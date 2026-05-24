Curt Cignetti drives honorary pace car at 2026 Indy 500

Adam Rittenberg breaks down why he has Indiana ranked first in his offseason rankings. (0:48)

Why Rittenberg has Indiana ranked No. 1 in the offseason (0:48)

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Some victory laps are metaphorical. Curt Cignetti's on Sunday was literal.

Indiana football's coach served as the Indy 500's honorary pace car driver leading the field of competitors around the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway track for ceremonial warmup laps.

There likely aren't many people more popular in the Hoosier State right now than Cignetti, who led Indiana to the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship, capping off a remarkable two-year turnaround since his hiring in November 2023.

At the start of Cignetti's tenure, the Hoosiers had the most losses in major college football history. Cignetti currently boasts a 27-2 record in Bloomington, and Indiana haven't lost a game since the first round of the 2025 College Football Playoff back in December 2024.

The quip-friendly coach offered a fittingly blunt remark on the role.

"I like being No. 1," Cignetti said on the event's broadcast. "I get to start in front and finish in front."

Rear view mirror was disabled. Have to keep your eye on the bullseye! https://t.co/ER4lPPY64S — Curt Cignetti (@CCignettiIU) May 24, 2026

Cignetti was trained for his role by retired race car driver Sarah Fisher, who has seven Indy 500 races under her belt for her driving career.

He wasn't the only member of the Indiana sports scene to play a part in the race's ceremonies, either -- star Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was Sunday's grand marshal.