea Wheeler (Indiana), Garrick Ponder (Southern Miss) and Kamren Washington (Texas State). New coordinator Joe Klanderman will try to boost a pass rush that produced only 12 sacks last fall.

Roster management: Baylor's roster situation mirrors those of other teams with coaches under pressure to win immediately. Five years removed from a Big 12 title, Dave Aranda must deliver and will oversee a roster that lost notable transfers on both sides of the ball, including linebacker Keaton Thomas (Ole Miss), running back Bryson Washington (Auburn) and offensive linemen Coleton Price (Kentucky) and Sean Thompkins (LSU). Lagway is a notable addition, and if Baylor can unlock his potential, the next two seasons will look much better. Several defenders followed Klanderman to Waco from Kansas State, including veteran safety Daniel Cobbs.

Star power: Punters can be stars, too, and Baylor has one in Palmer Williams, the 2025 Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year and a Ray Guy Award finalist, who is back after averaging 46.9 yards per punt. Lagway certainly has star potential but must recapture his 2024 form. Other notable transfers include Ponder, who had 4.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 2025.

Coaching staff: The big change comes on defense as Klanderman arrives from Kansas State. Coach Dave Aranda called the defense in 2025, but the unit continued to slip, as Baylor ranks 105th in points allowed since the start of the 2024 season. Klanderman was K-State's defensive coordinator the past six seasons and had been on coach Chris Klieman's staff since 2014. Baylor reshaped the defensive staff under Klanderman with hires including line coach Jacori Greer, most recently with Coastal Carolina.

Previous future power ranking: 19

QB situation: The new staff brought in Arkansas State transfer Jaylen Raynor, who has made 36 consecutive starts and improved his accuracy, while becoming a true dual threat with 423 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last season. Raynor recorded career highs in passing yards (3,361), passing touchdowns (19) and completion percentage (66.5) last fall. He likely will lead the offense in 2026, while Iowa State also has Oklahoma State transfer Zane Flores and returning reserve Connor Moberly.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Both lines look dramatically different and will hinge on how the transfers work together. ISU has more familiarity with the defensive front, as Isaac Terrell, Malaki Ta'ase, Bryson Lamb and Max Baloun joined their coaches from Washington State, while senior Caden Crawford, who began his college career at Iowa, arrives after a productive season with FCS South Dakota. Tackle Zaimir Hawk is one of the few holdovers. The offensive line will be more patchwork at first, as transfers from Oklahoma, Tarleton State, Akron, Michigan State and Sioux Falls likely will factor in a large rotation. Potential contributors Jake Taylor, Braden Smith and Gavin Broscious all can play multiple seasons for ISU.

Roster management: Matt Campbell's departure to Penn State triggered a roster overhaul that will test Iowa State's viability, especially in Year 1 under new coach Jimmy Rogers. Fourteen starters and 24 total players joined Campbell and the staff in State College, and ISU added almost 50 new transfers, including a sizable group that followed Rogers from Washington State and a mix of others. Terrell and Lamb should solidify the defensive line, and ISU picked up interesting players at offensive line, defensive back and wide receiver. Raynor has plenty of experience and should stabilize the quarterback spot ahead of a transition season. Rogers has worked in the region and should have success with area recruits for 2027 and beyond.

Star power: Raynor arrives with 8,694 career passing yards and increasing accuracy, and could deliver a strong final college season for the Cyclones. Terrell had a breakout performance at Ole Miss and recorded seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss last year at Washington State, while Crawford led South Dakota in both sacks and tackles for loss.

Coaching staff: Iowa State announced Rogers' hiring immediately after Campbell's departure, as longtime athletic director Jamie Pollard had targeted the former South Dakota State coach to return to the Plains. Rogers, who won a national title in 2023, brought defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit and several others with him from WSU. He also hired Tyler Roehl, a former ISU assistant who spent 2025 with the Detroit Lions, as offensive coordinator. Keith Heckendorf, Raynor's offensive coordinator at Arkansas State, will serve as ISU's quarterbacks coach.

Previous future power ranking: 51

QB situation: MSU didn't have many things go its way in 2025, but it seemingly stumbled into a future quarterback in Alessio Milivojevic, who took over as the starter down the stretch and showed promise with 1,267 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. Milivojevic has three years of eligibility left and should stabilize the offense as the Pat Fitzgerald era begins in East Lansing. The Spartans have some short-term insurance with Cam Fancher, who arrives at his fourth school, and bring in SC Next 300 recruit Kayd Coffman.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Fitzgerald and the staff prioritized offensive line in the transfer portal and came away with several potentially strong additions in tackle Ben Murawski (UConn), guard Nick Sharpe (South Carolina) and center Nick Fraley, who won the FCS Rimington Trophy at North Dakota State. Senior tackle/guard Conner Moore, who has started 40 games between MSU and Montana State, is also back, although depth must be built for 2027. The team added to the defensive front with edge Kenny Soares, an NC State transfer who began his college career under Fitzgerald at Northwestern, and Illinois transfer Eli Coenen. Senior Ben Roberts returns to an interior spot, and Weber State transfer Keahnist Thompson should see time as a senior.

Roster management: Michigan State might need another offseason to get its roster in position to move up in the increasingly competitive Big Ten. The new staff had some key retentions with Milivojevic, linebacker Jordan Hall, safety Nikai Martinez and wide receiver Chrishon McCray. But MSU also lost Nick Marsh, one of the top transfer receivers in this past cycle, as well as likely contributors at cornerback, running back and possibly offensive line, which has some depth questions. Fitzgerald and his staff are already boosting local and regional recruiting, but the real progress might not come until 2027 or later.

Star power: Hall is a significant keep for Fitzgerald, defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and the MSU staff. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors after recording a career-high 88 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, last fall. Hall added three forced fumbles. Murawski started for UConn at left tackle and should immediately help MSU protect Milivojevic.

Coaching staff: Fitzgerald returns to the college sideline for the first time since 2022 and compiled a staff with strong Big Ten ties. He retained Rossi, plucked highly respected special teams coordinator LeVar Woods from Iowa and brought in Alabama's Nick Sheridan, the former offensive coordinator at Indiana, to run the offense. Fitzgerald also brought back MSU standout Max Bullough as co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach.

Previous future power ranking: 55

QB situation: Arkansas' middling results the last two years overshadowed generally strong play from Taylen Green, who had 5,868 passing yards and 1,379 rushing yards. He moves on to the NFL after finishing with 12,065 yards of offense in college. New coach Ryan Silverfield will oversee a competition between holdover KJ Jackson, a redshirt sophomore, and several others, including AJ Hill, who followed the coaching staff from Memphis.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The Hogs not only kept standout pass rusher Quincy Rhodes Jr. out of the NFL draft, but also out of the portal. He will anchor the defensive line. Senior David Oke gives the group versatility if healthy, and junior Hunter Osborne, a Virginia transfer who started his career at Alabama, drew good reviews this spring. Young players such as Danny Beale, a 348-pound freshman ranked as the nation's No. 114 recruit, elevate the line's long-term outlook. The offensive line will be a bit more transfer-reliant in 2026, as Bryant Williams (Louisiana), Terence Roberson Jr. (Ouachita Baptist) and Malachi Breland (Memphis) are all in the mix to start, with the later two able to return in 2027. Arkansas does return starters Caden Kitler and Kobe Branham, who has sophomore eligibility.

Roster management: Silverfield and the new staff added more than 60 newcomers, but they also retained key players in Rhodes, Kitler, Branham and linebacker Bradley Shaw. The team did lose linemen with starting experience, such as E'Marion Harris (Oklahoma), Ian Geffrard (Texas) and Justus Boone (Wisconsin). Arkansas didn't add a proven quarterback in the portal, as the staff brought over Hill from Memphis to compete with Jackson. The team had some portal success at offensive line, running back and defense, as linebacker Khmori House (North Carolina), cornerback Jahiem Johnson (Tulane) and others arrived. Silverfield's late recruiting push for the 2026 class bodes well for the future.

Star power: The defensive front can build around Rhodes, a second-team All-SEC selection in 2025 whose 15.5 tackles for loss marked the most for an Arkansas player since 2015. He also had eight sacks and six quarterback hurries. Williams might have been Arkansas' top transfer addition as he did not allow a sack for Louisiana last fall. House, a transfer from North Carolina, led the team with 81 tackles and was an honorable mention All-ACC selection.

Coaching staff: Silverfield brought offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey with him from Memphis but went externally for many of his other hires, including primary defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and co-DC Deron Wilson from Florida. Roberts has led Power 4 defenses at both Florida and Baylor, and Tulane's Landius Wilkerson is a notable hire for the defensive line following Marion Hobby's exit to the Indianapolis Colts.

Previous future power ranking: 57

QB situation: Brendan Sorsby's strong performance as Cincinnati's starter -- 5,613 passing yards and 45 touchdowns in two seasons -- made him one of the top available transfers, and he left for Texas Tech. Cincinnati likely will turn to Georgia Southern transfer JC French IV as Sorsby's replacement. French had 5,760 passing yards the past two seasons, but will be out of eligibility after this fall. The team also brought back sophomore Samaj Jones.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Cincinnati returns the core of an offensive line that was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award in 2025. Left tackle Joe Cotton and left guard Evan Tengesdahl are back after both earned All-Big Ten honors and Tengesdahl was a third-team AP All-America selection. Talented starting right guard Taran Tyo also returns, leaving Cincinnati only a few holes to fill. Tengesdahl has junior eligibility. "Our offensive line was really good last year, and I feel like that's going to be the strength of our team this year," coach Scott Satterfield said. Coordinator Nate Woody's blitzing 3-4 defense should highlight players such as junior edge Marquaze Parker and North Carolina Central transfer Thomas Johnson. Cincinnati will miss interior line mainstay Dontay Corleone and Jalen Hunt, and will need to rebuild depth there.

Roster management: Sorsby's departure was significant but expected. Cincinnati also lost wide receivers Caleb Goodie and Noah Jennings, and running back Evan Pryor to Power 4 programs. French must prove himself in the Power 4, and Cincinnati still will need a replacement for 2027. The offensive line retention provides a nice foundation, as Cincinnati integrates new wide receivers including Cade Wolford (Kent State) and JV Gibson (Oklahoma). The Bearcats also added notable defensive transfers such as defensive back tandem Jacob Finley and Jasper Beeler from Northern Illinois and linebacker Patrick Bauer from Illinois State.

Star power: The return of Cotton and Tengesdahl, both second-team All-Big 12 selections last season, solidifies the left side of the offensive line as Cincinnati goes through a quarterback change. Wolford was a big-play threat at Kent State, earning third-team All-MAC honors.

Coaching staff: Satterfield made a strong defensive coordinator hire in Woody, who oversaw the top defense in the American Conference at Army and worked for Satterfield previously at Appalachian State. Woody has introduced a 3-4 alignment that should feature linebacker Jonathan Thompson and others. Satterfield also named offensive line coach Nic Cardwell and quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas as co-offensive coordinators.

Previous future power ranking: 65

QB situation: Coach Scott Frost sought a reset at QB after the Knights finished 105th in passing efficiency and 88th in scoring. UCF added James Madison transfer Alonza Barnett III, who led the Dukes to a Sun Belt title and their first CFP appearance in 2025. Barnett has 49 passing touchdowns and 22 rushing scores in the past two seasons, and projects as a fit for Frost's offense. He will use his final year of eligibility, so UCF will have a new quarterback in 2027.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Edge is the key spot to watch as first-team All-Big 12 selection Malachi Lawrence and fellow NFL draft prospect Nyjalik Kelly both depart. Akron transfer Bruno Dall should help, but UCF will need Sincere Edwards and others to fill out the depth. Defensive tackle projects as a strength with RJ Jackson Jr. and Horace Lockett both back, and Eastern Kentucky transfer Brad Gurley arriving. UCF's offensive line resets with a new coach (AJ Blazek) and only one returning starter in right tackle Preston Cushman, although senior Owen Spell started two games at left tackle last fall. The Knights picked up UConn guard Brady Wayburn, Buffalo tackle Henry Tabansi and others in the portal.

Roster management: The Knights once again had significant roster turnover and saw several starters depart, including defensive lineman John Walker (Ohio State) and center Carter Miller (South Carolina). Lockett initially entered the portal but withdrew, giving UCF a seasoned player in the interior defensive line group. UCF made portal gains, too, adding Barnett, Louisville running back Duke Watson and Central Arkansas running back Landen Chambers, as well as the linemen on both sides of the ball and other notable defenders, including linebacker Tackett Curtis (Wisconsin). The 2026 outlook likely hinges on how the new offensive contributors click.

Star power: Several of UCF's key additions came through the portal, namely Barnett, who won Sun Belt Player of the Year honors last fall in helping James Madison to the CFP. Barnett earned honorable mention all-league honors in 2024. The Knights also return talented cornerback Jayden Bellamy, who had a team-high eight pass breakups and an interception.

Coaching staff: Frost retained coordinators Alex Grinch (defense) and Steve Cooper (offense) despite a 5-7 season, and most of the position coaches also return. He hired Blazek as offensive line coach, filling the vacancy following the passing of Shawn Clark in September. Blazek coached the O-line at Wisconsin and Vanderbilt during the past five seasons.

Previous future power ranking: 60

QB situation: Malik Washington is back in College Park after setting team freshman records for both passing yards (2,963) and completions (273). He became one of only two true freshmen in the Big Ten to record at least 2,500 passing yards and at least 300 rushing yards. Washington has three more years of eligibility and clearly projects as a multiyear starter somewhere. His return is tied to coach Mike Locksley, whom Maryland brought back despite consecutive 4-8 (1-8 in Big Ten) seasons. If Maryland struggles again, Locksley likely will be out and Washington would be highly coveted as a transfer.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Washington was Maryland's retention priority, while Zion Elee checked the same box in recruiting as the nation's No. 2 overall prospect. The defensive end from Baltimore joins a line that features promising young returnees such as Sidney Stewart and Zahir Mathis, both sophomores. Lavon Johnson returned to Maryland from Texas, and the team added four-star defensive tackle prospect JaMarcus Whyce to a line that could be a multiyear strength. The Terrapins lost guard Aliou Bah to LSU but returned several starters, including veteran guard Isaiah Wright and junior center Michael Hershey. Texas State transfer Tellek Lockette will fill Bah's spot at guard.

Defensive end Zion Elee is the latest highly ranked recruit to land at Maryland. Under Armour

Roster management: Maryland kept its star quarterback (Washington) and its top recruit (Elee) ahead of a pivotal season for Locksley. The team absorbed a few hits in the portal, namely Bah up front and several cornerbacks from its rotation. Maryland's retention on defense jumped out with Mathis, Stewart, leading tackler Daniel Wingate and others coming back. The recruiting class is small and the transfer group doesn't have many can't-miss players, but if Maryland's projected stars perform, the team has a chance to stabilize. Locksley's ability to attract top players is undeniable, but he must deliver more wins to secure his future.

Star power: Washington is the biggest returning name, but Maryland also brings back productive tight end Dorian Fleming, who had 40 receptions for 351 yards and three scores last season. Old Dominion wide receiver transfer Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding also should help the passing game after recording 667 yards and six touchdowns last season. Elee is the most anticipated newcomer, while Mathis and Stewart are both All-Big Ten candidates.

Coaching staff: After some significant late-cycle staff changes in 2025, Locksley had another in February as he hired Clint Trickett as offensive coordinator, replacing Pep Hamilton, who moved into an off-field role. The 34-year-old Trickett has coordinator experience from Marshall and Jacksonville State, and was set to be Arkansas' quarterbacks coach. Defensive coordinator Ted Monachino returns, and Maryland brings back Matt Barnes as special teams coordinator.

Previous future power ranking: 35

QB situation: After starting three quarterbacks in 2025, Colorado hopes to narrow things down, ideally with Julian Lewis, who made two starts last fall but preserved his redshirt. Lewis, the nation's No. 12 overall recruit in 2025, will have every opportunity to lead the offense under new coordinator Brennan Marion. Utah transfer Isaac Wilson, who started seven games in 2025, provides some insurance, and Colorado signed three-star recruit Kaneal Sweetwyne.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: A very active offseason included movement on both lines, including the departure of offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, a former top-20 recruit, to LSU. But Colorado also made some gains up front, adding Tulane edge Santana Hopper, who has 29 career starts, veteran defensive end Toby Anene (North Dakota State) and seven offensive line transfers with starting experience. Center Demetrius Hunter (Houston) has 25 career starts, while tackle Taj White (Rutgers) started 20 games and guard Jose Soto followed coordinator Brennan Marion from Sacramento State. Hopper and Anene likely will lead the defensive line this fall, alongside fellow transfers Vili Taufatofua (San Jose State) and Ezra Christensen (New Mexico State). Senior Balansama Kamara, who had a big season for FCS Albany in 2025, adds to the edges group.

Roster management: Colorado added experience and some sizzle with its large incoming transfer group, which includes several players who can thrive in Marion's offense. Among them are wide receivers Danny Scudero, a second-team AP All-America selection at San Jose State who led the FBS in receiving yards (1,297), first-team All-MAC selection Kam Perry and DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas), who made 18 starts for the Longhorns. Colorado also added potential impact defenders like Hopper and linebacker Gideon Lampron (Bowling Green), an All-MAC selection, and might be able to spark safety Boo Carter (Tennessee) after a turbulent 2025 season. Seaton is a huge loss on the offensive line, though, and Colorado absorbed several in the secondary. A smaller 2026 recruiting class ranked 61st nationally and of the 13 blue-chip prospects added in 2024 and 2025, Colorado has retained only five of them, according to ESPN Recruiting.

Star power: Scudero is a big-time addition, a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist in 2025 who had six games with 130 or more receiving yards last season. He will line up alongside another first-team all-conference selection in Perry, who had 976 receiving yards and six scores last fall. The defense brings in Hopper, who consistently pressured quarterbacks for Tulane in 2025, and Carter, a 2024 SEC All-Freshman selection.

Coaching staff: Colorado's first key move after going 3-9 came at offensive coordinator, hiring Marion to boost a unit that had slipped to 114th nationally in scoring. Marion's "Go-Go" offense propelled UNLV to the Mountain West title game and helped him secure the head coach role at Sacramento State for a year. Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston returned to the NFL in late February, and Colorado elevated linebackers coach Chris Marve, the former DC at Virginia Tech, as the replacement. Also, Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp left the staff.

Previous future power ranking: 43

QB situation: Athan Kaliakmanis departs after developing into a very solid Big Ten quarterback, especially as a senior, when he improved his accuracy considerably and had 3,124 passing yards with 20 touchdowns. Rutgers will have a competition to replace him between Boston College transfer Dylan Lonergan and AJ Surace, who backed up Kaliakmanis but had only 34 snaps the past two seasons. Both Lonergan and Surace have multiple years of eligibility left.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The O-line got a big boost with the return of guard Kwabena Asamoah, who has started 30 career games. Asamoah and tackle Tyler Needham will lead the group, while fellow seniors Dantae Chin and Ryder Langsdale both return from injury-plagued 2025 seasons. Coach Greg Schiano is bullish on the group, but there will be significant turnover in 2027. Rutgers has more transfers throughout the defense, including up front, where edge Malachi Davis (Toledo), Rondo Porter (Appalachian State) and others join. The line got a spring boost with the return of tackle Zaire Angoy, granted a sixth year of eligibility. Doug Blue-Eli, a South Florida transfer with starting experience who missed all of last season with injury, is back with the group.

Roster management: The Scarlet Knights have checked the boxes for recruiting and retention in recent years, and keeping top running back Antwan Raymond and top receiver KJ Duff is significant, especially with a new quarterback. The team also brought back experienced linemen on both sides of the ball, and signed the nation's No. 38 recruiting class. But Rutgers also saw several key contributors depart in the portal, namely wide receiver Ian Strong (Cal), starting offensive tackle Taj White (Colorado) and several defenders, including cornerbacks Bo Mascoe (Texas) and Jacobie Henderson (Virginia). The team had nice portal additions on defense but the new staff will have its work cut out to engineer a Year 1 impact.

Star power: Rutgers brings back one of the Big Ten's top offensive tandems in Raymond and Duff, who both earned second-team all-league honors in 2025. Raymond was the Big Ten's third leading rusher last fall with 1,241 yards, while Duff joined USC's Makai Lemon and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith as the league's only 1,000-yard receivers. Asamoah is another key retention.

Coaching staff: Rutgers' revamped defensive staff has a distinct FCS flavor, starting with new coordinator Travis Johansen, South Dakota's head coach in 2025. The team also added Drake coach Joe Woodley and defensive coordinator Adam Cox, and South Dakota cornerbacks coach Eric Finney. Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca is back, and Rutgers hired Jim Turner, who has a mix of college and pro experience, to oversee the offensive line.

Previous future power ranking: 54

QB situation: Following two injury-marred, largely unproductive seasons at quarterback, Wisconsin really needs to get things right in 2026. The Badgers once again went to the portal and added Old Dominion transfer Colton Joseph, a talented dual threat who had 2,624 passing yards and 1,007 rushing yards in 2025. The Sun Belt Player of the Year is set to lead Wisconsin through at least 2026 and likely 2027, as he has junior eligibility. Carter Smith, who started three games as a true freshman for Wisconsin, also is back in the fold.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Wisconsin has to get the offensive line right again, and there's optimism that it can. New line coach Eric Mateos has a healthy Kevin Heywood, who missed all of last season with an ACL injury after being pegged to start at left tackle. Colin Cubberly, who started seven games at guard as a freshman, projects as a multiyear player, and transfers such as Austin Kawecki (Oklahoma State), PJ Wilkins (Ole Miss) and Blake Cherry (Arkansas) should contribute. "We're much different right now on the offensive line," coach Luke Fickell told me. "Just a completely different vibe." The Badgers' defensive front took a step in 2025 and could remain on a promising path with big-bodied transfers such as Hammond Russell IV (West Virginia) and Junior Poyser (Buffalo), and a host of outside linebacker/edge rusher types, including senior Sebastian Cheeks and Arkansas transfer Justus Boone.

Roster management: After too much roster shuffling and too many misses, Wisconsin might be on track to steady itself if Fickell, undeniably on the hot seat, can deliver better results this fall. The Badgers endured some portal losses, including guard Joe Brunner and safety Preston Zachman, both pegged to start for Indiana, and other Power 4 departures in wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (North Carolina) and center Jake Renfro (Illinois).

Star power: The Badgers are due for one of their quarterback transfers to hit big, and Joseph certainly has the skill set after gashing defenses in the Sun Belt. He'll share the backfield with Iowa State running back transfer Abu Sama, an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection last fall with 732 rushing yards and five scores. The defense brings back linebacker Mason Posa, a freshman All-America selection who earned third-team All-Big Ten honors last season.

Coaching staff: Primary coordinators Mike Tressel (defense) and Jeff Grimes (offense) are returning, but Fickell made some changes around them, including at offensive line, where Mateos reunites with Grimes. Veteran defensive assistant Paul Haynes will oversee the entire secondary after coaching cornerbacks, and Wisconsin damaged rival Minnesota by hiring away Jayden Everett (running backs) and Bob Ligashesky (special teams coordinator).

Previous future power ranking: 41

QB situation: Steve Angeli's Achilles tear created a major what-if scenario. He was surging at the time for a team set to improve to 3-1 with a win at Clemson. Angeli is back with two years of eligibility left, but will have to beat out Kennesaw State transfer Amari Odom, who helped the team to a conference title in 2025. The Orange also picked up Malachi Nelson, the former No. 1 recruit still seeking a breakthrough after stops at USC, Boise State and UTEP.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The defensive line could quickly become a strength under new coordinator Vince Kehres, hired to boost the nation's No. 97 rush defense. Seniors Tunmise Adeleye (UNLV) and Dillan Fontus (Maryland) are among the new arrivals and join holdover veterans such as Rashard Perry, who returns from injury, and Isaiah Hastings. Keyshawn Johnson is technically listed as a linebacker but will aid the pass rush after earning first-team FCS All-America honors last season for Tennessee-Martin, where he recorded a team-record 13.5 sacks and had 20 tackles for loss. The O-line has continuity with tackles Trevion Mack and Kam Pringle, guard Byron Washington and guard/center Joe Cruz all back, and Cruz as the lone senior. Transfers Oluwafunto Akinshilo (UCLA) and David Ndukwe (Syracuse) add experience. Syracuse signed two four-star line recruits in the 2026 class.

Roster management: Syracuse hired coach Fran Brown largely for his talent in the personnel space, but those skills will be tested after a difficult season and the loss of several offensive playmakers to NFL/graduation or the portal. The Orange must replace their top seven receiving yards leaders from 2025, and will turn to transfers such as Cole Weaver (Maryland) and Elijah Moore (Florida State) for help. Brown made sure he would have plenty of options at quarterback this season, and retained some good young players, including sophomore linebacker Antoine Deslauriers. The offensive line is among the groups that can sustain Syracuse for multiple seasons. Brown signed the nation's No. 27 recruiting class for 2026, which included two SC Next 300 players and six four-star prospects.

Star power: Angeli was seemingly on his way to an All-ACC type season before his injury, and will be on the awards radar again if healthy and effective. The defense got a nice boost through the portal in Johnson, who was OVC-Big South Defensive Player of the Year in 2025 and has 22 career sacks and 30 tackles for loss.

Coaching staff: Brown's staff will look significantly different in 2026, even though offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon is back for his third year. Syracuse hired Kehres, the former Mount Union coach whose Toledo defense ranked fourth nationally in points allowed. Other new additions include veteran NFL assistant Sean Ryan (quarterbacks), and longtime NFL offensive line coach Juan Castillo. Alex Bayer arrives from Bowling Green as special teams coordinator.

Previous future power ranking: 66

QB situation: Scotty Fox Jr. started the second half of the 2025 season for WVU, finishing with 1,276 passing yards and seven touchdowns. He will have to beat out Oklahoma transfer Michael Hawkins Jr., a dynamic dual threat who started four games in 2024. A key for Fox is ball security, as he had four interceptions in his final three games last fall. Both Fox and Hawkins have sophomore eligibility, as Hawkins appeared in only two games for the Sooners last season. West Virginia also signed two quarterback recruits, both three-stars, in the 2026 class.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: WVU has some building blocks on the interior defensive line with tackles Nate Gabriel and Corey McIntyre Jr., who didn't start last season but logged significant snaps. Junior college standout K.J. Henson also should help inside. Coastal Carolina transfer Zeke Durham-Campbell brings experience and production to the edge spot, but the Mountaineers face some overall depth questions there. Veteran offensive line coach Rick Trickett will oversee a retooled group that returns starters at left tackle (Nick Krahe) and center (Landen Livingston) but will rely on transfers such as guards Devin Vass (Kansas State) and Wes King (Wyoming), and Jacksonville State's Cameron Griffin and Amare Grayson.

Who won the offseason? We ranked them Nail the transfer portal? Miss a big recruit? Find a top coordinator? All are part of our offseason evaluations.

Read more

Roster management: The transfer portal activity in Morgantown continues to be robust. West Virginia lost at least 50 transfers for the second consecutive cycle, a group that included wide receiver Cam Vaughn (Miami), running back Diore Hubbard (Wyoming) and former starting quarterback Nicco Marchiol (Northwestern). WVU also made big portal gains, too, including Jacksonville State running back Cam Cook, a Doak Walker Award semifinalist, as well as Hawkins, safety Kamari Wilson (Memphis) and offensive linemen like King, Vass and Grayson. The team didn't add nearly as many transfers as it did last winter, and signed a top-25 recruiting class that includes two SC Next 300 prospects and several junior college standouts.

Star power: WVU added the 2025 national rushing leader in Cook, who won Conference USA Player of the Year honors after recording 1,659 yards and 16 touchdowns. Cook also led the FBS in rushes of 10 yards or longer (53). Vass and the O-line should help propel Cook this fall, and Wilson comes off of a 72-tackle season.

Coaching staff: Trickett reunites with Rich Rodriguez in Morgantown as WVU's offensive line coach, a role he twice has held before, including from 2001 to 2006. He's one of the most experienced offensive line coaches in college football history, making stops at Florida State, Auburn, LSU and elsewhere. Rodriguez also hired veteran running backs coach Jay Boulware.

Previous future power ranking: 59

QB situation: The transition from Blake Shapen to Kamario Taylor began late last season, as Taylor started two games as a freshman. He has impressive size (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) and gives coach Jeff Lebby a true dual threat, having rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns against Ole Miss and Wake Forest. Mississippi State added a veteran option in AJ Swann, who started six games for Appalachian State last year and made 12 starts at Vanderbilt. Swann enters his final year of eligibility.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Lebby brought back Zach Arnett, the team's former head coach and defensive coordinator, to spark a unit that finished 101st in sacks and 118th in tackles for loss last year. Arnett will mold a line that returns seniors Will Whitson and Jaray Bledsoe, added a notable young transfer in Texas A&M's Dealyn Evans and Amaree Williams from Florida State. Lebby likes the foundation for the offensive line, which includes senior center Canon Boone, versatile LSU transfer DJ Chester and Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins, who drew good reviews this spring. The group also regains tackle Blake Steen from injury. "We are night and day better than we were a year ago or the year before in the offensive line," Lebby said.

Roster management: Mississippi State went through some turnover in the portal following an improved yet still sub-.500 season, and there are holes to fill at offensive line, safety and elsewhere. But the Bulldogs also addressed some of their needs in the portal and retained a foundation on offense that could break through this year with Taylor, junior running back Fluff Bothwell and Anthony Evans III, who leads a "fast, explosive, talented room" of wide receivers, Lebby said. Arnett's return should boost the defense, which returns playmakers such as cornerback Kelley Jones. The team didn't take many huge portal hits, ahead of a big third season for Lebby.

Star power: Arnett will have a foundational player on defense in Jones, a third-team All-SEC selection in 2025 who had two interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He'll join productive safety Isaac Smith to help fortify the secondary. Taylor also will be able to once again target Evans II, who had a team-high 67 receptions for 831 yards last season.

Coaching staff: Arnett is back as defensive coordinator, a role he held from 2020 to 2022 before taking over the program in 2023. Lebby will remain Mississippi State's offensive playcaller, but he added others with similar experience to the offensive staff in Bush Hamdan (former OC at Kentucky, Boise State, Washington), Kevin Johns (former OC at Duke, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech) and Philip Montgomery (former Tulsa coach, worked with Lebby at Baylor).

Previous future power ranking: 44

QB situation: North Carolina hopes it gets the 2024 version of Billy Edwards Jr., who completed 65% of his passes for 2,881 yards that fall at Maryland, rather than the one limited to 16 pass attempts by injury last fall at Wisconsin. If healthy, Edwards could thrive in coordinator Bobby Petrino's offense. UNC also brought in Texas A&M transfer Miles O'Neill and signed Travis Burgess, an SC Next 300 recruit. The Heels will need a new quarterback in 2027.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: UNC has some building blocks on the defensive line, namely senior edge Melkart Abou Jaoude, who had 10.5 sacks last season, as well as tackles Isaiah Johnson and Leroy Jackson, who is just a sophomore. Richmond transfer Donovan Hoilette, a first-team all-league selection in 2025, will help in the short term, and Penn State transfer Jaylen Harvey and some incoming freshmen should be multiyear contributors. The offensive line will have a mostly different look this fall as UNC seeks upgrades with transfers such as versatile senior Andrew Threatt (Charleston Southern) and junior college standout Jonah Rodriguez. Aidan Banfield, who started the first four games at guard last fall before a season-ending injury, can play through 2026, but UNC has some work ahead to solidify the line.

Roster management: The roster continues to be a bit of a roller coaster under Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi. UNC has made clear gains in recruiting -- the team signed the nation's No. 14 class, including 10 SC Next 300 players and several key wide receivers and defensive tackles -- and added transfers such as Edwards, wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (Wisconsin) and tight end Jordan Washington (Texas). UNC signed 12 blue-chip recruits in 2026, according to ESPN Recruiting. But North Carolina also took some portal hits on defense, losing leading tackler Khmori House (Arkansas), pass rusher Tyler Thompson (Louisville) and others. The roster could end up being better in 2027 than 2026, but will Belichick and Petrino still be there to coach?

Star power: The Heels bring back their top pass rusher in Abou Jaoude, who finished the regular season ranked fifth nationally in sacks and earned second-team All-ACC honors. They also retained top wide receiver Jordan Shipp, who led the team in receptions (60), receiving yards (671) and receiving touchdowns (6). UNC also filled a key hole at linebacker with Richmond's Peyton Seelmann, a first-team All-Patriot League pick with 120 tackles last fall.

Coaching staff: A college coaching staff led by Belichick with Petrino as offensive coordinator seemed laughable two years ago, but it's reality for UNC. Petrino's offenses produced at Arkansas, and he has familiarity with wide receivers coach Garrick McGee. Belchick kept the defensive staff together, led once again by his son, Steve.

Previous future power ranking: 39

QB situation: FSU has been a portal-based quarterback operation under coach Mike Norvell, which will continue in 2026 with Ashton Daniels, the well-traveled dual threat who brings starting experience from both Auburn and Stanford. He will open the season as the starter, although FSU has some other options with junior college standout Malachi Marshall from Iowa Western, Lafayette transfer Dean DeNobile, holdover Kevin Sperry and top-175 prospect Jaden O'Neal.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Several Seminoles position groups were hit hard by transfer exits, but FSU did well with defensive line retention, keeping twins Mandrell Desir and Darryll Desir after a brief portal flirtation, as well as veteran defensive tackle Daniel Lyons and promising redshirt freshman Kevin Wynn. Texas A&M transfer Rylan Kennedy brings speed to the edge spot, while Texas State transfer Jordan Sanders is a nice depth piece. FSU prioritized the offensive line in the portal this winter, landing tackle Xavier Chaplin (37 straight starts at Auburn and Virginia Tech), Bowling Green tackle Nate Pabst, Stephen F. Austin tackle Chimdia Nwaiwu and Purdue's Bradyn Joiner, who could start at center through 2027. André Otto is a veteran returnee and should factor into the rotation the next two years.

Roster management: Significant roster turnover remains a theme in Tallahassee, as FSU lost most of its primary starters to graduation or the portal, where safeties Earl Little Jr. (Ohio State) and Edwin Joseph (Ole Miss), tight end Randy Pittman Jr. (SMU) and others departed. The team pursued several quarterback transfers before landing Daniels, a veteran who has completed only 60.2% of his career pass attempts. FSU prioritized retaining the Desir brothers, kept standout wide receiver Duce Robinson and picked up some solid transfers such as Chaplin. The front office received a makeover with the return of John Garrett as the team's first general manager of player personnel, a role he held at Duke the past two years. FSU also signed the nation's No. 15 recruiting class, which included eight SC Next 300 prospects. The team has had 39 blue chip recruits since 2024, according to ESPN Recruiting, but has lost 12.

Star power: FSU's offense got a nice boost with the return of Robinson, a first-team All-ACC selection who had 1,081 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season. Chaplin is a veteran addition who earned honorable mention All-ACC honors at Virginia Tech in 2024. Texas running back transfer Quintrevion Wisner was a third-team All-SEC pick in 2024. The Desir twins certainly have star-level talent as FSU will feature them up front.

Coaching staff: Gus Malzahn retired after one season as FSU's offensive coordinator, and was replaced by Tim Harris Jr., who has coordinator experience from UCF and Florida International. The Seminoles also replaced longtime special teams coordinator John Papuchis with Adam Scheier from UNLV, and made several other notable staff moves, including hiring Garrett.

Previous future power ranking: 58

QB situation: Northwestern is finally making major investments in its offense, among them QB transfer Aidan Chiles from Michigan State. Chiles opened the past two seasons as MSU's starter, and will be out of eligibility after 2026. Northwestern added veteran West Virginia transfer Nicco Marchiol during the spring as insurance behind Chiles, and will have another new starter in 2027.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: After showing significant improvement that yielded two NFL draft picks, Northwestern's offensive line is again under the microscope. The team will build around sophomore standout Ezomo Oratokhai, who is expected to shift from guard to center. Oklahoma State tackle transfer Grant Seagren will protect Chiles' blind side, and Alabama junior transfer Arkel Anugwom is an interesting but raw addition. The development of returners like senior Deuce McGuire will be significant. Braun likes the depth at defensive end with senior Michael Kilbane and UCF transfer Jamaal Johnson. The tackle spot is a short-term concern as Northwestern must build around senior Brendan Flakes.

Roster management: Northwestern's ability to admit transfers has loosened significantly the past two years, and the team added some important players in Chiles, Seagren, Oklahoma linebacker Kobie McKinzie and tight ends Luke Dehnicke (Minnesota-Duluth) and Alex Honig (UConn). The team lost gifted pass rusher Anto Saka to Texas A&M and tight end Hunter Welcing to Ohio State but mostly retained who it wanted, especially in the secondary with safety Robert Fitzgerald and others. Northwestern surprisingly didn't add a transfer receiver, which could sting, but incoming recruit Jaden McDuffie should help in the coming seasons.

Star power: The retention push secured top players on both sides of the ball, including Fitzgerald, a second-team All-Big Ten selection who led the league in solo tackles (69) and finished with 114 total, including six for loss. Northwestern also retained third-team All-Big Ten wideout Griffin Wilde, who accounted for 31.7% of the team's receptions. Oratokhai is also back.

Coaching staff: Northwestern made the splashiest assistant hire in team history, adding Chip Kelly to oversee an offense that hasn't been right for more than a decade. Kelly arrives with several other key aides, including quarterbacks coach Jerry Neuheisel, who served as UCLA's offensive playcaller for most of last season. Defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle returns after overseeing the nation's No. 23 scoring defense in 2025.

Previous future power ranking: 21

QB situation: Avery Johnson is still at Kansas State, set to play for the coach (Collin Klein) who originally recruited him there. Like the K-State team in 2025, Johnson's season didn't go as planned, but he still accounted for 26 touchdowns and will enter his senior year with 26 career starts. He's still seeking his first season with at least 60% completions. Reserves Blake Barnett and Jacob Knuth return in 2026, with Barnett having multiple seasons of eligibility left. The team also brings in four-star recruit Miles Teodecki.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Kansas State lost two edge players to national champion Indiana -- Tobi Osunsanmi and Chiddi Obiazor -- but still came away in good shape at the position. The team added Oklahoma State transfer Wendell Gregory, the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, and Kennesaw State transfer Elijah Hill, another sophomore. Senior Travis Bates and junior Jordan Allen are also back. Transfers Kamari Burns (Cincinnati) and Austin Ramsey (Kentucky) could solidify the interior through 2027. All-Big 12 tackle John Pastore will anchor the offensive line this fall, which includes transfers Delvin Morris (Akron), Charlie Adams (Cal Poly) and Tanner Morley (Colorado State). George Fitzpatrick, who missed all of 2025 with a medical issue after transferring in from Ohio State, could be in the rotation.

Roster management: The familiarity Klein and several of his assistants have with K-State helped keep certain players, including Johnson and other offensive standouts, such as running back Joe Jackson and top pass catcher Jaron Tibbs. The team took hits in the portal with losing the two edges to Indiana, leading receiver Jayce Brown (LSU) and linebacker Austin Romaine (Texas Tech). But Kansas State filled needs at edge and in the secondary -- Ja'son Prevard (Virginia), Koy Beasley (Miami University) and others -- while adding a Big 12 starting running back with sophomore eligibility in Rodney Fields Jr. (Oklahoma State) and a young playmaker at wideout in Izaiah Williams (Texas A&M). Klein's recruiting strategy will be interesting to track.

Star power: Johnson has been on the All-Big 12 radar without truly breaking through, but has the playmaking skills to do so in 2026. Pastore, a second-team All-Big 12 selection, will once again protect Johnson's blind side, while Gregory could anchor the defensive front. Jackson, a third-team all-league selection in 2025, has averaged 5.4 yards per carry in his career. Wide receiver Tibbs and tight end Garrett Oakley will help Johnson in the passing game, and cornerback Zashon Rich had 11 pass breakups last fall.

Coaching staff: After two years as Texas A&M's offensive coordinator, Klein returns to his alma mater, where he coached from 2017 to 2023. He brought Jordan Peterson from Texas A&M to be defensive coordinator and added Marcus Woodson from Arkansas in a co-DC role. Sean Gleeson, a former offensive coordinator at Rutgers and Oklahoma State, and most recently Missouri's quarterbacks coach, will take over as OC. Klein retained defensive line coach Buddy Wyatt and hired veteran playcaller Tim DeRuyter as assistant head coach for defense.

Previous future power ranking: 52

QB situation: Cutter Boley transferred out amid the coaching transition, but Kentucky plucked an interesting replacement in Kenny Minchey, a reserve for Notre Dame who pushed CJ Carr for the starting job last spring and summer. Minchey, a former top-200 recruit from near Nashville, initially committed to Nebraska before ultimately landing with new UK coach Will Stein. He can play through 2027, and Kentucky has other options, including incoming freshman Matt Ponatoski, a top-160 recruit.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Kentucky's slippage late in Mark Stoops' tenure can be tied to the offensive line, which must become a strength again under Stein. The team made a big portal splash with Tennessee tackle Lance Heard, a 23-game starter, as well as transfers Coleton Price (Baylor) and Tegra Tshabola (Ohio State). Junior Malachi Wood is a big body with plenty of experience, and Alabama transfer Olaus Alinen can play through 2027. The defensive front regains senior end Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace and junior tackle Tavion Gadson and adds LSU transfer Ahmad Breaux, Division II transfer Antonio O'Berry (Tiffin University) and others. Sophomore Lorenzo Cowan is a promising young pass rusher.

Roster management: Stein and the new staff made an impact in their first offseason, adding notable transfers in Minchey, Price, Heard, Tshabola, Texas running back CJ Baxter and LSU wide receiver Nic Anderson, and flipping SC Next 300 recruits in cornerback Andre Clarke and wide receiver Kenny Darby, and keeping SEC Next 300 quarterback Ponatoski in the fold. Kentucky signed nine blue-chip recruits for the second time in the past three seasons, according to ESPN Recruiting research, and also had five blue-chip transfers in Stein's first haul. The team lost promising young quarterback Boley to Arizona State, center Evan Wibberley and several others to in-state rival Louisville and running back Dante Dowdell to Georgia. But the overall roster is seemingly in a better place for 2026 and certainly beyond.

Star power: Kentucky's lone All-SEC selection in 2025 is coming back, as safety Ty Bryant will suit up for Stein and new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. Bryant led the SEC with four interceptions and also had a team-high 76 tackles in earning second-team all-league honors. Heard, who started the past two seasons at Tennessee and made a start as a freshman at LSU, is a notable portal pickup, along with Baxter, who started eight games for Texas.

Coaching staff: Stein is back home in the bluegrass with a staff that has SEC experience, including coordinators in Bateman (defense) and Joe Sloan (offense), who both come from programs in the league. He also added notable position coaches such as Justin Burke, who spent the past three seasons as UTSA's offensive coordinator and now will coach the Wildcats' tight ends. Several staffers joined Stein from Oregon, including general manager Pat Biondo.

play 1:59 Can South Carolina's offensive line step up this season to see success?

Previous future power ranking: 18

QB situation: Despite the team's struggles in 2025, South Carolina retained LaNorris Sellers, who has started 24 games for the Gamecocks and boasts a distinct mix of size and arm talent. Sellers has completed 63.4% of his passes for 5,057 yards and 33 touchdowns, while adding 13 rushing touchdowns. He's a junior but likely will move on after 2026, when the team likely will turn to redshirt freshman Cutter Woods, also an in-state product.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The offensive line went through a massive shake-up, as several starters from an underperforming group left for other Power 4 programs while the team also made some portal splashes, including tackle Jacarrius Peak (NC State), guards Emmanuel Poku (East Carolina) and Hank Purvis (Purdue) and center Carter Miller (UCF). Peak's recovery from an offseason leg injury is worth monitoring, but South Carolina thinks it upgraded the overall line. Standout pass rusher Dylan Stewart returns to the defensive front, alongside senior tackle Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, junior tackle Troy Pikes, Tennessee edge transfer Caleb Herring and Illinois transfer tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye.

Roster management: South Carolina made the necessary investments after a very rough 2025 season. It retained Sellers, Stewart, leading receiver Nyck Harbor and others, while engineering a portal push to upgrade the offensive line, provide more depth on the defensive line and add other weapons for Sellers, including Purdue transfer wideout Nitro Tuggle, who began his career at Georgia. The secondary took some hits with NFL draft departures, and South Carolina lost top pass-catcher Vandrevius Jacobs to Miami. Despite the on-field struggles in 2025, coach Shane Beamer still signed the nation's No. 25 recruiting class, which includes six SC Next 300 players and 10 four-star prospects. According to ESPN Recruiting, South Carolina has signed 31 blue-chip prospects since 2024, and kept all but six of them.

Star power: Sellers and Stewart remain the headliners for South Carolina, as Stewart received second-team All-SEC honors last fall. Return specialist Vicari Swain, who had three punt return touchdowns last fall and earned third-team All-SEC honors, is also back. If healthy, Peak should be an all-league candidate, while Durojaiye earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors for Illinois. Harbor has the explosiveness to become a star.

Coaching staff: The team's hire of offensive coordinator Kendal Briles looms large over the 2026 season and perhaps Beamer's future as the Gamecocks' coach. If Briles can maximize Sellers' talent and propel the offense, South Carolina should rise up again in the SEC. Offensive line coach Randy Clements, who has worked with Briles at several spots, joined him from TCU. Beamer also hired former Temple coach Stan Drayton to coach running backs and promising young assistant Deion Barnes from Penn State as defensive ends/outside linebackers coach.

Previous future power ranking: 49

QB situation: Despite a 4-8 season and a coaching change, Nico Iamaleava is back at UCLA for Year 2, under new coach Bob Chesney. Iamaleava's overall passing production dropped from 2024 at Tennessee, but he did set career highs for completion percentage (64.4) and rushing yards (505). He has two more years of eligibility. His younger brother, Madden, a top-150 recruit and transfer from Arkansas, could be in line to take over in 2027.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Like several positions, UCLA's defensive line looks different but arguably better after the coaching change. Standout pass rusher Sahir West and Aiden Gobaira both joined the staff from James Madison and will give the team multiyear options at end. The tackle spots will be transfer-heavy at first, with senior Darold DeNgohe (Rutgers), junior Tyson Ford (Cal) and redshirt freshman Maxwell Roy (Ohio State) in the mix. UCLA retained key non-senior offensive lineman Eugene Brooks at guard and will build around him with transfers such as tackles Jordan Davis (South Alabama) and Hall Schmidt (Boise State) and guard Riley Robell (James Madison). Finding the right combination will be critical to short-term success.

Roster management: Chesney and his staff have been impressive early on in Westwood, making some immediate portal gains but also in recruiting, where they have added six SC Next 300 prospects for the 2027 class. The coaches brought over several of their top players from James Madison, including West and star running back Wayne Knight, and added notable Power 4 transfers on defense such as linebacker Sammy Omosigho (Oklahoma) and safety Tao Johnson (Utah), and intriguing young playmakers like wide receiver Aidan Mizell (Florida). UCLA absorbed some hits during the coaching transition, both with rostered players and committed recruits, losing several defensive starters to Power 4 teams.

Star power: New coaches typically bring impact players, and Knight should be one in Westwood. He finished seventh nationally in rushing with 1,373 yards, and added 40 catches, earning second-team AP All-America honors as an all-purpose player. West also made the JMU-to-UCLA jump after recording seven sacks as a freshman. Nico Iamaleava still has star capability.

Coaching staff: After guiding James Madison to the CFP, Chesney took several of his top assistants with him across the country, including primary coordinators Dean Kennedy (offense) and Colin Hitschler (defense). He retained running backs coach A.J. Steward and added several assistants with West Coast ties, including linebackers coach Vic So'oto, who most recently served as Cal's co-defensive coordinator.

Previous future power ranking: 63

QB situation: After getting strong results from journeyman Robby Ashford in 2025 -- he had 2,472 passing yards and 554 rushing yards in his lone season with Wake Forest -- the team has a clear plan going forward. The Deacs added North Carolina transfer Gio Lopez, who had a challenging 2025 season but now reunites with offensive coordinator Rob Ezell, his OC at South Alabama. Lopez had 2,559 passing yards, 465 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns for South Alabama in 2024, and has two years of eligibility left.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Both lines absorbed a blow in the portal, as offensive tackle Melvin Siani (Texas) and defensive tackle Mateen Ibirogba (Texas Tech) departed for deep-pocketed programs in the Lone Star State. The offensive line returns only one starter in junior left guard George Steih, who missed spring practice while recovering from an injury. Wake Forest will turn to transfers in center Will Way (Weber State) and tackle Tolu Olajide (New Hampshire), while returnee Clinton Richard projects as a multiyear starter. Top pass rusher Langston Hardy returns for his senior season, and tackle Dallas Afalava is poised for an All-ACC push.

Roster management: A surprise season in coach Jake Dickert's debut came at a cost, as the team lost several talented players in the portal to other Power 4 teams, namely Siani, who had agreed to return before transferring to Texas. The team also lost star running back Demond Claiborne and others who were out of eligibility. But Wake Forest retained several of its best defenders from a unit that should get only better under Dickert, and Lopez could be a significant multiyear addition at quarterback. Wake Forest's transfer group includes several Power 4 imports, but the performance of those from smaller programs, like Olajide, could shape the 2026 season.

Star power: Most of Wake Forest's All-ACC performers from 2025 are gone, but junior safety Davaughn Patterson, an honorable-mention selection, returned after leading the team and finishing sixth in the league with nine pass breakups. The defense also brings back Hardy, who led the team in sacks (7), tackles for loss (17) and quarterback hurries (9). Wide receiver Carlos Hernandez could be a breakout player in 2026 after a 40-catch season.

Coaching staff: After posting nine wins in his debut season, Dickert wisely opted for continuity. He gave contract extensions to all of his on-field coaches and key front office members, including general manager Rob Schlaeger. He also promoted Freddie Banks to co-defensive coordinator alongside primary DC Scottie Hazelton.

Previous future power ranking: 36

QB situation: Dylan Raiola's highly anticipated Nebraska tenure ended after only two years. The Huskers lost initial transfer commit Kenny Minchey to Kentucky but quickly pivoted to Anthony Colandrea, who won Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year at UNLV last fall. Nebraska has options with sophomore TJ Lateef, who started games in 2025 following Raiola's leg injury, and sophomore Daniel Kaelin, back in Lincoln after spending last season at Virginia.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: After mixed results in 2025, Nebraska's offensive line has a different look, which includes veteran coach Geep Wade taking over. The team took big portal swings and added tackle Tree Babalade (South Carolina) and guards Brendan Black (Iowa State) and Paul Mubenga (LSU), with both Babalade and Mubenga holding junior eligibility. Center Justin Evans and left tackle Elijah Pritchett are back for their final seasons, and junior Gunnar Gottula has starting experience at both tackle spots as he returns from injury. Nebraska needs more from the pass rush and will turn to edges Williams Nwaneri, Cameron Lenhardt, UCLA transfer Anthony Jones and others. The Huskers also hope their returning interior players can step up, including junior Riley Van Poppel and transfers Jahsear Whittington (Pitt) and Owen Stoudmire (Boston College).

Roster management: Nebraska certainly hoped it would get more than 14 wins out of Raiola's time in Lincoln, and his departure to a Big Ten competitor (albeit as a backup in 2025) isn't ideal. Colandrea wasn't Nebraska's first choice but might end up being the right man to spark the offense, especially if Black and the other O-line transfers also pan out. The Huskers also added a potential impact transfer on defense in linebacker Owen Chambliss, who thrived under new DC Rob Aurich at San Diego State. Portal departures included standout returner Kenneth Williams (Michigan State) and versatile defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (Arizona), who started parts of each of the past four seasons. Nebraska's 2026 recruiting class is small but included three SC Next 300 prospects, including two linemen.

Star power: Colandrea made his mark in his lone season with UNLV, completing nearly 66% of his passes for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns. He will be throwing to promising tight end Luke Lindenmeyer, an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection with 29 catches last fall. Cornerback Andrew Marshall will help anchor the secondary after a solid first season in the Big Ten, and the defense also added Chambliss, a first-team All-Mountain West selection last fall.

Coaching staff: Nebraska's defense reboots with Aurich, who oversaw a San Diego State defense that posted three shutouts and held five others to 10 points or fewer last fall. Aurich brought in Corey Brown and Miles Taylor, whom he worked with at South Dakota, to coach the defensive line and safeties. Dana Holgorsen enters his second full season as Nebraska's offensive coordinator, and South Carolina's Lonnie Teasley arrives as run game coordinator.

Previous future power ranking: 37

QB situation: Byrum Brown joined new Auburn coach Alex Golesh and others in the move over from South Florida. Brown has eclipsed 3,100 passing yards in each of his past two full seasons, and combined for 52 passing touchdowns, while adding 1,008 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 2025. He will lead the offense this fall, before Auburn turns to another transfer or a recruit like Rhys Brush, who initially committed to Golesh at USF.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Both line groups have significant transfer additions, including several offensive linemen who joined the squad from South Florida, such as center Cole Best and guard Cole Skinner, both seniors. Auburn added transfers Joseph Simmons (James Madison) and Stanton Ramil (Michigan State) for the tackle spots, while Deryc Plazz is an intriguing addition from Miami with sophomore eligibility. Auburn rotated in a number of younger O-linemen during spring ball who could be part of the rotation. "They've been really impressive to watch at times, and then there have been some really bad things at times," Golesh said. The defensive line is optimistic that transfers Cody Sigler (Arkansas State) and Da'Shawn Womack (Ole Miss) will lead the group in 2026, alongside returning tackle Dallas Walker IV and younger players like sophomore edge Jared Smith and sophomore tackle Malik Autry.

Roster management: The coaching change not surprisingly led to a roster overhaul, as Golesh and the staff brought over several standouts from USF and added some notable outside transfers, too, including Womack, Baylor running back Bryson Washington and UCLA cornerback Andre Jordan Jr. Auburn's portal departures aren't insignificant, though, as wide receiver Cam Coleman (Texas) is a major loss, and the team also said goodbye to wideout Eric Singleton Jr. (Florida) and several defenders with starting experience. The team retained first-team All-SEC linebacker Xavier Atkins, leading rusher Jeremiah Cobb and others. Golesh is a pedal-down recruiter who landed a top-40 prospect for 2027 in Myson Johnson-Cook. Auburn has recruited well, adding 28 blue-chip prospects in 2024 and 2025, according to ESPN Recruiting. The problem has been retention, as the team since has lost 13 of them.

Star power: Golesh kept the team's top defender in Atkins. He led the team in sacks (9), tackles for loss (17) and total tackles (84) last season. Brown's production and playmaking ability make him a potential impact player right away in the SEC. Washington has nine career 100-yard rushing performances.

Coaching staff: Golesh's first Auburn staff includes some key holdovers, including defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, also a candidate for the head coaching job last fall, as well as several South Florida imports and others with Auburn or SEC ties. He added Tim Banks, a Broyles Award finalist as Tennessee's defensive coordinator in 2024, as co-defensive coordinator. Offensive coordinator Joel Gordon joined Golesh from USF, as did co-OC Kodi Burns, a former national championship-winning wide receiver at Auburn.

play 0:47 Roddy Jones: Oklahoma State is going to be dangerous offensively

Previous future power ranking: 62

QB situation: After tumbling to 114th nationally in passing, Oklahoma State flipped its quarterbacks room during the coaching change. Drew Mestemaker followed coach Eric Morris from North Texas to Oklahoma State after a record-setting 2025 season with the Mean Green, where he led the FBS with 4,379 passing yards and tied for second with 34 touchdown passes. Mestemaker has three years of eligibility left and is in line to lead the offense for multiple seasons, although other teams will keep trying to poach him.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The offensive transfer triumvirate of Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins and wideout Wyatt Young is very exciting, but only if Oklahoma State can block for them. Morris also brought all-league tackle Braydon Nelson and the versatile Desmond Magiya from North Texas, and Oklahoma transfer Jacob Sexton has started games at both tackle and guard. Kansas transfer Tyler Mercer, who started six games for Morris at North Texas in 2024, is a good option at center, but the overall group has some question marks. Morris likes the depth at defensive end with returning senior Jaleel Johnson and several notable transfers, including senior James Williams (Florida State) and junior Keviyan Huddleston (North Texas). Junior tackle Saadiq Clements also joined the coaches from North Texas in Stillwater.

Roster management: Arguably no Power 4 roster will look more different than Oklahoma State's, as the team not only hired a new coach but landed many of his top players on both sides of the ball. The North Texas influx likely will shape how the Pokes perform in 2026, as will others like Williams and wide receivers Chris Barnes (Wake Forest) and Justin Bowick (Illinois). But Morris' offense and history of quarterback development should be attractive for both transfers and recruits. Oklahoma State absorbed some portal losses up front with defensive end Wendell Gregory (Kansas State), offensive tackle Grant Seagren (Northwestern) and guard Noah McKinney (TCU).

Star power: The big names for 2026 came through the portal in Mestemaker, Hawkins and Young, who all moved with Morris' staff from North Texas. Hawkins led the nation with 25 rushing touchdowns and ranked fifth with 1,434 rushing yards, while Young ranked third nationally with 1,264 receiving yards. All three have multiple years of eligibility. Oklahoma State also picked up key North Texas additions on defense, including second-team All-AAC linebacker Ethan Wesloski and Huddleston, who led the Mean Green in sacks (9) and tackles for loss (9.5), and has junior eligibility.

Coaching staff: Morris brings Big 12 roots and a sharp eye for quarterback talent and offensive production to Stillwater, where things bottomed out at the end of coach Mike Gundy's tenure. The Oklahoma State staff will have a North Texas flavor with coordinators Sean Brophy (offense) and Skyler Cassity (defense) joining Morris, along with other key on-field assistants and general manager Raj Murti.

Previous future power ranking: 34

QB situation: Duke had Darian Mensah pegged for a multiyear commitment, but lost him to Miami just before the portal closed, leaving the team in a tough spot. Duke picked up San Jose State transfer Walker Eget, who had 5,551 passing yards and 30 touchdowns during the past two seasons. Eget will need to improve his accuracy (57.7% career completions) but brings experience. Holdover Dan Mahan and North Alabama transfer Ari Patu are also in the mix, with Mahan still holding freshman eligibility.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The interior offensive line looks solid with seniors Matt Craycraft and Jordan Larsen both back, alongside promising sophomore guard Bradley Smith. Duke lost Brian Parker II, an NFL sixth-round draft pick, but hit the portal for tackles Nick Del Grande (Coastal Carolina) and Braden Miller (Cal). Del Grande is a two-time All-Sun Belt selection. Veteran reserve Micah Sahakian is also back for 2026. The defensive front turns over with top pass rusher Vincent Anthony Jr. moving on. Duke returns junior ends Tyshon Reed and Kevin O'Connor, and junior tackle Preston Watson, who could take on a bigger role, while adding transfers Owen Wafle (Penn State) and Dakota Quiñonez, a 2025 All-Ivy League selection at Dartmouth.

Manny Diaz and Duke had to reset at QB after losing Darian Mensah late in the portal period. David Butler II-Imagn Images

Roster management: Mensah's late departure to Miami along with top wide receiver Cooper Barkate (1,106 yards) disrupted Duke's excitement from a surprise ACC title run in 2025. Whether Eget or another quarterback can stabilize the offense is the big storyline going into this season, although the retention of star running back Nate Sheppard and the addition of Penn wideout Jared Richardson, an FCS All-America selection last fall, surely will help. The Blue Devils also lost No. 2 wideout Que'Sean Brown to Virginia Tech, but picked up a nice addition at tight end in Louisville's Nate Kurisky. Del Grande and the transfers on both lines and in the secondary will be important for 2026. Linemen headlined Duke's 2026 class, including SC Next 300 guard Sean Stover.

Star power: Duke lost several notables on offense but returned Sheppard, a second-team All-ACC selection with 1,132 rushing yards in 2025. Also back is tight end Jeremiah Hasley, who struggled with injuries earlier in his career but had 40 receptions for 454 yards and six touchdowns last fall, earning honorable mention All-ACC recognition. Del Grande twice earned All-Sun Belt honors with Coastal Carolina, and started 35 games.

Coaching staff: The core pieces of Manny Diaz's staff are back, including coordinators Jonathan Brewer (offense) and Jonathan Patke (defense). Duke added Illinois assistant Trent Harris, who played under Diaz at Miami, after losing defensive ends coach Harland Bower to the NFL's Baltimore Ravens. Running backs coach Rodney Freeman II joined the staff from East Carolina following Chris Foster's departure to Florida.

Previous future power ranking: 56

QB situation: Hours after being introduced as Cal's coach, Tosh Lupoi secured the return of Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who shined as a true freshman last season with 3,454 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. The left-hander eclipsed 200 passing yards in every game and will enter this season as one of the ACC's top quarterbacks. Sagapolutele has three years of eligibility remaining. Other programs will continue to push for him, but he has reiterated his commitment to Cal, which should strengthen under Lupoi and with better resources. Cal also landed a commitment from 2027 prospect Dane Weber.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Lupoi recognizes that next to quarterback, offensive line is Cal's biggest priority. The unit can no longer be such a weakness. Cal returns several veterans on the interior, including junior Tyson Ruffins and seniors Sioape Vatikani and Bastian Swinney, but will supplement with transfers like Mississippi State's Jimothy Lewis Jr. and South Dakota's Jacob Arop, both sophomores. The defensive line regained veterans Nate Burrell and Derek Wilkins for one last year, and will turn to Oregon transfer tackle Jericho Johnson and edges Solomon Williams (Texas A&M) and Emmanuel Okoye (Tennessee).

Roster management: Lupoi's arrival alongside general manager Ron Rivera marks a significant moment for Cal. The Bears showed their aggressiveness in Lupoi's first offseason, both with retention and in the portal, adding Washington running back transfer Adam Mohammed and notable players at wide receiver and tight end. Defensive additions such as linebacker AJ Tuitele (USC) and cornerback Daniel Harris (Georgia) should help immediately. Cal added three blue-chip transfers, according to ESPN Recruiting, the third-highest total among ACC teams. The coaching change brought some impactful departures, especially on defense with linebackers Cade Uluave (BYU) and Luke Ferrelli (Ole Miss). Expect Cal's recruiting to rise significantly under Lupoi's leadership.

Star power: JKS made a name for himself nationally and will be on the radar for every Cal opponent entering his sophomore season. The Bears added several all-league performers in the portal to help the passing game, including wide receivers Ian Strong (Rutgers) and Chase Hendricks (Ohio), and tight end Dorian Thomas (New Mexico).

Coaching staff: Lupoi is back at his alma mater with a real chance to elevate Cal's roster and results. He brought in a staff with a mixture of NFL and West Coast ties, including offensive coordinator Jordan Somerville from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Lupoi also retained quarterbacks coach Nick Rolovich, who built a strong connection with Sagapolutele in 2025.

Previous future power ranking: 53

QB situation: Chandler Morris was denied an extra year of eligibility after guiding Virginia to the ACC championship game and passing for 3,000 yards in his lone season with the Hoos. Virginia added two experienced transfers in Beau Pribula, who dealt with an ankle injury in his only year with Missouri but completed 67.4% of his passes, and Pitt's Eli Holstein. Pribula is a senior and the favorite to start, while Holstein started 14 games at Pitt and can play through 2027.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The defensive front could be a team strength as senior end Fisher Camac returns alongside senior tackles Jason Hammond and Anthony Britton. Transfers Zion Wilson (East Carolina), Matthew Fobbs-White (Baylor) and Justin Townsend (Columbia) add to the line rotation, although the group will turn over significantly in 2027. Virginia's offensive line projects as one of the ACC's best with tackles McKale Boley and Monroe Mills, guard Noah Josey and guard/center Drake Metcalf all returning. South Carolina transfer Ryan Brubaker, who missed most of last season with an injury, should help with depth.

Roster management: Virginia must replace Morris and other frontmen from last year's surprising surge to the ACC title game. The team incurred some key portal losses, including wide receiver Trell Harris (Oklahoma) and cornerback Emmanuel Karnley (Washington), and saw running backs J'Mari Taylor and Harrison Waylee move on to the pro ranks. But Virginia also retained the cores of both its offensive and defensive lines, standouts like Boley, Josey and linebacker Kam Robinson, and addressed needs at quarterback, at running back with transfers Peyton Lewis (Tennessee) and Jekail Middlebrook (Middle Tennessee), and in the secondary with safety Brandyn Hillman (Michigan).

Star power: Boley and Josey both received third-team All-ACC honors in 2025, and will anchor a line that should help offset the key losses elsewhere on offense. Robinson was a Butkus Award semifinalist in 2025, earned consecutive honorable mention all-league honors and finished third on the team in tackles (64) to go along with two interceptions.

Coaching staff: Coach Tony Elliott maintained stability in his staff when the program struggled, and sensibly did the same following 11 wins and an ACC runner-up finish last season. Primary coordinators Des Kitchings (offense) and John Rudzinski (defense) are both back, along with a position coach group that includes quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb.

Previous future power ranking: 42

QB situation: CJ Bailey will enter his junior season as one of the ACC's most accomplished quarterbacks, having a chance to really pop on the national radar. He improved significantly last fall, including with his accuracy, connecting on 68.8% of his attempts with 25 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. Bailey could lead NC State through 2027, although the team is prepared for what's next with Will Wilson, a short-yardage run specialist in 2025, and others.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The D-line loses significant experience and might turn to previous reserves to step up, like junior tackle Isaiah Shirley and sophomore end Chase Bond, or transfers like Katron Evans (Marshall) and Harvey Dyson, who led CFP participant Tulane with eight sacks last fall and will occupy the Jack spot (hybrid DE/OLB) as a primary pass rusher. Young players like sophomore noseguard Josiah Victor will be multiyear rotation pieces. NC State's offensive line projects well with senior right tackle Teague Andersen leading the group, alongside versatile sophomore Spike Sowells. The team also added East Carolina transfer Jimarion McCrimon, set to step in at left tackle for outgoing transfer Jacarrius Peak.

Roster management: NC State was the ultimate good news, bad news team in the winter. It retained Bailey, Andersen and several other notables but also saw valuable players head to the portal, including running back Hollywood Smothers (Texas), wide receivers Terrell Anderson (USC) and Noah Rogers (Alabama), and Peak (South Carolina). Add in NFL/graduation departures and NC State needs to replace a lot. But transfer pickups such as McCrimon, Dyson, wide receiver Joshisa Trader (Miami), linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (Miami) and safety King Mack (Penn State) should help fortify key positions. Coach Dave Doeren has always had a sharp eye for talent and has shown he can develop well enough to overcome major personnel losses. NC State had only one blue-chip recruit in 2026 -- after five in each of the previous two classes -- and no blue-chip transfers, according to ESPN Recruiting.

Star power: Bailey is undoubtedly an All-ACC candidate and could be on the national awards radar with another strong season. He'll once again be protected by Andersen, who has starting experience at both NC State and Utah State, and Sowells, who came on strong late last season. If Dyson can replicate his Tulane production, he will be in the all-ACC mix.

Coaching staff: Doeren will have mostly the same staff in 2026, including coordinators Kurt Roper (offense) and DJ Eliot (defense). Veteran defensive line coach Charley Wiles moves into an off-field role, with Eliot and Elisha Shaw splitting the line positions. Doeren also promoted Isaiah Moore, a former NC State captain, to inside linebackers coach.

Previous future power ranking: 31

QB situation: The departures of offensive coordinator Buster Faulker and quarterback Aaron Philo to Florida created some uncertainty, but Georgia Tech found a solution with Indiana transfer Alberto Mendoza. He spent two years as the Hoosiers' backup, including last fall as his older brother Fernando won the Heisman Trophy. Alberto is a more dynamic athlete than Fernando and should fit Georgia Tech's commitment to the QB run. Georgia Tech has other options, too, including emerging redshirt freshman Grady Adamson.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Head coach Brent Key will always prioritize offensive line play, but the group enters a transition year with a new position coach (Allen Mogridge) and three new starters. Georgia Tech will lean on junior left tackle Ethan Mackenny and senior Malachi Carney, who shifts from tackle to right guard. Redshirt sophomore tackle Jameson Riggs had a big spring and should factor for multiple seasons. Alabama transfer Joseph Ionata, also a sophomore, is set to start at tackle, and it's possible Carney is the only departing starter after 2026. The defensive front will feature more transfers, including tackles Tawfiq Thomas (Colorado) and Vincent Carroll-Jackson (UConn), and Jordan Walker (Rutgers) and Noah Carter (Alabama) at end. Senior defensive end Brayden Manley is back after starting in 2025. Georgia Tech boasts good depth at both D-line spots.

Roster management: The offensive depth chart got mostly cleaned out, as several starters or projected starters followed Faulkner to Florida or transferred elsewhere, like wide receiver Isiah Canion (Georgia). Carney and Mackenny are the only true returning starters, although transfer pickups such as Michigan running back Justice Haynes, Dartmouth tight end Chris Corbo and Ionata should help fill gaps. Of Georgia Tech's 18 transfers, three are blue chips, according to ESPN Recruiting. Mendoza lacks game experience but won the starting job in spring practice and has intriguing traits. The defensive line transfers generated buzz during spring ball and could solidify the front for at least this coming season. Georgia Tech's 2026 recruiting class ranked 47th nationally and is heavy on linemen and defensive backs.

Star power: The run game projects as a strength, as Georgia Tech added Haynes, a third-team All-Big Ten selection limited by injury late last season, to team with Malachi Hosley, who averaged 7.1 yards per rush in his first season with the Yellow Jackets. Carney and Mackenny, honorable mention All-ACC selections, will block for them. Corbo is a two-time FCS All-America selection with 13 career touchdown catches.

Coaching staff: Faulkner is a significant loss but Georgia Tech fans will recognize his replacement in George Godsey, a former Yellow Jackets quarterback, who will oversee the offense after a 15-year NFL stint that included two seasons as the Houston Texans offensive coordinator. The Yellow Jackets also filled their all-important offensive line role with Mogridge, an adviser for the team in 2024 who coached the offensive line for Appalachian State last fall. Georgia Tech also has another new defensive coordinator, although Jason Semore is a familiar name after two previous stints with the program, most recently as linebackers coach in 2022.

Previous future power ranking: 45

QB situation: Pitt found its future quarterback in 2025 as freshman Mason Heintschel emerged during ACC play as an exciting young leader in coordinator Kade Bell's offense. Heintschel passed for 2,354 yards and 16 touchdowns in nine starts, and will have three years of eligibility left. The overall quarterbacks room turned over significantly, as Texas State transfer Holden Geriner and others will back up Heintschel this fall.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The defensive line projects well, at least in the short term, with Nick James, Sean FitzSimmons, Isaiah Neal and Jimmy Scott all returning. Of the four, only Neal has eligibility beyond 2026. Pitt added some insurance with transfers Eliyt Nairne (Tulane) and Jeremiah Warren (Illinois). Sophomore end Zach Crothers, who showed promise early last season before an injury, will be in the rotation. Pitt's offensive line also could be a strength with standouts Ryan Baer and BJ Williams back for their final seasons, as well as senior Kendall Stanley, who started games at both left tackle and left guard in 2025. Akron transfer Keylen Davis, a third-team All-MAC selection last season, is a nice addition for the interior. The bigger questions for the O-line could come in 2027.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Roster management: Pitt had a mix of departures, both to the NFL/graduation and to the portal, including linebacker Rasheem Biles (Texas) and wide receiver Kenny Johnson (Texas Tech). But the team retained its offensive backfield with Heintschel and running back Ja'Kyrian Turner and made some gains in the portal at spots like wide receiver, linebacker and cornerback, where Auburn transfer Raion Strader joins the defense. Pat Narduzzi has a good eye for talent and has shown he can develop NFL-level talent. His 2026 recruiting class included multiple SC Next 300 players for the first time since 2021. Pitt won't be able to keep everyone it wants, but it typically finds ways to fill the gaps.

Star power: The Panthers bring back All-ACC offensive linemen in Baer and Williams, both multiyear starters -- as well as at linebacker with Braylan Lovelace, who had 80 tackles, 5.5 for loss, two interceptions and one pick-six. Cornerback Shawn Lee Jr. was the only ACC freshman to record a pick-six last season, and added 4.5 tackles for loss. He joins Strader, a first-team All-MAC selection at Miami (Ohio) in 2024.

Coaching staff: Pitt promoted Cory Sanders to replace longtime defensive coordinator Randy Bates, who retired after the season. Sanders coached Pitt's safeties during most of Bates' tenure. Narduzzi filled Sanders' previous role with Harlon Barnett, who worked alongside Narduzzi for years with coach Mark Dantonio and has coordinator experience. Joe Bowen will oversee the linebackers after a successful run at Buffalo.

Previous future power ranking: 46

QB situation: Ethan Grunkemeyer picked Penn State to play for James Franklin, but didn't log significant playing time until after Drew Allar's injury and Franklin's firing in October. Following a solid finish to last season (no interceptions in the last four games), Grunkemeyer rejoined Franklin at Virginia Tech, where he's set to lead the offense for the next few years. Virginia Tech also added North Carolina transfer Bryce Baker, the No. 200 recruit in the 2025 class.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The offensive line needs an upgrade and will turn mainly to familiar faces, from coach Matt Moore, retained by Franklin, and returnees such as Kyle Altuner, Layth Ghannam, Johnny Garrett and Brody Meadows, who all have some starting experience and, for Altuner and Ghannam, have eligibility for 2027. Virginia Tech also added younger transfers, such as Ohio State's Justin Terry and Penn State's Michael Troutman III, who should be in the rotation. Senior defensive tackle Kemari Copeland anchors the front after a productive 2025 season, and could line up next to Elhadj Fall, who made six starts last fall. The end spot is younger with non-seniors like Aycen Stevens, Missouri transfer Javion Hilson and Penn State transfer Mylachi Williams in the mix.

Roster management: Franklin's impact in the portal and with high school recruits showed up right away, as Penn State imports like Grunkemeyer, tight end Luke Reynolds, linebacker Keon Wylie and others arrived, as well as notable PSU decommitments such as wide receiver Davion Brown and running back Messiah Mickens, both SC Next 300 prospects. Virginia Tech finished with 11 Penn State decommits and signed a top-25 class, while also adding Baker, wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (Duke), Hilson and other Power 4 transfers. The Hokies finished with eight blue-chip high school recruits and four blue-chip transfers, according to ESPN Recruiting. Franklin also retained Copeland, sophomore linebacker Noah Chambers, senior running back Marcellous Hawkins and others.

Star power: The Hokies had only two players receive All-ACC recognition in 2025, but return one of them in Copeland, who led the team with 4.5 sacks and added an interception. Hawkins is an experienced running back who averaged 6.3 yards per rush last fall. Brown, the Duke transfer, had 846 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2025.

Coaching staff: Franklin's first staff includes several familiar names, none more so than defensive coordinator Brent Pry, who returns to the team he led at the start of the 2025 season. Pry and Franklin go back decades together. Offensive coordinator Ty Howle and quarterbacks coach are among the assistants joining Franklin from Penn State. Franklin also reunited with defensive line coach Sean Spencer, who worked under him at Vanderbilt and Penn State.

Previous future power ranking: 48

QB situation: Diego Pavia helped transform Vanderbilt and leaves a significant void after recording 5,832 passing yards and 1,662 rushing yards with 67 touchdowns (49 pass, 18 rush) during his two seasons as a Commodore. Vanderbilt hopes for similar success from Jared Curtis, the nation's No. 2 quarterback recruit, who flipped from Georgia and could start the next few seasons. Blaze Berlowitz has significant experience with offensive coordinator Tim Beck but only 36 career pass attempts.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Vanderbilt hit the portal to build around senior Cade McConnell, the lone returning starter on the offensive line. The team picked up center Lyndon Cooper (Pitt), tackle Beau Johnson (FCS All-America selection at North Dakota State) and guard Micah DeBose (Alabama), with only Cooper as a senior in 2026. Vanderbilt's starting group can hold up but further depth must be built. The team regained its top pass rusher in senior edge Miles Capers and added to the defensive line with transfers such as Brian Allen (Iowa) and Talan Carter (Jacksonville State), who is just a sophomore. Vanderbilt should have more pass-rush options, as senior Yilanan Ouattara, a starter in 2024, returns from injury.

Roster management: The next two years will show if Vanderbilt is built to overcome the departures of players like Pavia and tight end Eli Stowers, the Mackey Award winner and an NFL second-round draft pick. Curtis is a significant addition, headlining a solid recruiting class, and Vanderbilt added several talented transfers along the offensive line, at safety with Clemson's Ricardo Jones and at wide receiver with Old Dominion's Ja'Cory Thomas, who will complement returnee Junior Sherrill. The team added two blue-chip transfers out of 17 this winter, according to ESPN Recruiting. Other than quarterback, Vanderbilt's immediate concern is building depth along both lines after losing so much experience.

Star power: Curtis will have some solid pieces around him, including Sherrill, who tied for the team lead with seven touchdown catches and finished second in both receptions (54) and receiving yards (784). Top running back Sedrick Alexander also returns, as does Capers, who led the team in both sacks (4.5) and tackles for loss (9.5).

Coaching staff: Clark Lea secured a new contract with Vanderbilt and will bring back Beck, defensive coordinator Steve Gregory and other key assistants following a breakthrough 2025 season. The team lost quarterbacks coach Garrett Altman and stars/nickels coach Jimmy Thompson, with Arion Shinaver being elevated to fill Thompson's role.

Previous future power ranking: 64

QB situation: Noah Fifita has seen it all at Arizona and will cap off a record-setting career this fall. Fifita was instrumental in the Wildcats' rebound in 2025, setting career highs in passing yards (3,228) and passing touchdowns (29), while throwing only six interceptions on 428 pass attempts. He has 785 career completions for 9,183 passing yards and 73 touchdowns and is on pace to finish as the program's all-time leading passer. Arizona will have a sizable hole to fill in 2027.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: After having four defensive backs selected in the NFL draft, Arizona will lean more on its front, which coordinator Danny Gonzales expects to be "bigger, faster and stronger than we were last year," he told me this spring. Gonzales singled out end Tre Smith, who returns from shoulder surgery, to be a potential breakout player, thinks Leroy Palu will be "the best noseguard in the Big 12." Transfers Cooper Blomstrom (Georgetown) and Everett Roussaw Jr. should help on the edges. The offensive line also brings back experience with tackles Tristan Bounds, Rhino Tapa'atoutai and Matthew Lado, and guard Alexander Doost. Center is a key spot to watch, as Arizona added Washington transfer Zachary Henning, and the team also must figure out its rotation at the left tackle and guard spots.

Roster management: Coach Brent Brennan is direct about how Arizona lacks top-market resources to pay players, but the team's rebound in 2025 helped retain and attract talent. Fifita is undoubtedly the biggest retention, but the Wildcats also bring back all-league linebacker Taye Brown, talented cornerback Jay'Vion Cole and experienced linemen on both sides of the ball. The NFL departures in the secondary will sting, and Arizona loses production at wide receiver and running back but also added interesting portal players like wideout Rodney Gallagher III (West Virginia), tight end Cole Rusk (Illinois) and cornerback Malcolm Hartzog (Nebraska).

Star power: Fifita certainly qualifies here as few quarterbacks in today's era have done as much as he has with one program despite stretches of adversity. Brown earned third-team All-Big 12 honors after recording 93 tackles, including 8.5 for loss, an interception and a forced fumble. Brown will team with Chase Kennedy, who had eight tackles for loss last fall.

Coaching staff: Brennan secured his own future with a nine-win season in 2025 and wisely will bring back primary coordinators Danny Gonzales (defense) and Seth Doege (offense). Retention is a theme throughout Arizona's staff, although running backs coach Alonzo Carter left to lead the Sacramento State program. Brennan promoted analyst Lyle Moevao to running backs coach and Ronnie Palmer to defensive ends/edges coach.

Previous future power ranking: 38

QB situation: TCU is pivoting not only at quarterback but with its overall offense. Josh Hoover transferred to Indiana after two and a half seasons as the starter. His replacement comes from Harvard in Jaden Craig, who started 24 games and finished with 63 career touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Craig, an NFL draft prospect, comes to TCU with one year of eligibility. Adam Schobel, a four-star recruit in the 2025 class, could be in line to start in 2027.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: TCU's defensive line is a potential strength, especially if junior edges Zach Chapman and Paul Oyewale take the next step as pass rushers. Senior Ansel Din-Mbuh and junior Markis Deal form one of the Big 12's better interior line tandems, and there's good depth with sophomore Tristan Johnson and others. Western Kentucky transfer Koron Hayward adds to the edges room and can play through 2027. The offensive line also projects well with three returnees who have starting experience, and notable interior line transfers such as Noah McKinney (Oklahoma State) and Jaheim Buchanon (Florida International), the latter of whom can play through 2027. Senior Ben Taylor-Whitfield has started games at both tackle spots, and Cade Bennett and Ryan Hughes are also back to learn coordinator Gordon Sammis' system.

Jaden Craig takes over at quarterback for TCU. Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire

Roster management: Hoover is a notable departure but TCU didn't lose many impact players to the portal and added several who could help the 2026 team contend. Craig's transition to the Power 4 alongside Sammis will be the major storyline, and TCU will need to supply him with assets other than Jordan Dwyer, the team's No. 2 pass catcher in 2025 and only returning starter at wide receiver. The Frogs have veterans on both lines and several who can play multiple seasons, while bringing in McKinney and Buchanon to solidify the interior O-line. Louisiana Tech's Jacob Fields and Colorado's Teon Parks should help a veteran secondary.

Star power: Safety Jamel Johnson is back to anchor the defense after posting five interceptions and 96 tackles last fall, which earned him second-team All-Big 12 honors. Craig is a two-time Walter Payton Award finalist who earned first-team All-Ivy League honors in 2025. He'll be throwing to Dwyer, who produced in his first year with the Horned Frogs, recording 730 yards and seven touchdowns on 54 receptions. Fields earned Conference USA co-Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2025 after 92 tackles and three interceptions, two returned for scores.

Coaching staff: Coach Sonny Dykes broke from Texas/Big 12 familiarity with Sammis, a former Virginia offensive lineman who spent the past two years as UConn's OC. Sammis' staff includes two position coaches he has worked with at UConn in Brad Robbins (quarterbacks) and Antonio Wilcox (running backs). Andy Avalos will continue to lead the defense.

Previous future power ranking: 17

QB situation: Illinois found a replacement for multiyear starter Luke Altmyer in Katin Houser, who began his career in the Big Ten at Michigan State and comes off of his best season with East Carolina, where he had 3,300 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and only six interceptions last fall. Houser will lead the offense as a senior before Illinois turns to redshirt freshman Carson Boyd, freshman Michael Clayton II or another transfer in 2027.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The Illini lost NFL sixth-round draft pick J.C. Davis and others from an offensive line that, while helping the team elevate, also needs some upgrades. Illinois added transfers such as tackle Christian Martin (Colorado State), Maika Matelau (Mt. San Antonio College) and Jake Renfro, a former first-team All-AAC center at Cincinnati way back in 2021 who comes in from Wisconsin and will play his sixth college season this fall. They join returning starter Brandon Henderson, promising young tackle Nathan Knapik and others in a rotation that mostly will return in 2027. The defensive line loses NFL second-round draft pick Gabe Jacas and has questions swirling for 2026 with few proven returnees other than junior end Joe Barna, and a transfer influx that includes tackle Darrell Prater (Jacksonville State) and end Carter Janki (Penn).

Roster management: After posting the highest two-year wins total (19) in team history, Illinois enters a potential transition season with many new faces on the team and on the staff. The Illini lost three NFL draft picks and others to pro rosters, including Altmyer, and saw defensive linemen Durojaiye (South Carolina) and Angelo McCullom (Texas A&M) leave for the SEC, along with All-Big Ten kicker David Olano (Texas A&M). They also made portal gains, including an Altmyer replacement in Houser, several projected offensive line starters and defensive backs Deuce Fillmore (Georgia State) and James Finley IV (Northern Illinois). Illinois retained defensive standouts Xavier Scott and Matthew Bailey and top rusher Ca'Lil Valentine. Recruiting is on the rise with seven blue-chip signees in 2026, after only one in each of the previous two classes.

Star power: Scott was a Thorpe Award semifinalist and first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2024, when he had four interceptions and six pass breakups, before missing most of last season with an ankle injury that required surgery. Bailey led Illinois last fall with 76 tackles, adding two forced fumbles, and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. Houser will be on the all-league radar if he builds on his 2025 season at East Carolina.

Coaching staff: Bret Bielema is back for a sixth season and retained offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. and several others, but the overall staff will look quite different this fall. Bobby Hauck, the former Montana and UNLV coach, takes over for Aaron Henry as defensive coordinator, a role Hauck hasn't held previously. Chris Hurd was promoted to special teams coordinator, and former NFL players Ronnie Bradford (secondary), Tyrone Wheatley (running backs) and Roger Cooper (inside linebackers) are among the new staff arrivals.

Previous future power ranking: 22

QB situation: Austin Simmons became the forgotten man in Ole Miss' CFP run last season, as his ankle injury cleared the way for Trinidad Chambliss' takeover. Simmons gets a fresh start at Missouri, where he can play multiple seasons. The former four-star recruit completed 60% of his passes in eight games last fall. He could be pushed by Matt Zollers, ESPN's No. 6 pocket passer in the 2025 class, who appeared in seven games last fall. Missouri also added veteran transfer Nick Evers, who is joining his fourth college team.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The defensive front should be solid inside for 2026 with senior tackles Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall both returning and Miami transfer Donta Simpson behind them. Missouri will need a lot from senior Darris Smith, who leads a mostly unproven group of edge rushers that also includes Miami transfer Malik Bryant, a junior. The offensive line has some established players in senior Cayden Green, who shifted from left guard to left tackle before the 2025 season, and senior right guard Curtis Peagler. Senior Dominick Giudice is also back. Tackle Josh Atkins, Missouri's top transfer addition up front, sustained a leg injury this spring that could keep him out to start the season.

Roster management: The immediate challenges are on defense, as the Tigers lost edge Zion Young and three others to the NFL draft, plus edge Damon Wilson II (Miami) and safety Marvin Burks Jr. (Wisconsin) in the portal. Missouri made gains in the portal with linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. (Auburn), and cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (Ole Miss), while helping Simmons with senior wide receivers Cayden Lee (Ole Miss) and Caleb Goodie (Cincinnati). The team retained All-America running back Ahmad Hardy and backup Jamal Roberts, who becomes even more important given the uncertainty of Hardy's availability. Simmons can play through 2027 and will be throwing to talented sophomore Donovan Olugbode and others. Two SC Next 300 offensive linemen headline Missouri's 2026 recruiting class, which ranked 32nd nationally. The Tigers have seven blue-chip prospects in each of their past three classes, according to ESPN Recruiting.

Star power: Hardy, a Doak Walker Award finalist who finished second nationally in rushing yards (1,649) and rushing average (126.8 YPG), is recovering after being shot at a concert in May. Missouri's other standouts might come from the portal, as Simmons, Auburn linebacker Woodyard and Ole Miss wide receiver Lee are all worth tracking. Green will enter his final year as one of the SEC's most experienced offensive linemen.

Coaching staff: Eli Drinkwitz added several accomplished assistants to the staff, including offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey from Michigan, special teams coordinator John Papuchis from Florida State and two former offensive coordinators in Alex Atkins (most recently LSU's tight ends coach) and Garrett Riley (Clemson), the 2022 Broyles Award winner. Riley will work with the quarterbacks, while Atkins will coach tight ends. New defensive line coach Chop Harbin joins the staff after five seasons at Tennessee.

Previous future power ranking: 40

QB situation: Minnesota has taken the increasingly rare path of developing a quarterback it recruited, and the Gophers have seen the payoff with Drake Lindsey, who returns for his second season as the starter. Lindsey completed 63.2% of his passes with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions last year, and he will have three years of eligibility left. Max Shikenjanski and Liberty transfer Michael Merdinger should compete at the backup role, but Lindsey projects as Minnesota's offensive centerpiece through at least 2027.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The Gophers regained a linchpin for their pass rush with senior end Anthony Smith, who led the Big Ten with 12.5 sacks and finished second with 17.5 tackles for loss in 2025. Junior Karter Menz also returns after recording 6.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss last fall, and Minnesota added Cal edge TJ Bush Jr., who led the Bears last fall with 5.5 sacks. Minnesota addressed the defensive tackle spot in the portal with Xion Chapman (Florida International) and Naquan Crowder (Marshall), who both can play through 2027. The team's local defensive line recruiting has surged with SC Next 300 prospects Howie Johnson (incoming freshman) and Eli Diane (2027 commit). The Gophers feel good about most of their offensive line spots with guard Greg Johnson, center Ashton Beers and Nathan Roy, who started 12 games at left tackle as a freshman, all returning. They added Tennessee transfer Bennett Warren, a sophomore, likely to play right tackle. Senior Tony Nelson and several underclassmen will compete at the other guard spot.

Roster management: Minnesota hasn't kept everyone, as safety/returner Koi Perich's departure to Oregon certainly stings, but coach P.J. Fleck should feel good about retaining Smith, Lindsey, running back Darius Taylor, cornerback John Nestor and others from a solid eight-win team. The Gophers could have Lindsey for three more seasons at quarterback, and they have a promising group of non-senior linemen on both sides of the ball. Their defense also could take a step forward with Smith, Nestor and other returnees joining forces with transfers such as Chapman, Crowder and cornerback Aydan West (Michigan State). Minnesota signed the nation's No. 31 class in 2026 and continues to perform well within the state.

Star power: Smith was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and will enter his senior season as a national awards candidate. The offensive backfield of Lindsey and Taylor is formidable and experienced. Nestor led the Big Ten with six interceptions last fall and rejoins safety Kerry Brown and linebacker Maverick Baranowski, who both earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2025. Bush could form a dynamic pressure tandem with Smith.

Coaching staff: Minnesota has continuity at its coordinator spots with Danny Collins (defense) and Greg Harbaugh Jr. (offense), but had a lot of staff movement below them. Former Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim and wide receiver Isaac Fruechte will coach the positions they once played (Fruechte was North Dakota's offensive coordinator the past two years). Minnesota also brought back former offensive coordinator Matt Limegrover as assistant offensive line coach, and added Daniel Da Prato from New Mexico as special teams coordinator.

Previous future power ranking: 12

QB situation: Coach Kenny Dillingham has a keen eye for quarterbacks and added Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley after losing Sam Leavitt to LSU. Boley completed nearly 66% of his passes in his first season as a starter, while also logging four multi-interception games. Boley is a redshirt sophomore and could lead the offense through at least 2027. But he was pushed this spring by freshman Jake Fette, a top-150 recruit. ASU also brought in veteran Mikey Keene.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The offensive line has players with starts under their belt -- just not very many -- and must replace NFL first-round draft pick Max Iheanachor and others. Sophomores Wade Helton and Maki Stewart both have some experience and could be multiyear starters. ASU returned Jalen Klemm and others at tackle but also made a transfer push with Oklahoma's Luke Baklenko (a former starter at Stanford) and junior college transfer Jarmaine Mitchell. Georgia Tech transfer Tana Alo-Tupuola probably will start at center. The D-line brings back productive tackle C.J. Fite, senior end Clayton Smith and junior tackle Blazen Lono-Wong, while adding Baylor senior Emar'rion Winston and Michigan State senior Jalen Thompson to the edge. Sophomore tackle MyKeil Gardner is back from an Achilles' injury.

Roster management: The roster pivots after the departures of Leavitt, Iheanachor, wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, running back Raleek Brown, tackle Josh Atkins and others to the NFL or the portal, but ASU emerged on the other side. Boley could become a sneaky good pickup, and ASU helped him with impact receiver transfers in Omarion Miller (Colorado), Reed Harris (Boston College) and Raiden Vines-Bright (Washington), the latter two with non-senior eligibility. Dillingham also addressed the defense with Colorado State linebacker Owen Long, the nation's leading tackler in 2025, as well as Thompson and Winston up front, and Kansas' Lyrik Rawls, LSU's Ashton Stamps and others in the back end. ASU added three blue-chip transfers, according to ESPN Recruiting Research. Fette headlined the 2026 recruiting class, which ranked No. 41.

Star power: ASU lost two first-round NFL draft picks and several other standouts, and needs a new group of stars to emerge. Fite is among the returners who could enter the All-Big 12 mix, and transfers such as Long, Miller, Harris and Boley have that potential. Long earned third-team AP All-America honors and was a first-team All-Mountain West selection.

Coaching staff: The big news starts at the top as Dillingham, a candidate for several Power 4 jobs, remained at his alma mater with enhanced resources. He maintained staff continuity with coordinators Marcus Arroyo (offense) and Brian Ward (defense), and assistants such as Bryan Carrington. Dillingham added West Coast veteran Demetrice Martin, whom he worked with at Oregon, as a senior defensive assistant.

Previous future power ranking: 61

QB situation: Conner Weigman reestablished himself at Houston after three challenging years with Texas A&M, and helped the Cougars to 10 wins in 2025 while recording career highs for passing yards (2,705), completions (232), passing touchdowns (25) and rushing yards (700). Weigman's strong play last fall will give him the chance to lead the offense in his final season of eligibility. But Houston is also bringing in Keisean Henderson, the top quarterback recruit and No. 4 overall prospect in the 2026 class. Henderson should spend the year learning behind Weigman, before probably taking over in 2027.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Houston added two major offensive line transfers in Tulane's Shadre Hurst and Toledo's Anthony Boswell, both first-team all-conference selections last fall. "Shadre Hurst is one of the top offensive linemen in the nation, any league, any place," coach Willie Fritz told me. Hurst is a senior, but Boswell arrives with three years of eligibility, and joins an O-line core that features left tackle Alvin Ebosele and center McKenzie Agnello, both seniors. Fritz is excited about the return of senior defensive lineman Khalil Laufau, who will join transfers Ashton Porter (Oregon) and De'Marion Thomas (Oklahoma State). The key will be replacing Eddie Walls III's pass-rushing production.

Roster management: Fritz is building a Big 12 contender at Houston, which has invested to retain top players such as Weigman, wide receiver Amare Thomas and safety Will James, and also made key gains in the portal. The team addressed several positions in which it lost players to the NFL, including edge rusher, cornerback and tight end, and the offensive line could be significantly better with Hurst and Boswell aboard. Oregon transfer Makhi Hughes, who began his career under Fritz at Tulane and thrived there in 2023 and 2024, is a very intriguing addition at running back. Henderson's arrival should boost recruiting, as Houston signed the No. 35 class this year and has done well locally.

Star power: In addition to Weigman, Houston will have Thomas back after he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors and recorded 966 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. James, a second-team all-league performer who led Houston in interceptions (three) and pass breakups (eight), also will return. The team also added notable transfers such as Hurst, Boswell and Tulane's Javion White, a third-team All-AAC safety.

Coaching staff: Fritz kept the core of his staff after a 10-win season in 2025, including coordinators Austin Armstrong (defense) and Slade Nagle (offense). He made several position coach hires, including Marcus Trice to work with the defensive backs, and also added Michael Bishop, the College Football Hall of Fame quarterback at Kansas State, as an offensive assistant. Bishop coached Henderson at Legacy School of Sport Sciences near Houston.

Previous future power ranking: 30

QB situation: Usually when a head coach and an offensive coordinator leave, the starting quarterback follows, but Devon Dampier is back for a second season. Dampier flourished under coordinator Jason Beck at both New Mexico and Utah, where he accounted for 34 touchdowns (24 pass, 10 rush) last season and was a Manning Award finalist. He will lead the offense in 2026 under new coach Morgan Scalley and veteran playcaller Kevin McGiven. Sophomore Byrd Ficklin, who had 10 rushing touchdowns and 503 yards last fall, is in line to start in 2027.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: All eyes are on the offensive line, which lost all five starters, including NFL first-round draft picks Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, and longtime assistant Jim Harding. Former Utah All-America and Pro Bowl selection Jordan Gross returned to lead the group, which will lean on Montana State transfer Cedric Jefferson at tackle and several returnees, namely senior guards Solatoa Moea'i and Keith Olson, and senior center Alex Harrison. Freshman Kelvin Obot, the nation's No. 42 overall recruit, will be a multiyear factor. The defensive line also lost a lot, especially with edges John Henry Daley (Michigan) and Logan Fano (NFL) moving on. The Utes turn to sophomore Kash Dillon, senior Lance Holtzclaw and junior North Texas transfer Ethan Day. The tackle spot features an underclassmen mix of sophomores Karson Kaufusi and Pupu Sepulona and Wyoming transfer Lucas Samsula.

Inside the Future Power Rankings *Note: Notre Dame is an independent. Conf. Highest ranked Lowest ranked Biggest move ACC Miami (6) BC (68) Wake Forest (+19) Big 12 Texas Tech (11) Kansas (65) Iowa State (-44) Big Ten Ohio St. (2) Purdue (67) Indiana (+13) SEC Texas (3) Arkansas (61) S. Carolina (-28)

Roster management: The long-awaited coaching transition from Kyle Whittingham to Scalley had some expected bumps, and notable players followed Whittingham to Michigan, including Daley, cornerback Smith Snowden, defensive lineman Jonah Lea'ea and wideout JJ Buchanan. Utah's overall attrition wasn't too bad, though, and keeping Dampier, Parker, safety Jackson Bennee, backup quarterback Ficklin and others gives Scalley a chance for Year 1 success. The Utes also upgraded their wide receiver room through the portal with Utah State's Braden Pegan, San José State's Kyri Shoels and Mississippi State's Ricky Johnson, while adding defensive line depth. Scalley kept a very-Utah-like recruiting class together, headlined by Obot.

Star power: Dampier was the Big 12's top offensive newcomer in 2025 and a third-team all-conference selection. He will again share a backfield with Wayshawn Parker, who earned third-team All-Big 12 honors after rushing for 981 yards last season. Dampier also will be throwing to Pegan, a first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2025 who had 933 receiving yards on 63 receptions.

Coaching staff: Scalley promoted linebackers coach Colton Swan to defensive coordinator, retained several key assistants, including special teams coordinator Sharrieff Shah and brought back Chad Bumphis (wide receivers) from Mississippi State. McGiven joins the staff from Utah State and 17 seasons as an offensive coordinator. Gross, who had been coaching high school ball in Idaho, fills the all-important offensive line coach role.

Previous future power ranking: 33

QB situation: The fallout from Demond Williams Jr.'s brief January transfer portal flirtation will be worth watching. Washington has built the offense around Williams, who passed for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns on 69.5% completions in his first full year as the starter. The junior will need to repair some trust but could lead the offense through 2027. Washington has redshirt freshmen Treston McMillan and Dash Beierly, and added SC Next 300 recruit Derek Zammit.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Washington's interior defensive line lost a lot, including NFL sixth-round draft pick Anterio Thompson. Junior Elinneus Davis is the team's only returning contributor, although junior transfers DeSean Watts (Sacramento State) and Darin Conley (Ball State) should help, as well as possibly freshman Derek Colman-Brusa. Senior edges Jacob Lane and Isaiah Ward are both back and Washington will turn to others for depth, including Ohio State transfer Logan George. The offensive line progressed nicely in 2025 and could take another step this fall. Tackle Drew Azzopardi, guards Geirean Hatchett and John Mills and center Landen Hatchett are all back, with only Mills holding eligibility beyond 2026. The key is filling Carver Willis' spot at left tackle, where Sam Houston State transfer Kolt Dieterich and Kodi Greene, the nation's No. 46 overall recruit, will compete.

Roster management: The Huskies kept Williams, which can't be minimized, but absorbed some blows on offense with the transfer exits of running back Adam Mohammed (Cal), young wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright (Arizona State) and several rotational linemen. But Washington also retained the core of its offensive line and productive defenders such as safety Alex McLaughlin and veteran linebacker Jacob Manu. Dieterich is an important addition to the offensive tackle spot, and Washington added Oregon running back Jayden Limar and others on offense to help fill production losses. Coach Jedd Fisch is recruiting well, signing the nation's No. 18 recruiting class, which included Greene and seven other SC Next 300 prospects. UW has signed 19 blue-chippers in the past two classes, according to ESPN Recruiting.

Star power: Williams is a natural playmaker who has another level of performance to reach as he begins his second full season as QB1. McLaughlin had a strong first season after transferring from Northern Arizona, recording 94 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, a fumble recovery and two scoring returns. He was honorable mention All-Big Ten.

Coaching staff: The team split with offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty, who had been on Fisch's staffs at both Arizona and Washington. But Fisch will remain the offensive playcaller, while former NFL quarterback JP Losman will coach Williams and the QBs, and longtime NFL assistant Matt Cavanaugh joined the staff. Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters remained to oversee the defensive staff, after Washington finished 21st nationally in yards allowed.

Previous future power ranking: 24

QB situation: Lincoln Kienholz is the latest quarterback transfer to Louisville but has a different profile than his predecessors. He spent years as a backup at Ohio State, pushing Julian Sayin for the job last offseason and arrives with only 36 career pass attempts. Kienholz will give coach Jeff Brohm's offense a true dual-threat element. The team also added West Georgia transfer Davin Wydner, who had 3,390 passing yards over the past two seasons and signed SC Next 300 recruit Briggs Cherry. But Kienholz will lead the offense in 2026.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Louisville could have one of the nation's best pass-rushing groups, led by senior end Clev Lubin, who finished fourth in the ACC in sacks last fall. Lubin joins junior AJ Green and North Carolina transfer Tyler Thompson, an outside linebacker who will line up on the edge and can play through 2027. Louisville has more questions at defensive tackle and will turn to Purdue transfer Demeco Kennedy and others. Senior Lance Robinson is the only major holdover on the offensive line, as Louisville added notable transfers in guard Eryx Daugherty (Boston College), center Evan Wibberley (Kentucky) and tackle Anwar O'Neal (Delaware). Daugherty has junior eligibility.

Roster management: Brohm hasn't been shy about going into the portal, and did so to address needs at offensive line and wide receiver, where transfers Tre Richardson (Vanderbilt) and Lawayne McCoy (Florida State) arrive. Tight end Brody Foley (Tulsa) helps offset the loss of Nate Kurisky to Duke. Kienholz is a bit of a gamble and doesn't fit the normal QB profile for Brohm but can play through 2027 and is strong in the pocket. Louisville had a huge win in retaining star running back Isaac Brown, who announced his intention to enter the portal but never did. The team also kept Lubin, linebackers Antonio Watts and T.J. Capers, cornerback Tayon Holloway and others on defense, while adding Iowa safety transfer Koen Entringer. A minor concern is high school recruiting, as Louisville has only four blue-chip prospects since 2024, according to ESPN Recruiting.

Star power: Brown is a two-time All-ACC selection with 2,057 career rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. The team also brought back its top pass rusher in Lubin, a third-team All-ACC selection with 8.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss last year. Louisville's defense regains all-conference contenders in Watts and Holloway. Robinson, an honorable mention All-ACC selection, will again block for Brown.

Coaching staff: The biggest changes came on defense, as primary coordinator Ron English stepped away for the 2026 season and co-DC Mark Hagen wasn't retained. Brohm promoted cornerbacks coach Steve Ellis and defensive line coach Mark Ivey to co-coordinators and elevated quality control assistant Adam Mueller to linebackers coach. Dale Williams, who worked under Brohm at Louisville, Purdue and Western Kentucky, returned to the staff as offensive line coach.

Previous future power ranking: 7

QB situation: Despite a step backward at QB last fall and an offensive coordinator change, Clemson did not add a transfer and will instead ride with junior Christopher Vizzina, Cade Klubnik's longtime backup, or Tait Reynolds, an incoming four-star recruit who excelled during spring practice. Whomever emerges this summer could lead the offense through 2027.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The NFL draft affected both lines, as Clemson had its first offensive lineman go in the first round (Blake Miller) since 1960. The D-line lost mainstays Peter Woods and T.J. Parker, but brought back starting end Will Heldt, who had a team-high 7.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss last fall. Other returnees included senior end Jahiem Lawson and tackles Vic Burley and Amare Adams. Clemson added Oklahoma tackle transfer Markus Strong, who can play through 2027. Miller and two other offensive line starters departed, and Clemson didn't add transfers there, electing to lean on senior interior players Harris Sewell and Collin Sadler. Clemson will be young at tackle with Brayden Jacobs, Easton Ware and others, and has Elyjah Thurmon back after an injury-affected 2025.

Roster management: Despite losing nine NFL draft picks from an underperforming team, Clemson didn't dive fully into the portal, instead taking a selective approach with a defense-oriented group. The team added Strong and Colorado edge London Merritt up front and several defensive backs, including cornerback Elliot Washington II, who played for defensive coordinator Tom Allen at Penn State in 2024. Clemson also picked up running back Chris Johnson Jr. from SMU. The Tigers retained Heldt and standout junior linebacker Sammy Brown on defense, as well as wide receivers T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr., and promising young running back Gideon Davidson. Clemson signed the nation's No. 19 recruiting class, which featured Reynolds and was heavy on offensive linemen and receivers. The Tigers have signed 33 blue-chip high school recruits since 2024, but they did not add a blue-chip transfer this year.

Star power: Brown (first team) and Heldt (third team) both earned All-ACC recognition in 2025 and will anchor the defense this fall. Moore and Wesco are both experienced playmakers who averaged a combined 16.6 yards per reception in 2025. Washington stood out in spring practice and could rise into the all-league picture, along with some of the incoming freshmen.

Coaching staff: Coach Dabo Swinney went a familiar route to revive the offense, bringing back Chad Morris as offensive coordinator. Morris, Clemson's OC from 2011 to 2014 under Swinney, last served in the role for Auburn in 2020. Allen is back to oversee the defense, as Swinney kept most of the staff together.

Previous future power ranking: 23

QB situation: The portal has largely eliminated true quarterback competitions, but Iowa will actually have one between two players who waited their turn after transferring into the program. Hank Brown (Auburn) and Jeremy Hecklinski (Wake Forest) are both eying the QB1 spot, following Mark Gronowski's exit. Brown played a bit more last season, recording 21 pass attempts, and started two games at Auburn in 2024. Both players have multiple years of eligibility left. Iowa also added SC Next 300 recruit Tradon Bessinger from Utah.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Iowa lost three to the NFL draft from an offensive line that won the 2025 Joe Moore Award, but the trajectory remains strong with left tackle Trevor Lauck, guard/center Kade Pieper and other contributors returning. Players such as senior tackle Jack Dotzler and junior guard Leighton Jones have been preparing for bigger opportunities, and Michael Myslinski, who has dealt with injuries, practiced this spring and enters his sixth year. The defensive line lost a lot from 2025 and will rely on a mostly non-senior group, which includes junior end Kenneth Merrieweather, junior tackle Bryce Hawthorne and Iose Epenesa, a redshirt freshman. Iowa also added Holy Cross transfer Brice Stevenson.

Zach Lutmer will continue Iowa's run of outstanding DB play. Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Roster management: The Hawkeyes aren't a volume transfer team but added several likely contributors, including safety Tyler Brown (James Madison), receivers Tony Diaz (Texas-Rio Grande Valley) and Evan James (Furman), and running back L.J. Phillips Jr., who led the FCS with 1,920 rushing yards for South Dakota in 2025. Their roster exits were more damaging in the NFL draft than to other teams, although safety Koen Entringer, an established starter, somewhat surprisingly left for Louisville. All-Big Ten punter Rhys Dakin followed special teams coordinator LeVar Woods to Michigan State. Iowa retained talented players on the offensive line and secondary and signed a top-40 recruiting class that featured several top in-state players.

Star power: Zach Lutmer projects as Iowa's next great defensive back after earning second-team All-Big Ten honors in his first season as a starter. He recorded 71 tackles, three interceptions (one pick-six), seven pass breakups and a fumble recovery. Pieper and Lauck return up front after both earned third-team All-Big Ten for the nation's top offensive line. Running back Kamari Moulton could rise up awards charts after leading the team with 878 rushing yards and five touchdowns last fall. Transfers such as Brown and Phillips could contend for league honors.

Coaching staff: Iowa lost one of the nation's top special teams coordinators as Woods, who had been on staff at his alma mater since 2008 and overseeing special teams since 2018, left for Michigan State. Coach Kirk Ferentz promoted Chris Polizzi, a defensive analyst, as Woods' replacement. The rest of the staff remains intact, including primary coordinators Phil Parker (defense) and Tim Lester (offense), and assistant defensive coordinator Seth Wallace.

Previous future power ranking: 15

QB situation: New coach Jon Sumrall landed a package deal with offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and quarterback Aaron Philo both joining the Gators from Georgia Tech. Philo, a sophomore, was well regarded as Haynes King's backup but has limited game experience. Florida also retained redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr., a four-star recruit, and also has top-150 recruit Will Griffin in the mix.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Florida certainly needs more from its defensive line, especially the pass rush, but brings back some experience with senior Kamran James and juniors Jamari Lyons and Brendan Bett, who combined for 101 tackles last season. Promising sophomore outside linebacker Jayden Woods also returns, and Florida added Jacksonville State veteran Emmanuel Oyebadejo to the end spot. The offensive line has more new faces after a portal push that yielded Harrison Moore, who also followed Faulkner from Georgia Tech, Penn State's TJ Shanahan Jr. and Eagan Boyer, and Stanford's Emeka Ugorji. Florida also returns starting left guard Knijeah Harris, a senior, and junior tackle Caden Jones.

Roster management: Florida not surprisingly lost quarterback DJ Lagway to the portal after a frustrating 2025 season but retained some non-NFL-bound playmakers around him in junior running back Jadan Baugh and young wide receivers Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson. The Gators also kept their top two tacklers in junior linebacker Myles Graham and senior safety Bryce Thornton and made some notable portal gains with wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (Auburn), tight end Luke Harpring (Georgia Tech), Oyebadejo, Moore and safety DJ Coleman (Baylor). High school recruiting wasn't the problem under previous Gators coach Billy Napier, as Florida signed 45 blue-chip recruits since 2024. Florida retained the nation's No. 16 class despite the change. Sumrall's 2027 class looks very strong with eight SC Next 300 commits, headlined by tackle Maxwell Hiller, the nation's No. 4 overall prospect, and also features top-120 recruit Davin Davidson at quarterback.

Star power: Baugh is a Doak Walker Award and All-America contender after earning second-team All-SEC honors last fall, when he rushed for 1,170 yards on a struggling team. Thornton showed some playmaking ability last fall and could enter the All-SEC mix. Singleton was a freshman All-America selection under Faulkner at Georgia Tech, before transferring to Auburn. Oyebadejo was a first-team All-Conference USA selection in 2025.

Coaching staff: Sumrall brought over a number of Tulane assistants and staff, including coordinators Joe Craddock and Greg Gasparato, but assigned them to positions rather than units. He hired experienced play callers in Faulker and defensive coordinator Brad White (Kentucky). Johnathan Galante remained Sumrall's special teams coordinator. Florida retained defensive line coach Gerald Chatman and brought back former Gators standout Phil Trautwein to oversee the offensive line.

Previous future power ranking: 14

QB situation: Kevin Jennings is still at SMU and will lead the offense in his final college season, after racking up 7,709 career passing yards and 55 touchdowns, while adding 10 rushing scores. Although SMU made the CFP in 2024, Jennings averaged nearly 50 more pass yards per game last fall despite playing through an ankle injury. Ty Hawkins, an SC Next 300 recruit in 2025, will back up Jennings before probably taking over in 2027.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The interior offensive line looks solid with starters Addison Nichols and Joshua Bates both returning, and redshirt junior Alex Woods primed for a bigger role at guard. All-ACC tackle PJ Williams enters his third full season as a starter, while SMU could look to fellow senior Andrew Chamblee at the other tackle spot, or a younger player such as Dramodd Odoms or a decorated incoming freshman such as Drew Evers. The D-line turned over quite a bit, as SMU added transfers such as tackles Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder (Kansas State), Christian Davis (Louisiana Tech) and junior college arrival Tavion Atkinson at end. Veteran Jonathan Jefferson was a medical redshirt last season but started a game in 2024, and junior tackle Woo Spencer is a big body with experience.

Roster management: SMU lost more to graduation than the portal, especially on defense with the starting linemen moving on, as well as leading tacklers Ahmaad Moses and Isaiah Nwokobia. Jennings' return for a third full season as the starter is significant, and SMU helped him with transfer additions such as Cal running back Kendrick Raphael, East Carolina wideout Yannick Smith and Florida State tight end Randy Pittman Jr. The defensive line transfers should help offset personnel losses, and SMU also picked up veteran defensive backs such as Jarvis Lee (South Florida) and Jimmy Wyrick (UTSA). Coach Rhett Lashlee signed a top-25 recruiting class featuring three SC Next 300 offensive linemen and eight blue-chip prospects, according to ESPN Recruiting.

Star power: SMU lost a number of all-league players but returned Williams, a second-team All-ACC selection in 2025, as well as Jennings and others who will be on the radar. Raphael earned honorable mention All-ACC honors at Cal last season. Junior Yamir Knight is a productive receiver and returner who could have an even bigger role this fall.

Coaching staff: Lashlee lost both of his coordinators (Casey Woods and Scott Symons) and looked within the staff for their replacements, as the offense will now have three co-coordinators (Rob Likens, Garin Justice and D'Eriq King), and the defense will have two (Maurice Crum Jr., Rickey Hunley Jr.). Crum will be the primary defensive playcaller. Riley Dodge, the head coach at high school power Southlake Carroll, was hired as tight ends coach.

Previous future power ranking: 9

QB situation: The denial of Joey Aguilar's eligibility bid means Tennessee will have a new starter in 2026. The Vols didn't land a quarterback transfer but have two decorated prospects with freshman eligibility -- George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon, who competed for the job during spring practice. MacIntyre was the nation's No. 109 recruit in 2025, and Brandon was No. 14 in the 2026 class.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Tennessee will pin much of its hopes for 2026 on a seasoned offensive line that returns four starters, including David Sanders Jr., a freshman All-America selection who shifts from right tackle to the left side. Sanders, junior center Sam Pendleton and versatile sophomore Jesse Perry all can play through 2027. Although tackle Lance Heard is a notable loss, Tennessee added transfers Ory Williams (LSU) and Donovan Haslam (West Virginia) to build out depth. The defensive front turns over significantly and will rely on Penn State transfers Chaz Coleman and Xavier Gilliam, who followed coordinator Jim Knowles from Penn State and can play through 2027. But Coleman has reportedly not been a part of Tennessee's summer workouts. The Vols also return contributors in senior Daevin Hobbs and junior Tyree Weathersby.

Roster management: The Vols' inability to land an experienced transfer quarterback could jeopardize their 2026 season if MacIntyre or Brandon don't blossom. Tennessee's portal losses included Heard, a multiyear starter, to Kentucky, edge Caleb Herring (South Carolina), cornerback Rickey Gibson III (Texas A&M) and safety Boo Carter (Colorado), and the team also had five players selected in the NFL draft. Knowles brought several potential impact transfers, including Coleman, Gilliam and linebacker Amare Campbell, and Tennessee also added Auburn cornerback Kayin Lee and Kansas State safety Qua Moss. The Vols also retained top running back DeSean Bishop, wide receivers Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews, linebacker Arion Carter and cornerback Ty Redmond. The No. 8 recruiting class should help the next two years, especially on offense with Faizon and wide receiver Tristen Keys, a top-10 prospect.

Star power: Bishop and Carter both earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2025 and should be in the mix again, especially if Bishop builds on his 2025 season in which he had 16 rushing touchdowns. Redmond was a third-team selection and led the SEC in passes defended (15) as a true freshman. Transfers such as Coleman, Lee and Gilliam are worth watching, and Matthews is a former top-25 national recruit who averaged 15.3 yards per catch last fall.

Coaching staff: Knowles is the big addition, as he will lead a defense aiming to recapture its 2024 form. He brought along co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter and defensive line coach Andrew Jackson from Penn State. Tennessee also hired ACC veteran Derek Jones to coach cornerbacks, while keeping the offensive staff in place.

Previous future power ranking: 6

QB situation: After three years with Drew Allar starting and 12 with James Franklin coaching, Penn State resets at both roles. New Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell brought Rocco Becht, his quarterback from Iowa State with 39 career starts, to State College. Becht will lead the offense in 2026, before PSU turns to fellow ISU transfer Alex Manske or another player.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Both lines will look significantly different from 2025, especially the offensive front, where junior tackle Anthony Donkoh is the only returning starter. Campbell brought in junior guard Trevor Buhr from Iowa State, and added decorated center Brock Riker from Texas State, while young players such as tackles Garrett Sexton and Malachi Goodman look to prove themselves. The defensive line is transfer-heavy with a mix of seniors (ISU's Ikenna Ezeogu, UCLA's Siale Taupaki and Keanu Williams) and non-seniors who can play through 2027 (Oklahoma State's Armstrong Nnodim, Colorado's Alexander McPherson). Sophomore end Yvan Kemajou remained with the new staff and should be in the rotation.

Roster management: The NFL draft and Franklin's firing largely reshaped Penn State's roster. Franklin took tight end Luke Reynolds, quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer and most of the 2026 recruiting class to Virginia Tech, while top defenders such as end Chaz Coleman and linebacker Amare Campbell followed defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Tennessee. After signing a total of 31 blue-chip recruits in the 2024 and 2025 classes, Penn State had only three in 2026. Campbell compensated by adding an influx of Iowa State talent, including Becht, tight end Benjamin Brahmer, running back Carson Hansen, linebacker Caleb Bacon and defensive backs Jeremiah Cooper and Marcus Neal Jr. PSU brought in running back James Peoples (Ohio State) and linemen on both sides, while retaining linebacker Tony Rojas and cornerbacks Audavion Collins and Daryus Dixson.

Star power: Penn State's best players in 2026 probably will come from ISU, as Hansen and Brahmer were both second-team All-Big 12 selections, while Neal was third team as a sophomore. Riker appeared on some freshman All-America lists while at Texas State. Rojas, Collins and Dixon are the likeliest holdovers to enter the All-Big Ten mix.

Coaching staff: Campbell retained Terry Smith, who served as Penn State's interim coach during an improved second half of last season, and special teams coordinator Justin Lustig. He also brought over the bulk of his staff from Iowa State, including offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser. Former PSU defensive back D'Anton Lynn returned to his alma mater as defensive coordinator, a role he held the past three years at USC and UCLA.

Previous future power ranking: 13

QB situation: Bryce Underwood remained through the coaching transition and will aim for stronger and more consistent results. Underwood started throughout his true freshman season, completing 60.3% of his passes for 2,428 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. If things go better with the new staff, Underwood will lead the offense at least through 2027. Colorado State transfer Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi is set to back up Underwood, and freshman Tommy Carr, the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, drew good marks this spring.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The defensive front should remain very strong under new coach Kyle Whittingham, who brought All-America end John Henry Daley and tackle Jonah Lea'ea from Utah. Daley's recovery from a ruptured Achilles is worth tracking, but he can be an elite pass rusher alongside senior tackles Trey Pierce and Enow Etta. Michigan has some non-senior options at end with Cameron Brandt and Nate Marshall, while adding top-25 national recruit Carter Meadows. Respected offensive line coach Jim Harding takes over a group seeking the next step from holdovers such as Jake Guarnera, Andrew Sprague, Evan Link and Blake Frazier. Guarnera, an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick, can play through 2027. Michigan regains Andrew Babalola, a top-30 recruit who sat out last season because of an ACL injury.

Roster management: Michigan absorbed the jarring exit of coach Sherrone Moore without a roster overhaul. The team lost running back Justice Haynes to Georgia Tech but retained junior Jordan Marshall, who will lead a loaded running back room. Linebacker Cole Sullivan (Oklahoma) was another notable departure, along with cornerback Jayden Sanders. But Whittingham brought Daley, Lea'ea, cornerback Smith Snowden and wide receiver JJ Buchanan from Utah, and Michigan also picked up safety Chris Bracy (Memphis) and wide receiver Jaime Ffrench (Texas). Michigan's retention also stood out with Underwood, Marshall and defensive backs Zeke Berry, Jyaire Hill and Rod Moore. Michigan lost several recruits in the transition but still signed the No. 11 class, led by Meadows and five-star running back Savion Hiter.

Star power: Henry finished second nationally in sacks despite his late-season injury. If healthy, he will contend for national honors. Marshall emerged as one of the Big Ten's top backs and should remain in that category, and Andrew Marsh is an exciting young wide receiver and Underwood's top target. Guarnera earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in his first season as a starter.

Coaching staff: Whittingham assembled a strong first staff, bringing over Harding, offensive coordinator Jason Beck, strength coach Doug Elisaia, quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer and others from his Utah staff, while plucking veteran defensive coordinator Jay Hill from BYU. He retained running backs coach Tony Alford from the previous staff, while adding veterans such as wide receivers coach Marques Hagans. Special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs, hired right before Moore's firing, was retained.

Previous future power ranking: 25

QB situation: After a turbulent 2025 offseason at quarterback, BYU is seemingly in great shape with Bear Bachmeier, who has three years of eligibility remaining. Despite arriving in the late spring, Bachmeier, as a true freshman, helped the team to 12 wins, a Big 12 runner-up finish and a No. 11 final AP ranking. He completed nearly 65% of his passes for 3,033 yards, and provided a rushing threat with 11 touchdowns on the ground. Bachmeier projects as a multiyear answer for BYU, but the team also added Ryder Lyons, the No. 50 overall recruit for 2026 but will not arrive in Provo until after he serves an LDS mission.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The defensive line projects as a team strength, as BYU returns experienced players such as tackle Keanu Tanuvasa, a team leader, end/tackle Bodie Schoonover and tackles Justin Kirkland and Anisi Purcell. Kirkland was injured for most of last season but drew good reviews this spring. The line has multiyear depth with junior end Viliami Po'uha, sophomore end Nusi Taumoepeau and redshirt freshman tackle Ulavai Fetuli. BYU boasts an older offensive line in 2026, anchored by redshirt seniors such as center Bruce Mitchell and tackle Andrew Gentry, while also featuring transfers Paki Finau (Washington), Jr Sia (Utah State) and Zak Yamauchi (Stanford), who all can return in 2027. "Those guys will fit perfectly what we're trying to get done," coach Kalani Sitake said of the transfers.

Roster management: Sitake justifiably felt good about BYU's offseason, which included key retention on offense and defense, and strong additions in a small transfer class, including Cal standout linebacker Cade Uluave, Finau and tight ends Walker Lyons (USC) and Roger Saleapaga (Oregon). The Cougars didn't lose major contributors and retained running back LJ Martin, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, as well as Bachmeier, Mitchell, star senior linebacker Isaiah Glasker, Tanuvasa and others. BYU's recent success led to the nation's No. 20 recruiting class, which features Lyons and tight end Brock Harris, a top-50 prospect. According to ESPN Recruiting, BYU's class featured seven blue-chip prospects, second most in the Big 12.

Star power: Martin is back after rushing for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns. He'll line up alongside Bachmeier, the league's offensive freshman of the year, and behind Mitchell, a first-team All-Big 12 selection and a Rimington Trophy contender. BYU's defense will build around Glasker, a two-time All-Big 12 selection, safety Faletau Satuala and Tanuvasa up front. The unit also added Uluave, a first-team All-ACC selection in 2025 and former Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Coaching staff: BYU kept Sitake from leaving for Penn State, but saw defensive coordinator Jay Hill join Kyle Whittingham at Michigan. Sitake looked within the staff for Hill's replacement in Kelly Poppinga, who served as BYU's special teams coordinator and defensive ends coach the past four years, and has defensive coordinator experience from Virginia. Senior analyst Chad Kauha'aha'a, a longtime FBS defensive assistant, was promoted to outside linebackers coach. Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick remains in Provo.

Previous future power ranking: 26

QB situation: Jayden Maiava didn't arrive with the fanfare of other Lincoln Riley quarterbacks, but he has provided stability and consistent production in Riley's offense. Maiava will be among the nation's most experienced quarterbacks with 31 career starts (USC and UNLV). Last fall, he led the nation in QBR (91.2) and completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,711 yards and 24 scores. In 2027, USC could turn to freshman Jonas Williams, a top-140 recruit, or another option.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Riley's confidence that USC could finally break through stems from what he sees on both lines. "The depth on the line of scrimmage, to me, is probably the biggest difference that I see in this team," he said last month. The offensive front returns intact, led by tackles Elijah Paige and Justin Tauanuu, and guard Alani Noa. Although several starters will depart after 2026, USC is well-stocked with redshirt freshman Elijah Vaikona, incoming freshman and top-20 national recruit Keenyi Pepe and others. The Trojans also have experience and options on their defensive line, anchored by senior end Braylan Shelby but also featuring sophomore tackle Jahkeem Stewart, junior end Kameryn Crawford, junior tackle Jide Abasiri and notable transfers Alex VanSumeren (Michigan State) and Zuriah Fisher (Penn State). Incoming freshman end Luke Wafle is a top-25 recruit.

Roster management: After repeatedly asking for patience, Riley has the type of roster he says he thinks can elevate performance for both 2026 and beyond. USC largely pivoted from the portal, building its team through retention -- Maiava, Shelby, Paige, running backs Waymond Jordan and King Miller, to name a few -- while still filling some transfer needs with Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams, NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson and several others. Both lines of scrimmage have talent and experience, and USC is set up well for 2027 with the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, featuring 19 SC Next 300 players and five of the top 33. USC already has eight SC Next 300 prospects committed for 2027, led by Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, the top safety recruit and 20th player overall. The key now will be better retention, as USC lost 11 blue-chip recruits from 2024 and 2025, according to ESPN Recruiting.

Star power: Maiava earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2025 and should be a contender for national awards as he has 7,997 career passing yards and 52 touchdowns. Several linemen protecting him should be all-conference contenders, namely Noa and Paige, and running backs Jordan and Miller are both worth watching. Williams, limited by injury last fall at Iowa State, earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2024.

Coaching staff: The defensive staff has a new look with Gary Patterson, the recent College Football Hall of Fame inductee, taking over as coordinator for D'Anton Lynn. Patterson hasn't been a full-time on-field assistant since 2000, the year before being promoted to lead TCU's program. He will work again with safeties coach Paul Gonzales, who comes over from TCU. Riley also plucked Mike Ekeler from Nebraska as special teams coordinator and linebackers coach, after Eric Henderson returned to the NFL.

Previous future power ranking: 27

QB situation: John Mateer didn't become the Heisman contender many expected when he arrived in Norman, but he played well enough to help OU return to the CFP. Now he's back for a second season under coordinator Ben Arbuckle. Mateer will try to boost his accuracy (62.2% completions) and reduce his interceptions (11), but he still accounted for 3,316 yards of offense in 2026 despite sitting out time because of an injury to his throwing hand. OU's plan for 2027 still must unfold with Mercer transfer Whitt Newbauer, SC Next 300 recruit Bowe Bentley or others.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Oklahoma had three linemen go in the top 107 of April's NFL draft, but both groups bring back talent, especially on defense. Junior edge Taylor Wein is back alongside interior tandem David Stone and Jayden Jackson, also juniors. Adepoju Adebawore will see a bigger role in his final season, and emerging sophomore Danny Okoye could contribute through 2027. UTSA transfer Kenny Ozowalu adds to the pass-rushing depth. OU went young with its O-line in 2025 and should see the decision pay off for the next few years, as tackle Michael Fasusi, guard Eddy Pierre-Louis and versatile Ryan Fodje all return with experience. Starting center Jake Maikkula is also back for his final season and is joined by Georgia Tech transfer Peyton Joseph, who has starting experience.

Roster management: The Sooners lost seven NFL draft picks and several key contributors to other Power 4 teams, especially on defense. But they did a nice job with defensive line retention and didn't need many defensive additions through the portal other than Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan. OU's bigger portal moves came on offense, where productive wide receiver Trell Harris arrives from Virginia, alongside Texas wideout Parker Livingstone, Florida tight end Hayden Hansen and others. The team kept Mateer, top receiver Isaiah Sategna III, Wein, Peyton and Eli Bowen, and other contributors from the CFP team. Coach Brent Venables signed the nation's No. 17 recruiting class for 2026, but the 2027 class could be on pace to be No. 1, as OU already has commitments from 12 SC Next 300 players, led by offensive tackle Cooper Hackett. The Sooners have signed 33 blue-chip prospects since 2024, according to ESPN Recruiting.

Star power: Mateer has star qualities and could enter awards consideration in 2026. He will share a backfield with Tory Blaylock, an All-SEC freshman team selection who had 480 yards last season, and throw passes to all-league wideouts in Sategna and Harris. Cornerback Courtland Guillory, also an All-SEC freshman selection, led the team with seven pass breakups in 2025. Stone, a former top-10 recruit, is on a promising trajectory, and Sullivan had three interceptions and two sacks last season for Michigan.

Coaching staff: The NFL hiring cycle claimed key Sooners assistants in co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach Jay Valai (Bills) and running backs coach Demarco Murray (Chiefs). OU hired a notable replacement for Murray in Deland McCullough, who has extensive experience coaching college and the NFL, making stops with the Kansas City Chiefs and Notre Dame. LaMar Morgan, most recently Michigan's defensive backs coach, will fill Valai's role.

Previous future power ranking: 16

QB situation: After a 92-minute ruling, Mississippi judge Robert Whitwell said the words Ole Miss fans were waiting to hear: Trinidad Chambliss would be back for the 2026 season. Chambliss excelled during the Rebels' run to their first CFP, which culminated in a national semifinal, and finished a breakout season with 3,937 passing yards and 22 touchdowns with only three interceptions on 66.1% completions, while adding 527 rushing yards and eight scores. Auburn transfer Deuce Knight will back up Chambliss and probably take over in 2027.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The interior offensive line should be a strength in 2026. Center Brycen Sanders returns with two years of eligibility, alongside junior guard Delano Townsend and senior guard Patrick Kutas. The Rebels went to the portal for tackles and emerged with Carius Curne (LSU) and Tommy Kinsler IV (Miami), who both can play through 2027. Curne was a top-150 recruit in 2025. Ole Miss' defensive front lost Princewill Umanmielen (LSU) and Da'Shawn Womack (Auburn) to the portal and Zxavian Harris to the NFL. Juniors Will Echoles and Kam Franklin were critical retentions for coach Pete Golding, who also added transfers Jordan Renaud (Alabama), Jehiem Oatis (Colorado via Alabama), Blake Purchase (Oregon) and Michai Boireau (Florida) to fill out the depth. Other than Oatis, the D-line rotation has non-senior eligibility.

Roster management: Coach Lane Kiffin's dramatic departure to a rival school (LSU) didn't damage Ole Miss as much as originally feared. The Rebels retained Chambliss, Doak Walker Award finalist Kewan Lacy at running back, dynamic linebacker Suntarine Perkins, several valuable interior linemen and others. They also picked up several valuable defenders in the portal, including linebacker Luke Ferrelli (Cal) and defensive backs Jay Crawford (Auburn), Sharif Denson (Florida), Joenel Aguero (Georgia) and Edwin Joseph (Florida State). Ole Miss didn't go through the offseason unscathed, as Umanmielen and leading tackler TJ Dottery followed Kiffin to LSU, talented receiver Cayden Lee left for Missouri and Womack landed at Auburn. Ole Miss' 2026 recruiting class fell just outside the national top 25, but the 2027 class already has four SC Next 300 commitments.

Star power: After 24 rushing touchdowns in 2025, Lacy will enter his junior season as the Doak Walker Award favorite, while Chambliss will be on the Heisman radar if he continues his playmaking brilliance. Perkins is one of the SEC's most productive returning defenders, and Ferrelli won ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors last fall.

Coaching staff: Kiffin took offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and other assistants with him to Baton Rouge, but quarterback coach Joe Judge and offensive line coach John Garrison both stayed with Golding in Oxford. Golding also retained defensive coordinator Bryan Brown and others, while adding Arkansas' Marcus Woodson as co-DC. He also plucked longtime LSU assistant Frank Wilson, the Tigers' interim coach late last fall, to coach running backs, and brought back John David Baker as offensive coordinator.

Previous future power ranking: 29

QB situation: The surprise granting of an injunction by a Texas judge Monday cleared the way for prized transfer Brendan Sorsby to suit up for the Red Raiders this season, despite his widespread sports wagering, including on college football. Sorsby was ESPN's top-rated transfer after two seasons as Cincinnati's starting quarterback, where he had 5,613 passing yards, 45 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions, while adding 19 rushing touchdowns. After 2026, the team can turn over the offense to a healthy Will Hammond, who is recovering from an ACL tear and showed promise in limited action last fall before his injury.

Bill Connelly's Conference Previews Leading up to the 2026 season, we're previewing every conference in college football.

Pac-12 | MWC | American | Sun Belt

Conference USA | MAC

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Texas Tech's investments in both lines propelled the team to its first Big 12 title and CFP appearance in 2025. After losing a historically good defensive front, led by NFL No. 2 draft pick David Bailey, the Red Raiders are reloading around returnee A.J. Holmes Jr., a second-team AP All-America selection. They made portal splashes with productive San Diego State edge rusher Trey White, Wake Forest tackle Mateen Ibirogba and Miami (Ohio)'s Adam Trick, who is listed as an outside linebacker but will aid the pass rush. Washington transfer Bryce Butler adds to the interior. The offensive line projects well with tackles Howard Sampson and Jacob Ponton, center Sheridan Wilson and guard Hunter Zambrano returning from injury. Texas Tech added experienced transfer Jordan Church (Louisville), who can play through 2027 along with Ponton.

Roster management: The money is in Lubbock, but Texas Tech also spends it well, building up both lines of scrimmage while retaining or adding key players such as White, Trick, Ibirogba and Kansas State linebacker Austin Romaine on defense. Texas Tech added five blue-chip transfers, according to ESPN Recruiting, most among Big 12 teams. Notable retentions include tight end Terrance Carter Jr., running back Cameron Dickey, cornerback Brice Pollock and wide receiver Micah Hudson. Texas Tech has become a consistent factor in the push for top transfers and recruits. The 2026 recruiting class ranked 13th nationally and includes seven SC Next 300 players, and the 2027 class is tied for sixth nationally with nine top-300 players.

Star power: San Diego State's White and Miami (Ohio)'s Trick are pass rushers who both earned first-team all-league honors at their previous stops, as well as Wake Forest's Ibirogba and Kansas State linebacker Austin Romaine. The Red Raiders bring back first-team all-league cornerback Brice Pollock, who had five interceptions and seven pass breakups last season. Offensive tackle Jacob Ponton was honorable mention All-Big 12 after starting as a freshman.

Coaching staff: Texas Tech replaced both of its coordinators following the 2024 season but kept the staff intact coming off of its first Big 12 championship and CFP appearance. Broyles Award finalist Shiel Wood (defense) and Mack Leftwich (offense) are both back with coach Joey McGuire's staff. McGuire looked to the NFL for new defensive line coach Imarjaye Albury Sr. (Vikings) and Jacquies Smith (Falcons). Safeties coach Rob Greene was promoted to co-defensive coordinator.

play 3:19 Kalen DeBoer elaborates on rolling Crimson Tide's momentum into new year

Previous future power ranking: 10

QB situation: After Ty Simpson moved on to the NFL, Alabama did not add a transfer, instead letting redshirt freshman Keelon Russell and redshirt junior Austin Mack compete for the job. Russell, the nation's No. 2 recruit in 2025, is the favorite, but Mack made a strong push early this spring. Alabama also signed SC Next 300 quarterback Jett Thomalla and has commitments from Elijah Haven, a top-10 recruit in 2027, and Trent Seaborn.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The offensive line is under the microscope after the Tide finished 123rd in rushing last fall. Veteran assistant Adrian Klemm takes over a group that returns starter Michael Carroll but will look very different, as redshirt freshman Jackson Lloyd takes over the left tackle spot for NFL first-round draft pick Kadyn Proctor, while transfers Jayvin James (Mississippi State) and Racin Delgatty (Cal Poly) enter the lineup with junior eligibility. Klemm's room is filled with non-seniors. The defensive front brings back sacks leader Yhonzae Pierre, a junior, and sophomore tackle London Simmons but will have new faces in transfers Devan Thompkins (USC), Desmond Umeozulu (South Carolina) and Terrance Green (Oregon).

Roster management: Alabama's portal performance yielded mixed results, as the team lost coveted running back Hollywood Smothers to Texas, didn't bring in a veteran ball carrier and saw several linemen transfer to notable programs, including Ohio State (James Smith, Qua Russaw), Ole Miss (Jordan Renaud) and Notre Dame (Keon Keeley). The team did address both lines and picked up NC State wideout Noah Rogers, although a spring injury will keep him out for the start of the season. Alabama's biggest wins came in retention, as Pierre and the starting secondary -- Bray Hubbard, Keon Sabb, Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee Jr. -- all will return. Recruiting is surging with the No. 5 class for 2026, which included seven top-75 prospects. Alabama has signed 45 blue-chip prospects since 2024, per ESPN Recruiting, including two five-star recruits in the 2026 class.

Star power: Hubbard earned second-team All-SEC honors last season, and should contend for the Thorpe Award along with possibly Brown, who had two pick-sixes last fall. Pierre, who had eight sacks, three forced fumbles and 14.5 tackles for loss, certainly will be on the awards radar. Could wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams bounce back from a subpar sophomore season?

Coaching staff: Coach Kalen DeBoer kept the core of his staff together, as offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb (second year) and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack (third year) are both back. Klemm, who has coached college and NFL offensive lines, is a significant arrival, and Bryan Ellis shifts to coach the quarterbacks and will work with Alabama's new starter.

Previous future power ranking: 28

QB situation: Marcel Reed helped the Aggies to their first 11-0 start and briefly entered the Heisman Trophy conversation before a late-season fade. He has 21 career starts and will enter his second full season as the starter. If Reed can cut down critical mistakes, he will be in the national awards conversation and might end up leading the Aggies through the 2027 season. Texas A&M will have to build out its depth with second-year player Brady Hart and others, including incoming recruit Helaman Casuga or 2027 commit Jayce Johnson.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Texas A&M's line-of-scrimmage talent was reflected in the NFL draft, where seven Aggies linemen heard their names called. The defensive front for 2026 features a mix of newcomers and holdovers, including transfers CJ Mims (North Carolina) and Anto Saka (Northwestern), and senior DJ Hicks, who had three sacks and six tackles for loss with the Aggies in 2025. Other returnees such as senior end T.J. Searcy and sophomore end Marco Jones fill out the depth. Texas A&M looked within the SEC for offensive line transfers Wilkin Formby (Alabama), Tyree Adams (LSU), Trovon Baugh (South Carolina) and Coen Echols (LSU). Senior center Mark Nabou Jr. is the lone returning starter, and redshirt freshmen Lamont Rogers and Tyler Thomas should be multiyear contributors.

Roster management: After reaching the CFP for the first time, Texas A&M not surprisingly continued to invest in its roster for 2026 and beyond. The Aggies' combination of retention, impact transfers and recruits sets up coach Mike Elko and his staff for sustained success. Texas A&M kept many of its top players, including Reed, wide receiver Mario Craver, safety Marcus Ratcliffe and running back Rueben Owens II. The transfer haul stands out at offensive line and on defense with Saka and Tennessee cornerback Rickey Gibson III. After losing NFL first-round draft pick KC Concepcion, Texas A&M added wide receiver transfer Isaiah Horton from Alabama. The Aggies signed the No. 7 recruiting class for 2026, a diverse mix of talent, and their 2027 class already features 13 SC Next 300 commits, and is currently the top-ranked class. Texas A&M is signing blue-chip players (45 in the past three classes, per ESPN Recruiting) and mostly keeping them.

Star power: Reed certainly belongs in this category despite his late-season struggles. He will again be targeting Craver, a third-team All-SEC selection last fall who averaged 15.5 yards per catch. Ratcliffe is back and could vault himself into all-league consideration. Notable transfers include Formby and Saka up front, and Horton, who had eight touchdowns on 42 receptions last fall.

Coaching staff: Elko looked within the program to replace departing coordinators Collin Klein (offense) and Jay Bateman (defense). Holmon Wiggins, the team's co-OC and wide receivers coach, was promoted to the full coordinator role. Lyle Hemphill, a former co-defensive coordinator under Elko at Duke who also has coordinator experience from Wake Forest and Stony Brook, takes over as primary DC. Texas A&M also brought back Elijah Robinson, the team's defensive line coach from 2018 to 2023, as co-defensive coordinator. Elko promoted senior offensive analyst Joey Lynch to quarterbacks coach.

Previous future power ranking: 8

QB situation: Following a prolonged courtship, LSU landed Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt, who helped the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title and their first CFP appearance in 2024 before an injury-shortened 2025. Leavitt entered last season as an NFL prospect and has 36 career touchdowns and only 11 interceptions. He has junior eligibility, but LSU also added USC transfer Husan Longstreet, a top-50 recruit in 2025, and Elon transfer Landen Clark.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: LSU's defensive line will look different this fall with several transfers joining returning tackle Dominick McKinley, a junior who started two games in 2025. Talented senior end Princewill Umanmielen came with the staff from Ole Miss after recording nine sacks in 2025, and fellow SEC transfers Jordan Ross (Tennessee) and Malik Blocton (Auburn) fill out the group, along with non-seniors such as Dylan Carpenter. The offensive line struggled last season but still returns solid players such as center Braelin Moore and versatile senior Bo Bordelon. LSU made a major splash with Colorado tackle Jordan Seaton, a former top-20 recruit with 22 career starts, and Maryland guard Aliou Bah.

Roster management: The school's offseason spending spree included hiring coach Lane Kiffin and an ambitious portal push that produced ESPN's No. 1 portal class. According to ESPN Recruiting, LSU added 13 blue-chip transfers, nearly double the amount of the next closest teams (Texas and Ole Miss with seven). Transfers included Umanmielen and others from Ole Miss, as well as Leavitt, Seaton, Ross, Boise State safety Ty Benefield and a wide receiver group that included Jayce Brown (Kansas State), Eugene Wilson III (Florida) and Tre Brown (Old Dominion). LSU lost offensive linemen Carius Curne and Ory Williams, who both started some games in 2025, to SEC competitors, but the outgoing transfer group wasn't overly damaging. LSU retained linebacker Whit Weeks, tight end Trey'Dez Green and several defensive backs, and Kiffin secured the No. 12 recruiting class, keeping defensive lineman Lamar Brown, the nation's top-rated prospect. The Tigers need to do better with retention, having lost 17 blue-chip recruits between 2024 and 2025.

Star power: Among the returnees, Green earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2025 with seven touchdown catches. He can play through 2027. Weeks, a first-team All-SEC selection in 2024, is healthy after being limited by a leg injury last fall. LSU's biggest stars could come from the portal with Leavitt, Umanmielen, Seaton and others contending for national honors.

Coaching staff: LSU swung big and landed its target in Kiffin, who helped Ole Miss to its first CFP appearance and brings over several talented assistants from Oxford, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., co-OC Joe Cox and Chris Kiffin (Lane's brother), who will serve as co-defensive coordinator. Lane Kiffin also retained defensive coordinator Blake Baker, the nation's highest-paid assistant, and recently hired former LSU coach Ed Orgeron to the staff.

Previous future power ranking: 20

QB situation: Indiana was a very different program when Josh Hoover committed there out of high school. Hoover, who started the past 2½ seasons for TCU, transferred in to join the national champions and replace Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. He will lead the IU offense as a senior with 9,629 career passing yards and 71 touchdowns on 65.2% completions. The Hoosiers have short-term insurance with veteran Grant Wilson and probably will be active in the QB portal again for the 2027 season.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Indiana has a chance to repeat as national champion because of its strength along both lines. The offensive front could be elite again, anchored by left tackle Carter Smith, a consensus All-America selection, and fellow returning starters Bray Lynch and Drew Evans. Indiana added veteran Wisconsin transfer Joe Brunner at guard, and though the group will turn over significantly in 2027, projected right tackle Adedamola Ajani has only sophomore eligibility. IU brings back one of the nation's top defensive tackle tandems in senior Tyrique Tucker and junior Mario Landino, and the team invested heavily with transfer edges Tobi Osunsanmi and Chiddi Obiazor from Kansas State and Joshua Burnham from Notre Dame. Obiazor has junior eligibility, as does key returnee Daniel Ndukwe.

Roster management: Curt Cignetti's roster management has been almost as brilliant as his on-field coaching. The upgrades Indiana made following the 2024 season (Mendoza, offensive line) set up the title run. IU has set itself up for sustained success by retaining its most important non-NFL-bound players from the championship team, including Smith, Tucker, All-Big Ten linebacker Rolijah Hardy and wide receiver Charlie Becker. The team had a strong, targeted portal haul with Hoover, wide receiver Nick Marsh (Michigan State), Brunner, the three edge players, safety Preston Zachman (Wisconsin), running back Turbo Richard (Boston College) and others. Of Indiana's 17 recruits, six rank as blue chips, according to ESPN Recruiting, a rate of 37.5%. The next step is upgrading high school recruiting, as IU has only nine blue-chippers since 2024.

Star power: The Hoosiers lost a large NFL contingent but brought back notable players, including Smith, the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2025. Tucker is a first-team All-Big Ten selection who started every game last fall. Hardy, who led the team with 102 tackles, is also back. Hardy and Isaiah Jones form a strong linebacker tandem. Transfers such as Hoover, Marsh and Brunner all could be awards contenders.

Coaching staff: Despite a national championship and the recognition that it brings, including the Broyles Award for defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, Indiana avoided many staff changes. Not only is Cignetti back with one of the sport's most lucrative contracts, but he kept his primary coordinators in Haines, Mike Shanahan (offense) and Grant Cain (special teams). Quarterbacks coach Chandler Whitmer returned to the NFL, and Indiana replaced him with Tino Sunseri, who had the same role at IU in 2024. Talented strength coach Derek Owings left for Tennessee, and IU hired Tyson Brown from UConn to replace him.

Previous future power ranking: 11

QB situation: Miami isn't subtle with its transfer portal QB acquisitions and made another splash with the late-cycle pickup of Darian Mensah, who led Duke to the 2025 ACC title and has 6,696 passing yards and 56 touchdowns on 66.5% completions in two seasons. Mensah has junior eligibility and could leave for the NFL after 2026. Redshirt freshman Luke Nickel and others fill out the depth, but Miami could once again go into the portal if Mensah moves on.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The Hurricanes lost first-round picks from both lines and will certainly be younger with the O-line in 2026. Miami's defensive front adds a key player in edge Damon Wilson II, a second-team All-SEC selection at Missouri last fall who started his career at Georgia. Juniors Marquise Lightfoot and Armondo Blount are both back at end, and Miami has a solid senior tackle tandem in Ahmad Moten Sr. and Justin Scott. The offensive line is coach Mario Cristobal's baby, and he still has some experience with senior guard Matthew McCoy, a starter in 2025, as well as junior Samson Okunlola and senior Ryan Rodriguez. Miami also integrates freshman Jackson Cantwell, the top tackle and No. 3 overall recruit for 2026.

Miami signed top offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell and continues as one of the top recruiters. Under Armour

Roster management: Cristobal's recruiting drive and Miami's resources have produced rosters that should contend nationally for years to come. Despite losing three NFL first-round draft picks and nine overall, Miami's success with retention, recruiting and the portal doesn't leave many massive holes. The Canes retained star wide receiver Malachi Toney and will team him with Cooper Barkate, a second-team All-ACC wideout who joined Mensah from Duke, and fellow transfers Vandrevius Jacobs (South Carolina) and Cam Vaughn (West Virginia). Miami also addressed its defense with Wilson and Boston College safety Omar Thornton, and retained running back Mark Fletcher Jr., Moten and other starters. Cristobal signed the No. 10 recruiting class, featuring 13 SC Next 300 players, and Miami's 2027 class is off to a very fast start. Miami has 43 blue-chip prospects since 2024, according to ESPN Recruiting, the most in the ACC. Of the 13 transfers added in this cycle, four are blue-chippers.

Star power: Toney earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2025 and will be a top contender for the Biletnikoff and other national awards. Transfers such as Mensah, Wilson, Barkate and Thornton also should be on the all-conference radar. Fletcher nearly reached 1,200 rushing yards in 2025, and safety Bryce Fitzgerald had four interceptions as a true freshman.

Coaching staff: Cristobal retained the core of the staff that propelled Miami to the national championship game, including Broyles Award finalist Corey Hetherman at defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and special teams coordinator Danny Kalter. Miami lost two assistants to the NFL and filled the roles with college veterans, including tight ends coach Mike Viti, who spent the past decade at Army.

Previous future power ranking: 3

QB situation: Gunner Stockton is back for his final season and second as Georgia's starter after displaying efficiency and dual-threat ability last fall, when he had 2,894 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and only five interceptions, and ran for 462 yards and 10 scores. The team could turn to backup Ryan Puglisi or Oregon transfer Bryson Beaver in 2027. After losing decorated recruit Jared Curtis to Vanderbilt, would Georgia target an established transfer QB?

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Both lines lost a player who went in the top 50 of April's NFL draft, but there are solid returnees on each side. All-SEC center Drew Bobo and senior left tackle Earnest Greene return to lead the offensive line, although health is a concern with both. The line trends younger after them with sophomore guard Dontrell Glover, a freshman All-America selection after starting last fall, and sophomore tackle Juan Gaston, who made four starts in 2025. Incoming freshman Zykie Helton could start at the other guard spot, and Jah Jackson, Cortez Smith and others all can play through 2027. Georgia's D-line must replace Christen Miller, although sophomore Elijah Griffin and juniors Jordan Hall and Xzavier McLeod all return on the interior, with senior Gabe Harris Jr. and junior Quintavius Johnson on the edges. Georgia has good depth with edge Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and others.

Roster management: Georgia continued to thrive with retention, as Stockton, Bobo, safety KJ Bolden, top running back Nate Frazier, Greene and others chose to return. The team lost only one starter to the portal in safety Joenel Aguero (Ole Miss), as well as several reserves on the defensive line and at cornerback to Power 4 schools. Curtis' flip to Vanderbilt stung, but Georgia still signed the nation's No. 6 class, which included five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro and 16 other SC Next 300 players, and loaded up on both lines and in the secondary. Georgia continues to be a recruiting machine: Since 2024, no FBS program has signed more blue-chip prospects than Georgia's 62, according to ESPN Recruiting. Coach Kirby Smart is selective in his portal usage but addressed needs with wide receiver Isiah Canion (Georgia Tech) and safety Khalil Barnes (Clemson). Georgia added Auburn pass rusher Amaris Williams, but an ACL injury will sideline him this fall.

Star power: The Bulldogs return several All-SEC selections, including Bolden and Bobo, who both earned second-team honors last fall. Stockton was third-team All-SEC and will enter his final season as one of the league's most proven quarterbacks. Frazier, who led Georgia with 947 rushing yards and six touchdowns, is also back with two years of eligibility. Barnes was honorable mention All-ACC for Clemson in 2025.

Coaching staff: Smart again retained his primary coordinators, including Glenn Schumann, who remains on the radar for head coaching jobs. Georgia promoted analyst Phil Rauscher, a longtime NFL assistant, to offensive line coach, while moving previous line coach Stacy Searels into a senior analyst role. Larry Knight, who made previous stops at Georgia Tech and Georgia State, takes over the outside linebackers room.

Previous future power ranking: 4

QB situation: Despite being projected as a top 2026 NFL draft pick, Dante Moore chose to return to Oregon and gain another year of starting experience, while chasing the team's first national title. Moore had 3,565 passing yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for the Ducks last fall. Oregon also added Dylan Raiola, Nebraska's starter the past two seasons, as Moore's likely successor in 2027.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Moore's return to Eugene justifiably gained the most attention, but Oregon's entire starting defensive line came back, a major boost for the Ducks' national title hopes. Senior edges Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei combined for 15.5 sacks last season, and All-Big Ten tackles Bear Alexander and A'Mauri Washington will solidify the interior. Oregon loses all four after 2026 and will need to develop promising sophomore edge Nasir Wyatt and others. The offensive line turns over more, although star center Iapani Laloulu will lead the group as a senior. Starting guard Dave Iuli is also back, and Oregon has interior options with senior Kawika Rogers, redshirt freshman Douglas Utu and others. The Ducks are young but talented at tackle with Fox Crader, Ziyare Addison, Zac Stascausky and decorated incoming freshman Immanuel Iheanacho. Oregon also added Yale transfer Michael Bennett.

Roster management: Retention was Oregon's hallmark during an offseason in which its NFL draft total (seven) could have been much higher. Along with Moore and the defensive linemen, Oregon retained Laloulu, linebacker Jerry Mixon, tight end Jamari Johnson, a talented young core of defensive backs and several talented wide receivers, while getting Evan Stewart back from injury. The Ducks didn't see any projected starters enter the portal, although they absorbed some depth hits in the defensive front and lost tight end Roger Saleapaga to BYU. Oregon added a smallish transfer class with some notable names, including Raiola, Bennett and safeties Koi Perich (Minnesota) and Carl Williams IV (Baylor). Oregon also signed the nation's No. 2 recruiting class in 2026, led by Iheanacho and two other top-20 prospects. Since 2024, Oregon has signed 52 blue-chip recruits, according to ESPN Recruiting, third nationally behind Georgia and Ohio State.

Star power: Moore will enter his fourth season as a Heisman contender, and linemen such as Laloulu, Alexander and Washington all could contend for national honors. Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a freshman, and Perich earned All-Big Ten honors in each of his two seasons at Minnesota. Stewart, Johnson and wideout Dakorien Moore are all worth watching in the passing game.

Coaching staff: Oregon enters a championship-or-bust 2026 season with new offensive and defensive coordinators, although Drew Mehringer and Chris Hampton both have been with the program, Hampton in a co-coordinator role with Tosh Lupoi. Coach Dan Lanning kept the core of a mostly young staff together, including assistant head coach Ra'Shaad Samples, while elevating Koa Ka'ai (quarterbacks) and Kamran Araghi (edges).

Previous future power ranking: 1

QB situation: Arch Manning is back to chase Texas' first national title since 2005, after a strong finish to a highly scrutinized 2025 season. Manning passed for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns, seven interceptions and 10 rushing touchdowns. He's a junior but expected to depart for the NFL in 2027, freeing up the job for redshirt freshman Karle Lacey Jr. or five-star freshman Dia Bell.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Texas brings back one of the nation's most disruptive defenders in junior edge Colin Simmons, who led the SEC with 12 sacks in 2025. Other holdovers include senior tackle Hero Kanu and sophomore edge Lance Jackson, and Texas added massive Arkansas tackle transfer Ian Geffrard (6-foot-5, 378 pounds). The team also boasts non-seniors at tackle in Maraad Watson and incoming freshman end Richard Wesley, the nation's No. 8 overall recruit. Texas has high hopes for an offensive line anchored by junior tackle Trevor Goosby, senior center Connor Robertson and Wake Forest transfer Melvin Siani. The Longhorns also added Western Kentucky transfer guard Laurence Seymore to the interior group. Redshirt freshman tackle Jordan Coleman is one of several multiyear factors.

Roster management: Despite missing the CFP for the first time since 2022, Texas brings back a roster that can contend at the highest level of the sport. The team helped Manning by adding top transfers such as Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman and running backs Hollywood Smothers (NC State) and Raleek Brown (Arizona State), while also retaining wideouts Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V, both juniors. Texas also addressed its defense with Pitt standout linebacker Rasheem Biles and Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe, who joined Simmons, Kanu, junior linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith and other holdovers. The transfer haul was efficient, as seven of Texas' 22 transfers qualified as blue-chippers, according to ESPN Recruiting. Texas will lose a lot after this coming season, but the team signed the nation's No. 3 recruiting class for 2026, which includes Bell, Wesley and 10 other SC Next 300 prospects. The team's recruiting and portal prowess suggests there won't be much of a drop-off in 2027.

Star power: Manning will enter the season among the Heisman favorites, and Simmons is a top contender for national defensive honors. Goosby was first-team All-SEC in 2025 and will contend for the Outland Trophy, and Wingo should take another step after leading the team in receiving. Transfers such as Coleman, Smothers and Biles all should be on the all-league radar.

Coaching staff: Coach Steve Sarkisian pulled off the rare double surprise with both a coordinator firing (Pete Kwiatkowski) and the replacement hire (Will Muschamp). Although Muschamp hasn't been a primary defensive coordinator since 2015, he brings an accomplished profile back to Austin, where he served as Mack Brown's DC from 2008 to 2010. Texas also brought back Blake Gideon, Georgia Tech's DC in 2025, as defensive backs coach.

Previous future power ranking: 2

QB situation: Despite an abrupt ending to the season, Julian Sayin had an excellent first year as QB1, leading the nation with 77% completions and finishing fourth in touchdown passes (32), while passing for 3,610 yards. Sayin could play through 2027, but Ohio State has a successor in Tavien St. Clair, the nation's No. 10 recruit in 2025, who excelled during spring practice.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Both groups are under the microscope after the O-line's late struggles in 2025, and the D-line losing No. 5 NFL draft pick Arvell Reese and second-rounder Kayden McDonald. Ohio State returns 91 career starts on the offensive line, led by senior center Carson Hinzman, junior tackle Austin Siereveld and senior guard Luke Montgomery. Junior tackle Phillip Daniels started all 13 games last fall and sophomore Ian Moore emerged this spring as a viable option at tackle. Senior end Kenyatta Jackson Jr., who shared the team sacks lead (6.5) with Reese, is back to lead the defensive line, which picked up transfers in Qua Russaw (Alabama), James Smith (Alabama) and John Walker (UCF). Sophomore Zion Grady should be a multiyear contributor at end, and Beau Atkinson returns.

Roster management: The Buckeyes absorbed an NFL draft hit with four first-round picks and three second-rounders, but they weren't overly active in the portal other than defensive line and secondary as safeties Earl Little Jr. (Florida State) and Terry Moore (Duke) arrived. The team also added Northwestern tight end Hunter Welcing. Ohio State retained Sayin, All-America wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, running back Bo Jackson, the offensive line core and seasoned defenders such as Jackson. They lost starting guard Tegra Tshabola (Kentucky), running back James Peoples (Penn State) and some depth at wide receiver, defensive line and cornerback. Ohio State signed the nation's No. 9 recruiting class, headlined by wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (No. 7 overall) and outside linebacker Cincere Johnson (No. 26). The team already has two top-10 commits for 2027 (defensive end D.J. Jacobs and wide receiver Jamier Brown).

Star power: Despite the NFL departures, Ohio State should populate All-Big Ten and national honors races with Smith, the Biletnitkoff Award favorite, and Sayin. Siereveld, Montgomery and Jackson all earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2025, while cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. was a third-team selection. Little was second-team All-ACC at Florida State, and Welcing earned honorable mention All-Big Ten.

Coaching staff: Ryan Day is getting a second season from defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who oversaw a historically elite unit in 2025. After offensive coordinator Brian Hartline left to become South Florida's head coach, Day again went to the NFL for Arthur Smith, an experienced playcaller who will allow Day to take on a full CEO role. Longtime SEC assistant Cortez Hankton replaced Hartline as wide receivers coach, and Illinois' Robby Discher arrived as the new special teams coordinator.

With a top QB in CJ Carr, left, Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame could win their first national title since 1988. Michael Caterina/Imagn Images

Previous future power ranking: 5

QB situation: After a series of transfers, Notre Dame has developed CJ Carr into a national awards contender. Carr will start his second season for the Irish. He's on the NFL draft radar but might opt to return in 2027, given the crowded quarterback class. Notre Dame has options for the post-Carr era with redshirt freshman Blake Hebert and true freshman Noah Grubbs.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Notre Dame has been a line-of-scrimmage-based program, which should continue through 2027. The offensive line projects as a major strength, if it can stay healthy, as Notre Dame rotated players at different positions this spring. Ashton Craig and guard Anthonie Knapp both return, along with junior Sullivan Absher, and Notre Dame is hoping to finally get Charles Jagusah onto the field. The Irish are banking on potential at tackle with redshirt freshman Will Black, redshirt sophomore Guerby Lambert and others who can play multiple seasons. Craig is the only senior in the two-deep. Notre Dame didn't add many transfers this winter but supplemented its defensive line with Francis Brewu (Pitt), Tionne Gray (Oregon) and Keon Keeley (Alabama). They join junior ends Boubacar Traore and Bryce Young, and senior tackle Jason Onye. Of the transfers, only Gray has senior eligibility.

Roster management: Coach Marcus Freeman is building a national contender through recruiting and development, without being overly reliant on the portal. Notre Dame retained Carr, standout cornerback Leonard Moore, Traore, linebacker Drayk Bowen and others, and signed the nation's No. 4 recruiting class for 2026, featuring 18 SC Next 300 players and five in the top 50, including defensive end Rodney Dunham, the No. 31 overall prospect. The team's 2027 class already features 11 SC Next 300 commits. Notre Dame started slowly in the portal and added only seven players, addressing three positions: defensive line, wide receiver and defensive back. The D-line transfers jump out most, but wide receivers Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter from Ohio State could really help after the team couldn't land Nick Marsh. According to ESPN Recruiting, five of Notre Dame's seven transfers qualify as blue-chippers. Notre Dame's portal departures included edge Joshua Burnham (Indiana) and backup quarterback Kenny Minchey (Kentucky).

Star power: Moore was a Thorpe Award finalist in 2025 after earning first-team All-America honors, and will be the favorite to win the prize this fall. Carr also will enter the national awards conversation if he takes another step. Other notables include Traore, the team's top pass rusher, Brewu and Craig, a Rimington Trophy contender.

Coaching staff: Freeman remained at Notre Dame despite another strong push from the NFL, which isn't hiding its desire to pry away the 40-year-old. He retained all three of his primary coordinators but reshaped much of the defensive staff. Aaron Henry and Charlie Partridge both reunited with coordinator Chris Ash and will coach defensive backs and defensive line, respectively. Veteran defensive assistant Brian Jean-Mary will oversee the linebackers.