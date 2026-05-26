Sources: NCAA denies reinstatement for Texas Tech QB Sorsby

Open Extended Reactions

The NCAA has denied Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby's request for reinstatement for eligibility for the 2026 season, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday.

Sorsby has completed a 35-day in-patient rehab for gambling addiction at Algamus in Goodyear, Arizona, and is set to return to campus in the coming days. He has a court date set for June 1 in Lubbock County.

Sorsby, who acknowledged wagering on sports, including on his own team his freshman season at Indiana in 2022, filed for an injunction against the NCAA last week that would have allowed him to play for the Red Raiders this season after transferring from Cincinnati in the offseason.

The NCAA prohibits student-athletes from betting on any NCAA-sanctioned sport, professional or collegiate.