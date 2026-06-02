Ranking college football's top 100 newcomers for the 2026 season

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If the upcoming 2026 college football season is anything like its predecessor, transfer quarterbacks and top freshmen will be crucial for many College Football Playoff runs.

And by now, with less than 100 days until the start of the season, we can assess rosters and what players did during spring practice with their new teams. While we have analyzed the top newcomer for each Power 4 team, these rankings are regardless of teams. They gives a more thorough account of which teams have best assessed their rosters and brought in top talent.

Each player is ranked based on a team's need and what physical skill set they bring to their new team.

Illustration by ESPN

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 1

Need: With Fernando Mendoza off to the NFL and backup Alberto Mendoza having transferred to Georgia Tech, the Hoosiers needed another experienced passer capable of sustaining College Football Playoff expectations in Bloomington. Indiana has become one of the portal's premier destinations for quarterbacks, and Hoover, who transferred from TCU, is next in line after Kurtis Rourke and national champion and Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza.

Value: Hoover gives Curt Cignetti extensive experience, skill and production after throwing for 9,629 yards and 71 touchdowns at TCU. He is a confident gunslinger who thrives pushing the ball vertically and operating within RPO concepts. His swagger and aggressiveness should unlock explosive plays through the air, albeit with some volatility. Hoover has 42 career turnovers and only one season without double-digit interceptions.

Year: Junior

Pos. rank: 1

Need: Texas addressed the departures of Parker Livingstone, DeAndre Moore Jr. and Jaime Ffrench Jr. by landing one of the most dynamic playmakers in the portal. The Longhorns needed another elite target opposite Ryan Wingo, and Coleman gives Arch Manning a proven SEC playmaker on the perimeter. Coleman will play a central role in one of the nation's most explosive offenses and gives Texas an All-SEC-caliber weapon to maximize Manning's development.

Value: Coleman checks plenty of boxes. He was the No. 5 player in ESPN's SC Next 2024 rankings, then totaled 93 catches for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns at Auburn despite inconsistent quarterback play. At 6-foot-3, he offers excellent size, a wide catch radius, elite body control and the ability to track the deep ball at full speed. He excels in contested-catch situations, particularly on back-shoulder throws and in the red zone, where he can use his frame to create mismatches. Coleman also averaged 14 yards per reception and provides value after the catch with his ability to create explosive plays in space.

Year: Junior

Pos. rank: 2

Need: Leavitt is the centerpiece of Lane Kiffin's No. 1-ranked transfer portal class and a major addition for a Tigers team with CFP expectations. After leading Arizona State to a Big 12 title in 2024, Leavitt is capable of elevating the offense in Kiffin's first season. With improved talent around him and Jordan Seaton anchoring the offensive line, LSU is counting on Leavitt to stabilize and maximize the offense during its championship push.

Value: In 2024, Leavitt accounted for 29 total touchdowns during Arizona State's Big 12 title and CFP run, throwing for 2,885 yards while adding 443 rushing yards. He brings dual-threat ability and toughness, which he displayed in a 319-yard performance against Texas Tech while playing through injury before ultimately undergoing foot surgery. Leavitt is an aggressive, confident passer who thrives off-platform while keeping his eyes downfield under pressure. Those traits should fit naturally within Kiffin's offensive system. Despite a 61% career completion percentage, his arm talent, mobility and playmaking instincts give him first-round NFL upside if he stays healthy and continues improving his efficiency.

Year: Junior

Pos. rank: 3

Need: Mensah immediately elevates a quarterbacks room that lacked proven depth entering the offseason. After successfully adding Cam Ward and Carson Beck through the portal, Miami is hoping to go 3-for-3 with Mensah. Fresh off leading Duke to an ACC title, Mensah steps into an offense loaded with playmakers at receiver and running back. His arrival keeps the Hurricanes firmly in the national title conversation.

Value: Mensah is physically ready, poised and experienced, bringing proven production after throwing for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns and just six interceptions in 2025. He plays with efficiency and command while consistently showing the ability to manage and elevate the offense around him. Mensah is a proven winner and competitive presence who performs well in big moments. His reunion with former Duke receiver Cooper Barkate also provides continuity and chemistry. If Miami's offensive line holds up, Mensah has the tools to guide one of the ACC's most dangerous offenses.

5. Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU Tigers

Year: Junior

Pos. rank: 1

Need: Seaton fills both high value and need for LSU because of his plug-and-play ability at a premium position. LSU's offense must replace multiple starters up front while protecting Leavitt and jump-starting a deep skill group. Seaton is the centerpiece of that offensive line rebuild and provides immediate stability at tackle. Paired with experienced interior transfers, Seaton projects as a potential future first-round pick and a foundational piece for LSU's 2026 playoff push and long-term offensive identity.

Value: A former five-star and the No. 1 offensive tackle in 2024, Seaton spent his freshman and sophomore campaigns as a starter at Colorado and now brings SEC-ready size, length and movement skills to Baton Rouge. At roughly 6-5 and 300-plus pounds, he combines light feet with a powerful punch that allows him to win in both pass protection and the run game. He has the tools to stabilize a tackle spot immediately and eventually develop into a long-term offensive line anchor.

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 4

Need: Following Matt Campbell from Iowa State, Becht immediately stabilizes a Penn State quarterbacks room in need of a proven leader and is already familiar with Campbell's offensive system. He arrives at Penn State as one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country, with 39 starts and 26 wins, including a Big 12 title game appearance and the first 11-win season in Iowa State history. Becht's operational consistency makes him a steadying presence capable of maximizing Penn State's supporting cast.

Value: Becht's production at Iowa State (9,274 yards, 64 touchdowns) is comparable to other high-volume transfers like Hoover, and he has exceeded his three-star recruiting expectations with leadership and command. Despite an injury-riddled 2025 season, he remains a poised and experienced quarterback with strong pre-snap recognition and quick decision-making. He operates efficiently in the pocket, delivers accurate timing throws and adds a functional running element that can stress defenses.

7. Princewill Umanmielen, Edge, LSU Tigers

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 1

Need: LSU's portal additions on offense generated much of the buzz, but the Tigers also added impact players on defense. Umanmielen followed Kiffin from Ole Miss and is expected to headline a talented mix of new and returning players along the defensive front. LSU's defense will play a major role in how far the Tigers can climb in 2026 and Umanmielen is positioned as a key impact player with his pass rush ability.

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Value: Umanmielen is coming off a productive season in which he totaled 45 tackles and nine sacks. He is a long defender with good functional strength who consistently impacts the quarterback on film. He generated 40 hurries last season using a combination of bend, active hand usage and quickness off the edge. He also has good closing speed and plays with consistent effort when chasing plays from the backside. In addition to his pass rush ability, he is a capable run defender with the strength to set the edge.

Year: Sophomore

Pos. rank: 5

Need: Oklahoma State is looking for immediate stability and production at quarterback, and Mestemaker has the experience to run the Cowboys' offense efficiently from Day 1. He is a proven, high-volume passer who thrived in Eric Morris' tempo-driven system last season at North Texas. He also brings built-in chemistry with fellow North Texas transfer Caleb Hawkins, giving the offense an early foundational pairing as the roster adjusts.

Value: In 2025, Mestemaker threw for 4,379 yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions while adding five rushing scores, showcasing production and efficiency. He brings strong arm strength, timing and quick RPO processing that translate well to a fast-paced system. Mestemaker can operate off-platform, extend plays with mobility and function as a steady "coach on the field" presence. Though the jump to the Big 12 will test him with tighter windows and increased pressure, his skill set projects well if his protection holds, giving Oklahoma State a capable and stabilizing quarterback for a potential offensive rebound.

9. Damon Wilson II, Edge, Miami Hurricanes

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 2

Need: Miami needs to replace 22 combined sacks after first-rounders Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor departed for the NFL. Wilson, who recorded nine sacks last year at Missouri, should step right in to help mitigate those losses. He fits both scheme, style and the standard that's been set up front. He provides a quick fix with proven production for a Hurricanes defense trying to reload quickly.

Value: A first-round talent, Wilson is a slippery pass rusher off the edge with a disruptive motor. He uses a quick first step to get upfield in a hurry, making it hard for offensive tackles to pass set. Instead, they frequently end up trying to wash him past the quarterback. Wilson also effectively uses his hands to keep defenders off his chest and will be highly coachable under defensive line coach Jason Taylor. His agility and range outside the tackle box are a major value add.

Year: Junior

Pos. rank: 1

Need: Oregon didn't need many portal additions, but landing Perich was a major move after Dillon Thieneman departed for the NFL. The former Minnesota standout fills the Ducks' biggest defensive need at safety and helps preserve the playmaking identity that fueled their CFP run. He projects as an immediate impact player in Oregon's secondary under Chris Hampton.

Value: Perich arrives with proven production, recording 128 tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack over two seasons while earning consecutive All-Big Ten honors. At 6-1 and 200 pounds, he brings a strong blend of range, physicality and coverage instincts that fits the star/rover role in Oregon's defense. He is versatile enough to support aggressive pressure packages while still functioning as a reliable last line of defense. Alongside Aaron Flowers and Brandon Finney Jr., he strengthens Oregon's secondary into one of the more complete units in the country.

11. Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana Hoosiers

Year: Junior

Pos. rank: 2

Need: Marsh is a proven No. 1 receiver as the Hoosiers transition to a new era at the position after Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt moved on to the NFL. They couldn't afford to wait on a younger, more projectable receiver. Marsh instead is a ready-made top target and established focal point. He should be the clear primary receiving option.

Value: A former ESPN 300 recruit, Marsh led Michigan State in receiving in back-to-back seasons, totaling 100 catches for 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns. At 6-3, 203 pounds, he brings Big Ten-ready size paired with vertical speed, allowing him to win downfield and on contested 50-50 opportunities. He is effective as a deep threat and as a physical receiver who can work through contact. Cignetti saw Marsh's ability up close. He had 12 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns across two games against Indiana, reinforcing his ability to elevate the passing attack immediately.

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 3

Need: Texas A&M needed a true No. 1 boundary receiver after losing KC Concepcion from last year's passing attack. The Aggies are looking for a reliable focal point in the passing game to complement Mario Craver, support quarterback Marcel Reed and stabilize a receivers room that lacked a true big body. Horton, who comes from Alabama, steps in as a primary option who can handle high-leverage targets.

Value: The 6-4, 208-pound transfer brings proven SEC production with 42 catches for 511 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025, which tied for second most in the conference. He offers rare physical tools, very good body control and high-level contested catch ability, giving Texas A&M a dependable vertical threat. Already on display at the spring game, Horton is a go-to target on 50-50 balls and in the red zone, while also helping move the chains in critical situations. His length combined with smooth acceleration allow him to win on the perimeter and attack the deep middle. His versatility gives the offense flexibility to create mismatches.

13. Ty Benefield, S, LSU Tigers

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 2

Need: After striking gold with portal pickup A.J. Haulcy, LSU is banking on Benefield as its next veteran anchor in the secondary. He arrives as one of the most proven safeties in the country after three seasons at Boise State, where he quickly became a multiyear starter. Like Haulcy, he'll be moving up a level, but his traits and scheme versatility translate well. LSU is looking for the same level of reliability and communication on the back end that he brought to Boise State.

Value: Benefield played immediately at Boise State and became a 32-game starter, finishing with 235 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, five interceptions and two forced fumbles. He's coming off his best season yet in 2025 with 107 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss, earning first-team All-Mountain West honors and defensive MVP of the conference title game. At 6-3, he brings good length and box safety traits, with solid range and reliable open-field tackling ability. His greatest strength is his football IQ, as he diagnoses plays quickly, communicates effectively and helps align the defense pre-snap, providing LSU with an experienced and dependable presence in the secondary.

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 6

Need: The No. 1 pocket passer in the class of 2026, Curtis arrives at Vanderbilt with the type of expectations rarely seen in the program, giving the Commodores a potential long-term centerpiece at quarterback after the Diego Pavia era. He steps into a position of major importance as Vanderbilt looks to remain competitive in the SEC moving forward and establish stability at quarterback.

Value: Unlike Pavia, Curtis wins with size, arm talent and polished pocket traits, with the ability to deliver accurate throws into tight windows. He also adds value as a physical runner and has already impressed the staff with his leadership, toughness and command during spring practices. Though he still must develop greater consistency and timing to fully thrive in the SEC, his physical upside separates him from the rest of Vanderbilt's quarterbacks room. Curtis' blend of arm strength, mobility and football IQ gives him the tools to elevate the offense and develop into a high impact starter.

play 2:21 Jared Curtis not feeling pressure playing in hometown for Vanderbilt

15. Jackson Cantwell, OT, Miami Hurricanes

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 2

Need: Coming off a strong spring, Cantwell headlines Miami's freshman class at one of the most valuable positions, stepping into a clear need along the offensive line. As the top-ranked offensive tackle among a deep SC Next Top 300 haul, and arriving just as Francis Mauigoa heads to the NFL, he gives Mario Cristobal an immediate candidate to help stabilize the edge of the offensive front.

Value: At 6-7 and 320 pounds, Cantwell brings true left tackle size while moving with the flexibility, balance and foot quickness of a much lighter athlete. His multisport background as a record-setting shot-putter translates into explosive power and core strength, allowing him to displace defenders in the run game and anchor against bull rushes in pass protection. Even with potential early adjustment periods in pass sets, his physical maturity, competitiveness and toughness give him a realistic path to compete for a starting role immediately. Long term, he projects as a foundational piece of Miami's offensive line rebuild and a future early-round NFL prospect.

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 7

Need: Brown is the catalyst for Alex Golesh's offensive system and followed his head coach to Auburn after blossoming into one of college football's most productive dual-threat quarterbacks in 2025 at South Florida. Brown is the focal point of the Tigers' rebuilt offense and can guide them through significant roster turnover to help raise their overall ceiling in 2026.

Value: In 2025, Brown became the only player in the country to surpass both 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards while accounting for 42 total touchdowns. His dual-threat ability, arm strength and poise make him an ideal fit for Golesh's up-tempo system. He consistently extends plays, creates outside structure and adds a physical element as a runner who stresses defenses. With familiarity with the scheme and several former USF teammates at receiver, Brown should produce right away.

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 3

Need: The Red Raiders have done an excellent job using the transfer portal to land impact players along the defensive front, bringing in names like David Bailey, Lee Hunter and Romello Height, all of whom were selected within the first 70 picks of this year's NFL draft. They hope to continue that trend with White. The San Diego State transfer was a two-time All-Mountain West first-team selection and will fill a clear void after Bailey and Height moved on. Expect Big 12 offensive lines to learn early on they will need to circle White's name when game-planning for the Red Raiders.

Value: White is a proven commodity after notching 19.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire was impressed by White's strong early impact during his first spring in Lubbock. He is a high-motor pass rusher who consistently produces when attacking the quarterback. White uses his hands well to keep blockers off his chest and has the closing speed to finish plays in the backfield. His ability to get skinny and slip through blocks stands out.

18. Tobi Osunsanmi, Edge, Indiana Hoosiers

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 4

Need: Adding Osunsanmi, a Kansas State transfer, will help Indiana reload for its national title defense. The Hoosiers lost Mikail Kamara, Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt, creating a clear need along the defensive front. Osunsanmi is an ideal plug-and-play addition. The versatile pass rusher should translate fluidly to defensive coordinator Bryant Haines' scheme.

Value: Osunsanmi suffered a season-ending injury that forced him to miss the second half of last season, but he flashed during the spring, creating havoc up front. He brings a strong combination of speed and power to pressure offensive tackles. His power allows him to play stout at the point of attack, set the edge or walk blockers back into the backfield to collapse the pocket. He also has the quickness and agility to win on loops and stunts, along with a motor that shows up in pursuit outside the box.

19. Mateen Ibirogba, DT, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 1

Need: Texas Tech lost second-round pick Hunter and sixth-round pick Skyler Gill-Howard from its top-ranked 2025 defense, which led FBS programs with 68.1 rushing yards allowed. The Red Raiders replenished those holes inside with an experienced addition in Ibirogba, who should make an impact right away with his positional flexibility and inside pass rush ability.

Value: Ibirogba began his career as a defensive end at Georgetown before transferring to Wake Forest, where he bulked up and moved inside to defensive tackle. Despite adding weight, he did not sacrifice any quickness. Ibirogba is still light on his feet and has the speed to chase down ball carriers. He flashes the ability to shoot gaps and use quick hands to swipe and release from blocks. Though his impact might not always show up on the stat sheet, it does on film. Ibirogba's high motor and great style of play are an excellent fit along Texas Tech's reassembled defensive line.

Year: Sophomore

Pos. rank: 2

Need: There's a sizable void along Tennessee's defensive front after it lost the likes of Joshua Josephs, Tyre West, Bryson Eason and Dominic Bailey to the NFL. Good talent and experience up front are difficult to replace but Gilliam emerged this spring with disruptiveness against the run and pass. Gilliam followed defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from Penn State and will help retool this thin group right away with his skills and knowledge of the scheme.

Value: Gilliam doesn't have gaudy production (12 solo tackles in 2025) but his impact jumps out on tape. He holds at the point of attack but also puts some pressure on the quarterback when rushing with continuous effort. He plays with heavy hands and power. Though he's not a dominant athlete, he is an effective player and Tennessee will likely deploy him in several different ways along its defensive front.

21. Raleek Brown, RB, Texas Longhorns

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 1

Need: Texas entered the offseason extremely thin at running back but answered those concerns by adding Brown and Hollywood Smothers. Now, the Longhorns' running back rotation looks much more stable, especially with five-star freshman Derrek Cooper also in the mix. Brown should be a key piece of the mix as a potential game-changing playmaker. A great scheme fit, Brown is versatile as a pass catcher and playmaker, with a game reminiscent of former Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue.

Value: A one-time top-100 prospect, Brown took a winding path to Austin, spending time as both a receiver and running back at USC and Arizona State. He ultimately broke out last season, leading the Sun Devils with 1,141 rushing yards. Brown brings explosive playmaking ability, highlighted by elite burst and short-area quickness. He diagnoses running lanes quickly and can reach top-end speed in a hurry. Brown is extremely slippery in the box and in space, forcing a high rate of missed tackles. His background as a receiver also gives him value as a checkdown option for Manning, and he adds impact potential as a returner on special teams.

22. Faizon Brandon, QB, Tennessee Volunteers

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 8

Need: With 2025 starter Joey Aguilar out of eligibility and backup Jake Merklinger transferring to UConn, Josh Heupel needs a new leader at the helm of his offense. Enter Brandon, a five-star out of North Carolina who will battle last year's third-stringer George MacIntyre for the starting job. While it's an ongoing battle and MacIntyre has a smattering of mop-up duty experience, Brandon's elite traits should put him in contention to play right away as a true freshman.

Value: Despite his age, Brandon uses his solid, balanced base to play under control. He has the arm strength to make any throw and the accuracy to layer in balls where needed. While Brandon has plenty of arm talent, he's also athletic and mobile enough to pressure defenses with his legs. He will have to grow up fast and adapt quickly to the pace and smaller throwing windows in college, but he has very good tools to make an impact if his name is called. Brandon is more advanced than Hendon Hooker at the same stage and more advanced as a passer than Joe Milton.

23. Rasheem Biles, LB, Texas Longhorns

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 1

Need: Biles has all the ingredients of an impact newcomer: proven production, scheme fit and opportunity on a playoff-caliber roster. He has a clear path to help replace the loss of Anthony Hill Jr. and thrive in Will Muschamp's aggressive defense. Biles solidifies a linebacker group that quickly needs to reload to help the Longhorns maintain their championship expectations. A former high school safety, his athleticism and ball skills will provide coveted scheme versatility.

Rasheem Biles comes to Austin as one of several high-profile additions. Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Value: Biles produced at an All-American level at Pitt, recording 101 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, six pass breakups and two pick-sixes in just 10 games. He thrived in a blitz-heavy scheme thanks to his quick first step, sideline-to-sideline range and natural feel in pursuit. Those traits translate well into Muschamp's aggressive front, where he can be deployed as a versatile second-level defender who impacts the run game and pass rush. His combination of production, athleticism and playmaking ability will allow him to contribute immediately in Austin.

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 2

Need: Hiter, ESPN's second-ranked running back in the 2026 class, has a clear path to early snaps and a contributing role alongside Jordan Marshall as the Wolverines look to reinforce their physical identity under new Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham and offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

Value: Hiter brings a complete skill set with size, vision, balance and explosiveness. He pairs lateral agility with lower-body power, runs with square shoulders and consistently pushes the pile through contact. He shows very good burst through creases along with advanced patience for his age. While more nimble than a traditional power back, he is still developing as a pass catcher and in pass protection. Hiter should contribute early in short yardage and clock management situations, with his role likely expanding as his all-around game continues to develop.

25. John Henry Daley, Edge, Michigan Wolverines

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 5

Need: Whittingham inherited a defense that lost veteran edge rushers Derrick Moore, a second-round NFL draft pick and first-team All-Big Ten selection, and experienced defender TJ Guy. He turned to one of his former Utah players in Daley to help stabilize the defensive front. Daley suffered a ruptured Achilles late last season but is expected to be fully available this fall. If he returns to form, he has the ability to become a disruptive presence in Big Ten backfields.

Value: Daley became a sought-after transfer after recording 48 tackles and 11.5 sacks last season. He blends power and fluidity while playing with consistent effort in pursuit. His initial strike routinely knocks blockers backward, allowing him to disengage and work around blocks as a pass rusher. Against the run, he maintains strong gap integrity and holds his ground at the point of attack before finishing plays.

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 9

Need: With Luke Altmyer out of eligibility and headed to the NFL, Illinois needed an experienced replacement at quarterback. Over the past two seasons, only nine passing attempts came from quarterbacks other than Altmyer. Coach Bret Bielema addressed the position by landing Houser, a former starter at East Carolina who also brings Big Ten experience from his time at Michigan State. Houser has thrown for 6,438 career yards across stops at both schools.

Value: Houser will play a major role in determining how far Illinois can go after back-to-back successful seasons that included 10 and nine wins. At ECU, he helped lead the Pirates to a combined 13-6 record. Houser has a compact release that allows him to get the ball out quickly, and he consistently places throws where only his receiver can make a play. He can extend plays with his legs, though he is more functional as a runner than a quarterback who takes over games with mobility.

27. Chaz Coleman, Edge, Tennessee Volunteers

Year: Sophomore

Pos. rank: 6

Need: Tennessee was thin at defensive end following transfer portal departures from Jordan Ross and Caleb Herring and NFL draft losses of Joshua Josephs and Dominic Bailey. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles helped address that issue by bringing talent with him from Penn State, including the high-ceiling Coleman.

Value: Coleman not only fills a major need but also brings significant upside and first-round potential. As a true freshman, he cracked a talented Penn State defensive rotation by playing with burst and explosion off the edge. He has a quick first step that immediately stresses offensive tackles and pairs his vertical pass-rush ability with effective countermoves and fluid change of direction. As he continues to develop physically and finish plays more consistently, Coleman has the tools to become a disruptive force for the Vols. However, the transition to Knoxville has not been smooth, so expectations should be tempered.

Inside the top 100 rankings These schools have the most players represented in the top 100 rankings. School Top-100 total Positions filled LSU 7 QB, OT, DE, S, DT (2), WR Texas 6 WR (2), RB (2), LB, CB Michigan 5 RB, DE, WR (2), CB Ohio State 5 S, DT, WR, RB, DE USC 5 WR, DE, TE, CB, OT

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 3

Need: Ohio State reloaded its secondary this offseason after losing Caleb Downs, Davison Igbinosun and Lorenzo Styles Jr. to the NFL draft. One of the Buckeyes' most important additions was Earl Little Jr., who brings immediate-impact potential to a rebuilt defensive backfield. Coach Ryan Day said this spring that Little "flashed early" before missing time following a minor knee procedure, though he is expected to be fully available this summer.

Value: Little plays instinctive football with the versatility to line up deep or closer to the line of scrimmage. He has the speed and range to cover ground in center field along with the short-area quickness to handle slot receivers in space. Against the run, he plays with a downhill, attacking mentality and consistently triggers quickly into running lanes. His versatility and physical style should help Ohio State offset the loss of several key defensive backs from last season.

29. Hollywood Smothers, RB, Texas Longhorns

Year: Junior

Pos. rank: 3

Need: After losing the top four producers from its running backs room in Quintrevion Wisner, Christian Clark, CJ Baxter, and Jerrick Gibson, Texas entered the offseason dangerously thin at the position. The Longhorns quickly addressed the issue by adding transfers Smothers and Brown. Smothers brings more of a traditional inside-outside zone element that Texas didn't have last season and is vital to Texas' offensive run scheme.

Value: Smothers was a highly coveted transfer from NC State after rushing for nearly 1,000 yards last season. He is a quick-footed runner with a slashing style who can bounce runs outside and create explosive plays on the perimeter while still showing good vision between the tackles. In space, Smothers plants and accelerates quickly, helping him rank among the top 10 players in the FBS with 71 missed tackles forced. He also protects the football, having not had a turnover in his college career. Smothers adds another explosive element to an offense built around Manning.

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 4

Need: Singleton joins a young but talented Florida receiver room featuring Vernell Brown III, who led the Gators with 512 receiving yards last season, and Dallas Wilson, who flashed high-end potential. After productive stops at Georgia Tech and Auburn, Singleton arrives as an experienced playmaker and reunites with former offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. Given the unsettled QB situation and Singleton's versatility, he fills a huge need.

Value: Singleton's game is built around legitimate track speed that allows him to take the top off defenses. Beyond his vertical ability, he also has the quickness to separate underneath and make defenders miss in short areas. His versatile skills allow him to impact the game in multiple ways. That explosiveness showed up immediately during Florida's spring game, where he caught six passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Year: Junior

Pos. rank: 5

Need: Arizona State needed to replace first-round pick Jordyn Tyson in the passing game, and Harris arrives to help fill that void. With the starting quarterback job still unsettled, Harris should provide a reliable target regardless of who wins the competition. He plays to his size by utilizing an elite catch radius and big frame to create leverage and favorable matchups. He fills a lot of production given his ability to line up inside or out.

Value: Harris consistently stood out during the spring because of his playmaking ability. At 6-5, he provides a massive target and averaged 17.3 yards per catch in 2025 and 28.6 yards per catch in 2024 at Boston College. Despite his size, he is a fluid route runner who finds open space effectively. His best trait is his catch radius, as he routinely adjusts and contorts to make difficult catches. Harris is especially dangerous in contested-catch and red zone situations.

Year: Junior

Pos. rank: 10

Need: A former five-star quarterback and 2023 Gatorade National Player of the Year, Lagway transfers to Baylor after an up-and-down two-year stretch at Florida that featured both impressive highs and frustrating inconsistency. Baylor needed a quarterback following the departure of Sawyer Robertson, and Lagway arrives with both upside and experience. Baylor coach Dave Aranda praised Lagway's competitiveness, work ethic and leadership this spring, saying the team followed in his footsteps.

Value: Lagway helped lead wins over ranked opponents LSU and Ole Miss as a freshman and over No. 9 Texas last season, though inconsistency remained part of his game, including a five-interception outing against LSU. He has a sturdy frame and the arm talent to make high-level throws to every area of the field, including off-platform and on the move. While capable of making every throw, he has occasionally forced passes into tight windows and traffic. His mobility also adds value as a dual-threat quarterback who can stress defenses with his legs.

33. Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State Sun Devils

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 6

Need: Arizona State enters 2026 without its top three leaders in receiving yards from last season but aggressively retooled its receivers room through the portal. One of the key additions was Miller, who battled injuries during his three seasons with Colorado before breaking out with 808 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last year. Alongside Harris, Miller gives the Sun Devils a strong new receiving duo entering the fall.

Value: Miller is a playmaker with strong initial burst off the line of scrimmage and the ability to create explosive plays on short and intermediate routes. He also threatens defenses vertically with top-end speed. When the ball is in the air, Miller adjusts well to track throws in stride for difficult catches. Drops remain an area to clean up, but his skill set complements Harris well and adds another explosive element to Arizona State's offense.

Year: Sophomore

Pos. rank: 7

Need: With quarterback John Mateer returning, Oklahoma needed experienced targets to replenish lost production after Deion Burks, Jaren Kanak and Keontez Lewis departed for the NFL. While Isaiah Sategna III returns as a reliable option, Livingstone, who transferred from Texas, is expected to become an important target in the passing game this fall.

Value: While Sategna brings elite speed, Livingstone gives the Sooners size at 6-4 and 191 pounds. He led Texas receivers in yards per catch last season at 17.8 and uses his long stride to eat up defensive backs' cushion quickly. Livingstone consistently showed the ability to win contested catches and transitions smoothly upfield after the catch to create additional yardage. He projects as a strong complementary receiver opposite Sategna and a reliable target for Mateer.

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 8

Need: After losing three of its top four wide receivers, Colorado had to rebuild the position group under new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who comes over from Sacramento State. While Joseph Williams returns after recording 489 receiving yards last season, Scudero gives the Buffaloes another important option in Marion's Go-Go offense. Deion Sanders praised Scudero's skill and work ethic throughout spring practice, even comparing him to Julian Edelman.

Value: The coverage will be tighter in the Big12, but Scudero was ultra-productive at San Jose State (88 catches for 1,297 yards) and those intangibles and physical tools have transitioned smoothly in Boulder. He brings explosiveness and quickness that allow him to separate easily from defenders. That separation ability comes from his sharp change of direction and vertical speed. Combined with his natural feel as a route runner and big-play ability, Scudero gives QB Julian Lewis another dynamic option entering his second season.

36. Deuce Geralds, DT, LSU Tigers

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 3

Need: Geralds, a onetime four-star recruit, already has a disruptive interior skill set that is exactly what LSU and modern defenses covet. Ranked No. 2 among defensive tackles and No. 40 overall in the SC Next ESPN 300, he arrives in Baton Rouge with an elite profile and a clear opportunity to earn early rotational snaps in a defensive front that still has room for additional pass-rush impact.

Value: At 6-2 and 280 pounds, Geralds is a compact, explosive interior defender who wins with first-step quickness and gap penetration rather than simply occupying space. He recorded 56.5 sacks in high school, showcasing rare production for an interior lineman along with the burst of a much smaller edge rusher. His game is built around leverage, flexibility, and relentless effort as a backfield disruptor. While LSU returns experience up front, Geralds has the tools to carve out an early role as a pass-rush specialist capable of collapsing the pocket from the interior.

Year: Sophomore

Pos. rank: 11

Need: Grunkemeyer gives Virginia Tech something it has lacked in recent seasons: stability at quarterback. James Franklin knows Grunkemeyer well after recruiting and coaching him at Penn State, where the Under Armour All-American gained valuable experience when Drew Allar sat out time in 2025. After years of inconsistent quarterback play in Blacksburg, he arrives as a steadying presence for a retooled offense.

Ethan Grunkemeyer got a lot of game experience in 2025 after Drew Allar's injury. Evan Bernstein/Getty Images

Value: Grunkemeyer completed 69% of his passes with eight touchdowns and showed steady growth against Power 4 competition. He closed the season with two of his highest-graded performances against Nebraska and Rutgers, showing improved timing and decision-making. Though he might not possess elite upside, he brings efficiency, accuracy, and experience in structured passing concepts. With additional portal help around him, including tight end Luke Reynolds, and competition from Bryce Baker and SC Next 300 quarterback Troy Huhn, Grunkemeyer projects as a dependable, turnover-conscious quarterback capable of stabilizing the offense.

38. Cooper Barkate, WR, Miami Hurricanes

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 9

Need: Barkate arrived at Miami from Duke alongside quarterback Darian Mensah this offseason and provides instant chemistry. The Hurricanes lost significant receiver depth with four portal departures and two NFL draftees, making Barkate an important addition to the offense. His skill set should pair well with Malachi Toney to give Miami a strong one-two combination in the passing game.

Value: After making the jump from the FCS level to Duke last season, Barkate quickly emerged as one of the ACC's most productive receivers, totaling 1,106 receiving yards, which was second in the conference behind Toney. He is a polished, fluid route runner who consistently finds soft spots in coverage. His understanding of angles and overall football IQ stand out on film, and he provides dependable hands and reliability for his quarterback.

39. Micah Mays Jr., WR, Florida Gators

Year: Sophomore

Pos. rank: 10

Need: Mays has gone from a depth addition to a potential top newcomer in the SEC because he fills a clear need in a Florida offense that has lacked consistent explosive plays on the perimeter. With Dallas Wilson sidelined, Mays earned additional spring reps and quickly became one of the most talked-about players in Gainesville, positioning himself for a larger role in an unsettled but talented receiver room.

Value: Mays arrived with only 34 career catches for 520 yards and four touchdowns, but his impact has grown significantly since arriving at Florida. He flashed the versatility to play both inside and outside, along with smart route running and reliable ball skills. In the spring game, he had four catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yard score that highlighted his vertical speed and run-after-catch ability. His blend of separation skills and explosiveness gives Florida a potential breakout transfer weapon capable of stretching defenses and creating chunk plays.

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 4

Need: Alabama rushed for 1,562 yards last season but lost Jam Miller, who accounted for roughly a third of that production. The Crimson Tide return Daniel Hill, Kevin Riley and AK Dear, but also added the five-star Crowell. After reclassifying and enrolling early, Crowell sat out some time during spring practice because of injury, but Kalen DeBoer was optimistic about the talent he can bring if he quickly adjusts to the college level and masters the offense.

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Value: Crowell brings an impressive combination of size and speed at 5-11 and 221 pounds, along with strong track speed from high school. Between the tackles, he shows the vision to identify running lanes and the burst to accelerate through the hole. Crowell also runs with the toughness to break through arm tackles. He dominated at the high school level with big-play ability and has the physical tools to become a high-impact back.

Year: Junior

Pos. rank: 11

Need: Georgia lost two big-bodied receivers in Colbie Young and Noah Thomas, along with other key players at the position. In adding to the receiver room, the Bulldogs found an answer close by in Canion, who had 480 receiving yards last season for rival Georgia Tech showing impressive speed and athleticism for his size. Although he sat out some time during spring practice because of an ankle injury, he should provide stability on the outside and be a focal point of the offense.

Value: Listed at 6-4 and 215 pounds, Canion gives Georgia and quarterback Gunner Stockton a much-needed big body in the receiver room. He is a long strider who covers ground quickly and brings a vertical presence. Despite his size, he also has short-area quickness. Canion plays strong through contact and has good high-point ability. After the catch, he is a tough runner who fights through defenders. He has the athletic tools and traits to become an impact SEC player for the Bulldogs this season.

42. Trell Harris, WR, Oklahoma Sooners

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 12

Need: After landing one of the most coveted players in last year's transfer portal cycle in Mateer, Oklahoma continues to build around its talented QB by adding more options at receiver. The Sooners lost significant receiving production from last season's playoff team and were simply inconsistent in the passing game. Harris, a Virginia transfer, helps address those deficiencies and a void on the perimeter with plug-and-play skill set.

Value: Harris led an ACC championship game team at Virginia with 847 receiving yards. His top-end speed shows up on film, giving him a vertical presence. He also has the polish to run crisp underneath routes and the playmaking ability to turn short receptions into explosive gains. Harris plays strong through contact, both when running routes against physical defensive backs and after the catch. This fall, he should bring significant value as another playmaking target for Mateer.

43. Caleb Woodson, LB, Alabama Crimson Tide

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 2

Need: Woodson steps directly into a spotlight role at linebacker for Alabama. With NFL departures Deontae Lawson and Justin Jefferson leaving a void at the second level, Woodson is tasked with becoming the new point man in Kane Wommack's 4-2-5 "swarm" defense and helping immediately stabilize the middle of the unit.

Value: A three-year playmaker under Brent Pry at Virginia Tech, Woodson is a proven, experienced defender who has expanded his physical profile to around 240 pounds without sacrificing mobility. Originally viewed as more of a coverage linebacker, he still brings range, chase ability and comfort in space, while also showing steady improvement stacking and shedding blocks. Coaches and teammates consistently highlight his leadership, work ethic and command as much as his on-field traits. That combination of intangibles and versatility gives Alabama a dependable defensive centerpiece capable of wearing the green dot and immediately anchoring the linebacker unit.

Year: Junior

Pos. rank: 13

Need: The losses of Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane left USC with a thin, inexperienced but talented receiver group entering 2026. Adding Anderson via NC State provides both talent and experience, giving the Trojans a reliable, highly skilled veteran presence to help stabilize the room and support quarterback Jayden Maiava in Lincoln Riley's offense. His versatility this fall will be just as coveted as his NFL level physical tools.

Value: Anderson adds size to the receiver room at 6-2 and 200 pounds. At NC State, he earned early playing time as a freshman and steadily increased his production, eventually becoming the Wolfpack's leading receiver last season. His game is smooth and refined, and he is a polished route runner with an understanding of how to attack a defensive back's leverage. He does an excellent job selling routes and manipulating defenders with angles in coverage. Anderson is also effective in contested situations, using body control and timing to win 50-50 balls.

45. Adam Trick, Edge, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 7

Need: As noted, Texas Tech needed to reload its pass rush. The addition of San Diego State pass-rush specialist White was very valuable, but the Red Raiders also added Trick, who noted that seeing what Bailey and Height did last season as transfers helped influence his decision. The former All-MAC selection at Miami (Ohio) should play a major role in how impactful Texas Tech's defense can be this season given his edge skills.

Value: Trick led Miami (Ohio) with 8.5 sacks last season and forced three fumbles. He was also the FBS leader in quarterback pressures with 72. His effectiveness comes from a combination of quickness and effort off the edge. His ability to bend around blocks makes him an effective pass rusher. He also plays with active hands around the quarterback, allowing him to get his hands on the ball or disrupt throwing windows. Against the run, his effort and ability to stay active make him effective.

46. Luke Wafle, Edge, USC Trojans

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 8

Need: USC landed ESPN's top-ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, and several of those prospects are expected to contribute immediately. One of them is Wafle, a five-star early enrollee defensive end, who has already made an impression on coaches and teammates during spring work. USC has talent but lacks depth, and if the Trojans are going to contend for a national title, they need to become more dominant up front. Last season, that unit showed signs of wearing down late in games and over the course of the season. Wafle is expected to factor into the defensive line rotation early.

Value: A mentally and physically college-ready prospect, Wafle is listed at 6-6 and 265 pounds and has the physical tools to make an impact as a true freshman. He is similar to former five-star and Ohio State star Jack Sawyer, but Wafle's college impact should be more immediate. He plays with a relentless motor as a pass rusher and consistently works to finish plays. His combination of pad leverage and functional power makes him strong at the point of attack. Coupled with that strength, he has a quick get-off that allows him to stress offensive tackles off the edge. Wafle is a well-rounded defender who can affect the game against both the run and pass.

47. James Smith, DT, Ohio State Buckeyes

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 4

Need: An Ohio State defense looking to reload after seven players were selected in the NFL draft added value with Smith, an Alabama transfer at defensive tackle. With the departure of Kayden McDonald, the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, Smith steps into a role he filled quickly this spring. He should be an immediate impact player for the Buckeyes this fall with both run stopping size and disruptive quickness.

James Smith comes to Ohio State from Alabama, helping reload the Buckeyes' DL. Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Value: Though he has a different playing style than McDonald, the onetime top-25 prospect brings an explosive presence up front. Smith has the quickness to shoot gaps while also possessing the power and strength to hold up against double-teams. He plays with violence against the run and can also make an impact as a pass rusher with experience playing end at Bama under Nick Saban.

48. Ricardo Jones, S, Vanderbilt Commodores

Year: Junior

Pos. rank: 4

Need: Vanderbilt's safety room is not thin, with CJ Heard, the team's leading tackler last season, and Dontae Carter both returning. But the Commodores did lose fourth-leading tackler Marlen Sewell, who exhausted his eligibility. To add value to a defense that finished 118th nationally in pass defense, Vanderbilt brought in Jones, who tied for second nationally with six interceptions last season at Clemson.

Value: This spring, Clark Lea praised Jones' attitude and said he brings an "edge," while also noting his ability to become a leader for the defense. Lea also highlighted Jones' ability to find the ball in the air. Listed at 6-2 and 200 pounds, Jones has the frame to hold up around the box, though that is not the strongest part of his game, and he could become stronger finishing in run support. He plays with very good instincts, shows an ability to close quickly and has the range to patrol the back half. He has the athleticism to get in position to make plays and the ball skills to finish them. Defensively, he consistently flows to the ball, putting himself in position to make timely plays.

49. JJ Buchanan, WR, Michigan Wolverines

Year: Sophomore

Pos. rank: 14

Need: Now entering his second year in the system under Beck, having previously been at Utah, Buchanan has a real chance to emerge as a top newcomer because he arrives at Michigan at an ideal time and fills an important need in the receiver room. With Bryce Underwood in place and only Andrew Marsh established as a proven high-end target, the Wolverines need another outside playmaker who can win one-on-one and consistently threaten vertically. Buchanan provides that needed balance to the passing attack.

Value: Buchanan brings a profile that fits Michigan's offensive needs as a long, fluid receiver capable of lining up outside, working intermediate routes and stretching the field vertically. He flashed as a rising weapon before transferring from Utah, showing Power 4 experience and the ability to adjust quickly to a new system. His timing, catch radius and after-the-catch ability give him a clear path to early playing time. If he develops chemistry with Underwood, Buchanan has the skill set to become one of the more impactful transfer receivers in the country.

50. Kaiden Prothro, TE, Georgia Bulldogs

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 1

Need: Georgia enters 2026 without six of its top seven receivers from last season, forcing Stockton to work with an almost entirely new group of pass catchers. Prothro, a five-star true freshman, will play a key role in reshaping that arsenal. He could be utilized in a role like Brock Bowers or a George Pickens. Prothro has a rare blend of physical tools and can bring immediate playmaking potential regardless of position. He enrolled early and already earned strong praise from teammates and the coaching staff. Expect the learning curve to be short and for Protho to play a significant role in Athens this season.

Value: The 6-6, 230-pounder has wide receiver fluidity with a tight end frame. Prothro has played both positions, though Georgia primarily deployed him in the slot during its spring game, where he also caught a touchdown pass. No matter where he lines up, he's a major mismatch problem for both defensive backs and linebackers. Kirby Smart has already commended Prothro's elite catch radius on the perimeter and his high-point ability makes him a dangerous red zone target. With continued physical development, he has the tools and makeup to develop into Georgia's next dominant pass catching tight end.

51. Chris Henry Jr., WR, Ohio State Buckeyes

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 15

Need: Few newcomers are walking into a more loaded depth chart than Henry, but he might be talented enough to make an immediate impact anyway. With size and elusiveness, Henry will find a significant role on the outside. The top-ranked receiver in the 2026 class has already stood out in a room of future pros and flashed this spring, drawing praise from Ryan Day and teammates alike.

Value: At 6-5, 205 pounds, Henry has a rare combination of size, advanced route-running polish and vertical explosion. He's built to operate outside the numbers, where his long arms, elevation and body control make him a consistent 50-50 winner and red zone mismatch. Few receivers his size can separate, adjust and finish after the catch the way he can. Already drawing strong internal praise from quarterback Julian Sayin and veteran Brandon Inniss, Henry has quickly validated his No. 1 receiver ranking and projects as a future star.

52. Khalil Barnes, S, Georgia Bulldogs

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 5

Need: Georgia needs to retool its secondary after key departures to the pros and in the portal. Barnes, a Clemson transfer, should step into an impactful role given his game IQ and scheme versatility. He took reps at multiple positions this spring, with Kirby Smart noting Barnes is "very wise, very knowledgeable and very instinctive." Barnes and returning second team All-SEC safety KJ Bolden should make a good duo in the back end.

Value: Barnes is an instinctive defender in zone and man coverage. He possesses strong fundamentals, is rarely out of position, and has the natural ball-hawk skills to make plays. He's at his best when he keeps everything in front of him and plays downhill. While he's productive in coverage, Barnes is also a good form tackler on ball carriers in space in run support. His ample game experience is quite valuable.

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 5

Need: Georgia Tech must replace two stalwarts, quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes, who combined for 1,484 of the Yellow Jackets' 2,567 rushing yards last season. Though Malachi Hosley returns in 2026, Haynes is a major addition to stabilize the running back room and provides a versatile skill set. He fills a major need if he can stay healthy and consistent in a featured role.

Value: Before foot surgery ended Haynes' season in early November, the Michigan transfer was one of the nation's leading rushers. He's a strong, agile runner who plays through contact and can make decisive cuts. Haynes' good initial burst and short-area quickness helps him accelerate through running lanes. When he reaches the open field, he has the top-end speed to take it the distance, something he displayed multiple times last season. Haynes is heading back home and should be a reliable outlet for first-time starting transfer quarterback Alberto Mendoza.

play 0:58 Justice Haynes runs for 75-yard rushing touchdown

54. Jayce Brown, WR, LSU Tigers

Year: Senior

Pos. rank:16

Need: The departures of Zavion Thomas, Barion Brown, Aaron Anderson and Chris Hilton Jr. to the NFL left a significant void in LSU's wide receiver room entering 2026. Brown, who had 1,972 receiving yards over three seasons at Kansas State, provides much-needed proven production and experience. He projects as an important complementary piece for Leavitt alongside tight end Trey'Dez Green.

Value: Brown's game is defined by quickness, burst and the ability to separate from defenders and he should become a favorite target for Leavitt as the offense adjusts to new personnel. He wins with polished route running and efficient releases to help create separation at all levels. Expect Brown to reliably operate within the structure of Kiffin's explosive offense given his speed to stretch the field and big-pay ability after the catch.

55. Jermaine Bishop Jr., WR, Texas Longhorns

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 17

Need: The Longhorns' receiver room was already in a good spot after landing Coleman in the portal alongside returners Wingo and Emmett Mosley V. Then Bishop arrived as a freshman and immediately turned heads this spring, capitalizing on some injuries ahead of him on the depth chart to earn more reps. Out of the slot, he will provide a vertical threat that was missing last season.

Value: The No. 84 player on the 2026 rankings, Bishop is a quick and explosive athlete. He has very good short-area quickness with change-of-direction ability to create separation. Bishop runs smooth, fluid routes and has elusiveness to make defenders miss with the ball in his hands. These traits showed up in Texas' open practice to conclude the spring, and earned some recognition from Manning.

Year: Junior

Pos. rank: 12

Need: The Badgers languished at the sport's most important position last year. Four different Wisconsin quarterbacks threw a pass, yet none threw for more than 664 yards in 2025, and its offense ranked last in total yards per game. Joseph, an Old Dominion transfer, immediately raises the bar for the quarterback room.

Value: A true dual-threat, Joseph was one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country last season, throwing for 2,624 yards and running for 1,007. Joseph has the arm talent to hit receivers in stride with anticipation, but there's room to improve his 59.7% completion rate from 2025. He's a dynamic runner who had multiple 100-yard games and even ripped off his season-long run (78 yards) against Indiana. He should raise the floor of a Badgers offense that endured its fair share of struggles.

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 3

Need: Kentucky's glaring need up front was obvious after it lost all five starting offensive linemen from 2025. The Wildcats finished near the bottom of the SEC in sacks allowed and must do a better job protecting a raw but talented Kenny Minchey to rebound under Will Stein's offense this season. Heard, a 2025 third-team All-SEC selection at Tennessee, is a major addition, arriving with much-needed size and game experience.

Value: At 6-6, 330 pounds, Heard has a massive frame at a position of great need. He has steadily improved in the SEC after beginning his career at LSU, then transferring to Tennessee for two seasons. Heard has the feet to play on the edge and protected the blind side last season for a Vols offense that ranked among the top five in the SEC in limiting sacks. Though he's late with his punch at times, Heard's sheer power can overwhelm defenders.

58. Joey O'Brien, S, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 6

Need: Even though Jalen Stroman turned pro, defensive back wasn't a glaring need for the Fighting Irish. That should give O'Brien, a top-50 recruit, time to get acclimated as the potential No. 3 safety for the Irish. He is comparable to former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and should add depth early and develop into an impactful member of the defensive backs rotation by season's end.

Joey O'Brien was a top-50 recruit in the Class of 2026. UC Report

Value: A 2025 Under Armour All-American, O'Brien brings a rare combination of length and fluidity for a safety. He's instinctive with outstanding ball skills, and playing the ball in the air is his greatest strength. O'Brien also uses those instincts to play the run well and take good angles to the ball. An injury ended his spring early, but O'Brien is expected to return this season and break into Notre Dame's two-deep as a versatile impact defender with length. With continued physical development, he should be a force to be reckoned with in the Notre Dame secondary for several seasons.

59. Mark Bowman, TE, USC Trojans

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 2

Need: Four of the Trojans' five leading receivers from 2025 left for either the NFL or the transfer portal, opening the door for Bowman to play as a true freshman. He'll benefit from having a veteran throwing to him in Maiava. Bowman is expected to be a day one starter in Lincoln Riley's offense and should be used creatively to fill voids given his rare size and pass-catching ability.

Value: Bowman was the No. 2 H-back tight end in the 2026 class and he has a college-ready combination of size, fluidity and explosion. His suddenness and explosiveness allow him to separate from defenders in coverage and become a vertical threat with speed. Bowman has strong natural hands and consistently shows the ability to finish catches. Though he is a very good receiving tight end, he also plays with a great demeanor as a blocker.

60. Caleb Hawkins, RB, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Year: Sophomore

Pos. rank: 6

Need: Hawkins joined a contingent of North Texas transfers who followed coach Eric Morris to Stillwater. Oklahoma State's leading rusher last season, Rodney Fields Jr., departed via the transfer portal in January, so the starting role will fall on Hawkins' shoulders. Back in his home state, Hawkins is ready to play a leading role.

Value: Hawkins' 1,434 rushing yards as a true freshman last season ranked fifth in the nation, and he also scored 25 rushing touchdowns, which led the country. He's a bigger back who runs with a tough demeanor and a one-cut, north-south style. He shows very good vision to find running lanes between the tackles and finishes runs falling forward. Though he might not have elite breakaway speed to consistently outrun defenders in the open field, he becomes increasingly difficult to bring down as the game progresses. He also adds value as a receiver out of the backfield, totaling just under 400 receiving yards last season.

61. Legend Bey, RB, Ohio State Buckeyes

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 7

Need: There's opportunity for Bey to fill a premium need in Ohio State's unsettled backfield. With Bo Jackson and Isaiah West both coming off shoulder injuries, the Buckeyes will lean on a mix of transfers and young depth to stabilize the running back room. Bey is a versatile player who should immediately compete for touches.

Value: A four-star flip from Tennessee and former high school quarterback, Bey brings rare positional flexibility as both a runner and receiver. Ohio State's coaching staff anticipates Bey quickly factoring into the running backs mix, with long-term potential to expand into slot and perimeter usage in a hybrid role reminiscent of Curtis Samuel's deployment in Columbus. Even while limited this spring because of injury, Bey flashed in practice and displayed the dynamic traits that made him a priority recruit. Once fully healthy, Bey's versatility should create mismatches and help him earn early touches in multiple packages.

62. Francis Brewu, DT, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Year: Junior

Pos. rank: 5

Need: He sat out some time in spring because of an injury, but Brewu is expected to step into at least a rotational role -- and probably earn a starting spot -- along a deep, veteran defensive line. With established edge players already in place, the Pittsburgh transfer fills an immediate need inside with his immense size and power and deceptive suddenness to slip blocks and penetrate. He provides defensive coordinator Chris Ash with another reliable, disruptive option in the defensive front rotation that was stout against the run last season.

Value: Brewu is a strong, stout interior presence who plays bigger than his listed 6-1, 285-pound frame. He wins with excellent pad level, leverage and functional strength. Brewu effectively holds his ground against double-teams, using his strong hands to control blockers and shed at the point of attack. While primarily a run defender, he also offers interior pass-rush ability, flashing a rip move and using power to push the pocket. His blend of reliability and disruption should impact games for the Irish.

63. Smith Snowden, CB, Michigan Wolverines

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 1

Need: Michigan didn't have an immediate need at corner with Zeke Berry and Jyaire Hill, its two leaders in pass deflections in 2025, both returning. But that didn't stop new coach Kyle Whittingham from bringing the veteran Snowden with him from Utah to strengthen the DB group and the overall roster with his ball skills and offensive experience. Snowden tallied nine pass deflections of his own last season for the Utes and familiarity with the defensive scheme is extremely valuable.

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Value: Snowden's two-way versatility is an interesting wrinkle after he caught 13 passes and logged eight carries on offense last season. At corner, Snowden has the versatility to play outside or in the slot, where he's instinctive and plays tight coverage. Snowden has hip quickness to flip and run while also being a nuisance at the catch point for receivers. Though the Michigan faithful did not get to see him in the spring game, they will get a heavy dose of him this fall covering the Big Ten's best receivers.

64. Terrance Green, DT, Alabama Crimson Tide

Year: Junior

Pos. rank: 6

Need: The loss of James Smith, Keon Keeley and Kelby Collins to the transfer portal, plus Tim Keenan to the NFL, created a major need for experienced players to fill out the departures along the Crimson Tide defensive interior. Green, an Oregon transfer, was a huge pickup both in size and need. He is a turnkey option at DT that will hold the middle of the defense and free up Alabama's fast attacking linebackers.

Value: Green is a massive human. The 6-5 330-pounder is the largest listed defensive lineman on Alabama's roster. Pass rushing isn't Green's strength, but he's an effective run stuffer. He's very strong at the point of attack, holding ground and clogging up two blockers in the middle of the defense. Green has a very good punch and strong hands to shed blocks and make a play on the ball carrier. He has enough traits to potentially develop into an effective rusher one day, but his immediate value will come stopping the run.

65. Qua Russaw, Edge, Ohio State Buckeyes

Year: Junior

Pos. rank: 9

Need: Ohio State lost a slew of key members of its 2025 front seven, so Russaw, a transfer edge from Alabama, is an important infusion of depth at a position of need. Russaw's daily impact throughout the Buckeyes' spring camp drew praise from head coach Ryan Day. In OSU's complex, adjustable scheme, Russaw brings a scheme-versatile skill set and a strong run and pass-rush production.

Value: Russaw was a coveted prospect coming out of high school and flashed at Alabama, but injuries limited his playing time and production over the past two seasons. He is a physically gifted player who can play with great power and leverage at the point of attack. In his time at Alabama, he also flashed the ability to chase down players outside the box with the range to pursue to the boundary. Russaw and fellow Alabama transfer James Smith are needed reinforcements for the Buckeyes' defense.

66. Jake Kreul, Edge, Oklahoma Sooners

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 10

Need: Oklahoma returns Taylor Wein, Danny Okoye and Adepoju Adebawore this fall, but the Sooners still have to replace second-round NFL draft pick R Mason Thomas. An early enrollee five-star true freshman, Kreul most closely mirrors what Thomas brought to the defense, with a similar frame and overall edge skill set. Depth along a defense front that relies on effort and disruptive pressure is essential, and Kruel will provide just that in Norman.

Value: Kreul has a multitude of pass-rush moves and a high football IQ to transition to SEC football faster than most true freshmen. He plays with great pad leverage and flexibility, with the ability to dip and rip under blocks. His speed off the edge is one of his strongest traits, and he can also convert speed to power effectively in his pass rush. Kreul is looking to carve out a role in Norman after turning heads this spring with a chance to be an impact rotational player this fall.

67. Kenny Minchey, QB, Kentucky Wildcats

Year: Junior

Pos. rank: 13

Need: Kentucky needed to find stability on offense after they were plagued by inconsistency and departures at quarterback. Stein, Kentucky's new coach and previously Oregon's offensive coordinator, was a great first step to stabilizing the offense given his track record of explosive offenses, and he answered by signing Minchey out of the transfer portal. He fits the system that distributes the football to its playmakers and limits turnovers.

Value: Minchey played in only 10 games over three years at Notre Dame, spending time as a backup behind two touted transfers and then CJ Carr in 2025. That doesn't mean he lacks starting talent. Stein took a hands-on approach with Minchey this spring, notably working on his mechanics in his drop and comfortability in the pocket. In his limited game experience, Minchey did a great job taking care of the ball in mop-up duty. He has a strong arm and the ball jumps out of his hand on throws. Kentucky's offense needed someone to take the reins and Minchey is ready for a sustained opportunity.

68. Kayin Lee, CB, Tennessee Volunteers

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 2

Need: Impact defensive backs Colton Hood, Jermod McCoy and Jalen McMurray are off to the NFL. The Vols desperately needed experience at corner, and new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles landed Lee, an SEC veteran. Knowles' defenses have ranked in the top 25 in average yards per game over the past three seasons at Ohio State and Penn State. Lee is a great option as he tries to keep that streak going in Knoxville.

Value: Lee has 36 games of SEC experience over three seasons at Auburn, where he spent most of the past two years in a starting role, and that's instantly valuable for Tennessee's secondary. He's an impact talent and sticky cover corner who plays physically at the line of scrimmage. His hips are fluid and he has the speed to carry receivers downfield. Lee does a great job limiting offensive production while being competitive at the catch point, giving up only two touchdowns since 2024 when targeted.

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 14

Need: Barnett led James Madison to the College Football Playoff last season and was 21-6 as a two-year starter for the Dukes with a 49-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio over that time. UCF's quarterbacks were not consistent last season, throwing as many touchdowns (12) as interceptions. Barnett's injury this spring shouldn't limit his impact ability this fall. Frost has done well with QBs who possess dual-threat capabilities but also intangibles and Barnett checks both boxes.

Value: Adding a proven winner with tons of experience in the portal is a big win. The 6-footer isn't the tallest quarterback, but he still sees the field really well. Barnett protects the ball and does a good job of finding the open man in coverage. He's also willing to stand in the pocket and take a hit to deliver a pass. Barnett's a viable threat to run as well with 1,075 career rushing yards at James Madison, along with 15 rushing scores in 2025.

play 0:47 Alonza Barnett throws 21-yard touchdown pass vs. Liberty

70. Wilkin Formby, OT, Texas A&M Aggies

Year: Junior

Pos. rank: 4

Need: The Aggies lost four of their five offensive line starters from 2025 to the NFL. With Reed returning, there was major urgency to rebuild his protection with veterans. Formby is a great example. The Alabama transfer caught the attention of newly elevated offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins, who said Formby has made a quick impact since arriving on campus while lauding his experience and leadership qualities.

Value: Formby has a massive frame at 6-7, 295 pounds with experience at both tackle and guard. He has very good foot quickness for his size with the ability to reach blocks on the edge. When climbing to the second level, Formby has the athleticism to reach and latch onto linebackers. At times, he can cede ground when bull-rushed, but he has the ability to recover and anchor. Formby is also a functional run-blocker. Though he has had success at times, he's not a finished product. Still, Formby has the physical tools to make the necessary adjustments.

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 15

Need: TCU lost Hoover to Indiana and his backup, Ken Seals, to graduation. With no quarterback returning with any passing attempts from 2025, the Horned Frogs instead reeled in Craig from Harvard, where he left as the program's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. A veteran coming into a new scene on a new level of competition, head coach Sonny Dykes noted how he did a great job in preparations throughout spring practice.

Value: Craig will benefit from using the spring to adjust to the speed of the Power 4 game, but he also brought a lot of tools with him from his time at Harvard. He has adequate size with the arm talent to make every throw. Craig does a good job placing the ball at all levels of the field. He can deliver the ball well in tight windows and also hit receivers in stride. Craig has historically done a good job protecting the ball, which will be critical to TCU's success this season.

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 5

Need: Utah lost both of its starting tackles after Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu became NFL first-round picks. With a lack of major depth, the Utes added Obot, the No. 42 player in the 2026 class. Obot enrolled early this spring, where he reunited with his former high school coach and now Utah offensive line coach Jordan Gross.

Value: Though he is a true freshman, Obot is talented enough to start right away. His 6-5, 295-pound frame puts him in position to compete. Obot uses his quick, light feet to mirror pass rushers, and he has all the athleticism to play on the edge while also showing the ability to harness power. Though he has to adjust to the college level, head coach Morgan Scalley noted that during spring practice, they saw every bit of talent that they identified on his high school tape.

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 18

Need: Missouri lost its top targets from the 2025 season, including standout Kevin Coleman Jr. Returning receiver Donovan Olugbode accounted for 401 of Missouri's 410 returning receiving yards in 2026. Suffice it to say, there's plenty of opportunity on the perimeter after the Tigers lost 1,462 yards of production to the draft and portal. Eli Drinkwitz landed Lee, an extremely reliable and productive player over two years at Ole Miss, to pair with his former Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons. He can play both slot and outside and is a much-needed strategic option.

Value: Lee's experience (1,623 career receiving yards, seven touchdowns) brings unmatched value to Missouri's receivers room and a skill set that fits new coordinator Chip Lindsey's dynamic offense. He's a savvy route runner who knows how to throttle down and find the soft spots in a zone. Lee's quickness separates him in short areas, though he doesn't have exceptional top-end speed. His great ball skills and reliable hands gives Simmons a dependable target, and the two already have a strong rapport from their time at Ole Miss.

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 6

Need: South Carolina gave up 43 sacks in 2025, the third most among Power 4 programs. Peaks gave up only three sacks in 850 snaps at NC State and led the team with 50 pancake blocks. The Gamecocks' top priority this offseason was adding reliable protection for returning starter LaNorris Sellers. Peak was quite reliable for the Wolfpack, though he suffered a significant knee injury during a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, which sidelined him all spring and also could keep him out of summer camp.

Value: When healthy, Peak's value as a bookend tackle is clear. He plays with great demeanor and quick feet to reach blocks, finish with power and also protect the edge. That ability to seal edges, unleash explosive power, and recover quickly despite some inconsistent footwork positions him as a foundational player for South Carolina's offensive line rebuild. Once he's back to full form, Peak will put the Gamecocks' offense in a better position to be successful.

75. Devan Thompkins, DT, Alabama Crimson Tide

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 7

Need: Alabama was left with a void in its defensive front with the loss of six players to either the NFL or the transfer portal. The Crimson Tide addressed this need with key additions from the portal, including Thompkins who offers major value given his versatile skill set at multiple positions on the front.

Value: Thompkins is not a massive body for the interior of the defensive line but brings deceptive strength and good athleticism to create mismatches when moved around. He plays with quickness and uses leverage to gain positioning. At the point of attack he plays with very good ferocity, which helps him push the pocket and affect the quarterback. Against the run, he has the ability to be disruptive and win with movement. He steadily increased his production over the course of his career and with continued development in the system, he can be an impactful player in the SEC.

76. Immanuel Iheanacho, OT, Oregon Ducks

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 7

Need: Massive and powerful, Iheanacho has the same plug-and-play ability as Cantwell. The difference is Oregon doesn't have the same immediate needs. That being said, although the Ducks have a lot of players returning, they don't necessarily have a great deal of experience across the line. Iheanacho was one of last year's most coveted prospects in the 2026 recruiting class as a five-star and fifth overall prospect in the class.

Freshman Immanuel Iheanacho could quickly find a role on Oregon's offensive line. Under Armour

Value: Though his path to a starting position might not be direct, he will be a force to be reckoned with when he earns that spot upfront for the Ducks. He has a major trait that can't be taught: size. The 6-7, 350-pound lineman has size to maul defenders. Though he is massive with an NFL-ready frame coming out of high school, Iheanacho moves well at his size. He has the feet to play on the edge and the power to play inside at guard. His punch is strong and he holds well at the point of attack. With Iheanacho it's not a question of will he be a starter, it's how fast will that occur because he has all the talent to anchor an offensive line.

77. Jontez Williams, CB, USC Trojans

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 3

Need: With a mix of returning talent, such as Marcelles Williams, and talent that departed at the cornerback position from the likes of DeCarlos Nicholson and Braylon Conley, USC was in need of a player who could come in and be an effective pass defender. Besides the loaded recruiting class, USC brought in valuable players in the transfer portal, notably Williams.

Value: A second-team All-Big 12 selection at Iowa State in 2024, Williams was looking to continue on that path in 2025 but suffered an ACL injury in late September in an attempt to break up a pass. When he is at full strength, he is an instinctive cover corner. He has very quick feet and transitions well out of his breaks. His closing speed allows him to be in position to make plays on the ball and contest the catch. As long as he is healthy, Williams will be a valuable players for a USC secondary that was ranked in the middle of the Big Ten last season.

78. LaDamion Guyton, Edge, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 11

Need: Though Texas Tech reloaded along the defensive front with the additions of multiple impact players through the transfer portal, it added value in its 2026 high school signing class. The Red Raiders added a five-star and sixth overall player in Guyton, a prospect who reclassified to the 2026 recruiting class. Though Guyton should be in high school for another year, that does not mean he's short on talent, possessing traits that can put him in the rotation as a true freshman this fall.

Value: Guyton is a player with very good burst and quickness when rushing off the edge. His short-area quickness and ability to counter by changing direction puts pressure on offensive tackles isolated on the edge. For a young player, he does a very good job playing with active hands to swat and swipe offensive lineman's hands to keep them off his body. He is deceptively strong for his size and does a good job finishing when closing on the ball carrier. Though he is coming in as a freshman, he has the skill set to make an impact early.

79. Keenyi Pepe, OT, USC Trojans

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 8

Need: Pepe combines an elite background (IMG Academy) with a clear, long-term path at a premium position. USC already projects to have an experienced offensive line in 2026, but his arrival provides critical depth and future planning at tackle. In the short term, he gives the Trojans a five-star insurance policy who can stabilize the front if injuries occur.

Value: The 18th overall player in the SC Next Top 300 and No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, Pepe has a Big Ten-ready size at roughly 6-7, 330 pounds. Beyond his frame, he shows flexibility, light feet, and advanced technical ability that allow him to function at right tackle immediately. His long-term projection is high as he is positioned to develop into a cornerstone left tackle, with the potential to follow a similar trajectory to other USC blindside anchors such as Elijah Paige.

80. Alberto Mendoza, QB, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Year: Sophomore

Pos. rank: 16

Need: The departures of King to the NFL and Aaron Philo to the transfer portal left the Yellow Jackets with a thin and inexperienced quarterback room. Replacing the legs of King, who was a dynamic runner with speed, will be difficult, but Mendoza does have athleticism and the ability to make plays as a rusher, having multiple runs over 50 yards last season. The pairing of Mendoza and transfer running back Justice Haynes in the backfield should give Georgia Tech an opportunity to contend in the ACC this season.

Value: Mendoza represents the lower end of the value spectrum. The onetime 59th-ranked, three-star QB has a small sample size to project from but looked efficient in the spring. Though primarily in mop-up duty, Mendoza does bring some game experience, completing 19 of 25 passes during his time at Indiana for just under 300 yards. He has a tight, compact throwing motion and gets the ball out with good timing. He possesses accuracy on his throws and excels at putting the ball in the air so his receivers can make a play on it. His strong intangibles are evident, highlighted by being named team captain this spring.

81. Turbo Richard, RB, Indiana Hoosiers

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Year: Junior

Pos. rank: 8

Need: The Hoosiers lost their two leading rushers from last season's championship team with running backs Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black, who combined for 2,160 yards, off to the NFL. Though they return two other productive backs in Khobie Martin and Lee Beebe Jr., they also added production in the transfer portal with Richard, a Boston College back with a scheme-fitting skill set. The 5-8 rusher didn't have many Power 4 offers out of high school, but one of the first programs to offer him was James Madison when Cignetti was at the helm.

Value: Richard had a very productive season in 2025 with 749 yards on the ground. He has a compact build that helps him play with a low center of gravity and the ability to break tackles. His running style is patient as he has a good feel to cut off the backside of blocks. He runs behind his pads and finishes runs with good demeanor. As a receiver out of the backfield, he also provides a reliable checkdown option. Cignetti noted that he liked what Richard did this spring as he will have the opportunity to be impactful and a reliable option at running back for an Indiana team that is looking to repeat.

82. Austin Simmons, QB, Missouri Tigers

Year: Junior

Pos. rank: 17

Need: With primary starting quarterback Beau Pribula off to Virginia, Missouri was in search of an experienced quarterback to take the reins and upgrade its passing game from 2025. Simmons could be the answer. He waited behind Jaxson Dart at Ole Miss then won the starting job last season before getting injured in Week 2 and losing the job to Trinidad Chambliss. Simmons was named the starter in March showing how much the Mizzou staff trusts him.

Value: Simmons brings SEC game experience that will be valuable to Missouri this fall. In the 17 games in which he appeared, Simmons went 64-of-107 for 1,026 yards, with six touchdowns and five interceptions. The left-hander has very good arm strength and the ability to place the ball to his receivers in stride and in small windows. His confidence in his arm has gotten him in trouble at times resulting in some of those interceptions, but he shows the ability to play cool under pressure as he led Ole Miss on an important drive while making big time throws in a game against Georgia in 2024. Simmons will be a key player in the Tigers' offense and has a reliable target in Cayden Lee, a former teammate at Ole Miss.

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 3

Need: Despite returning linebackers Siale Esera and Isaiah Glasker, the Cougars entered the offseason needing to replace sixth-round NFL draft pick Jack Kelly, a spot Uluave can help fill. Uluave was an All-ACC first-team selection at Cal last season and he finished with the fifth-most total tackles in the league among linebackers. He entered the transfer portal and chose to go back to his home state and play for BYU.

Value: Uluave is a very talented linebacker who plays with relentless effort. He does a very good job anticipating, diagnosing, and attacking. Uluave takes good angles and his short area quickness to close on the ball carrier allows him to make plays in the backfield. At the point of attack, he has the strength to engage with linemen and take on blocks. He is also adequate in coverage. Uluave is a well-rounded linebacker who steps in on day one and makes a difference.

Year: Junior

Pos. rank: 18

Need: Last season, three different quarterbacks threw a pass for Louisville and none of them are currently on the roster. Miller Moss, who was the starter last season, exhausted his eligibility before signing with the Bears as an UDFA. The Cardinals were in need of a dynamic QB to improve a historically explosive passing attack that fell off last season. Kienholz, a more dynamic athlete, looked promising this spring.

Value: Though he comes in with limited game experience, having only 36 attempts over two seasons with the Buckeyes, he does not lack talent. Though he has a limited sample size to pull from he has size and a good frame. He leaves a program that develops its quarterbacks and enters a system under Jeff Brohm that has been successful getting the most out of his quarterbacks and specifically transfers. He possesses a quick delivery with good accuracy and has some mobility to his game. Though he has not had the chance to prove his value yet, he has the opportunity to step in and make plays from day one for the Cardinals.

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 4

Need: Though there was not a major loss at the cornerback position from the 2025 season, the Terrapins' defense needed to add some depth and talent to come in and help bolster a passing defense that was the third worst in the Big Ten in average yards per game and gave up the most passing touchdowns in the league with 25. Veteran cornerback Jackson out of Boston College is an experienced player who can immediately add value.

Value: During his career, Jackson has sat out time because of injury but when he is healthy, he is a very effective cornerback. Jackson plays instinctive football, anticipating and breaking on balls with efficiency. He has functionality to operate in man and zone coverage. Jackson can play corner or nickel as the Terrapins try to tighten up some loose ends in the back half of the defense.

86. Tre Richardson, WR, Louisville Cardinals

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 19

Need: Louisville entered this offseason looking to find instant impact players at receiver to help reload from the loss of its top three leading receivers in Chris Bell, Caullin Lacy, and Dacari Collins. Richardson led Vanderbilt in receiving yards last season with 806 yards. He was out this spring because of ankle surgery but is on schedule to return this summer and fills an immediate void.

Value: Though he is not the biggest at 5-10, 175 pounds, he makes up for it with speed. He is an explosive player, which was put on display last season when he averaged 17.5 yards per catch. Richardson can separate with speed at the top of his routes but also turn short screen passes into big plays. Despite his size, he shows the ability to play strong through contact and come down with contested catches.

87. Kendre' Harrison, TE, Oregon Ducks

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 3

Need: Oregon lost a key player at tight end in Kenyon Sadiq, who was selected No. 16 in the NFL draft. Though returning tight end Jamari Johnson provides stability after tallying 510 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2025, Oregon also added the five-star Harrison, the No. 15 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class. Harrison, a two-sport star, gives the Ducks another high-upside and highly athletic option at a position of need entering the season.

Value: A dual-sport athlete and ranked basketball prospect, Harrison brings a rare blend of size and athleticism. Even as an early enrollee, he stood out physically at Oregon's spring game. On tape, he is a long strider who is deceptively fast for his size. He can high point the football effectively and create production after the catch. Though still developing and needing to adjust to the physicality of the college level, he projects as a major red zone option who can box out defenders on jump balls as if he is back on the hardwood.

88. Lamar Brown, DT, LSU Tigers

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 8

Need: LSU enters the 2026 season with a solid group of returners, incoming transfers, and incoming freshman along the defensive front, though it did lose Patrick Payton, Jack Pyburn, and Jacobian Guillory II to the NFL along with Gabriel Reliford who tore his ACL this spring. With a retooled defensive front, the Tigers have depth to play with a rotation of talented players. One of those players is Brown who was the No. 1 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class.

Value: Though the LSU defensive line stocked, Brown adds value with his talents cracking into the rotation early in his time in Baton Rouge. Brown plays with very good bend and flexibility along with proper pad leverage while also having the quickness to shoot gaps. He also has very good hand usage to shed and keep blockers off his frame. He is an effective player against the run and the pass. Though he might play in more of a rotational role as a true freshman, his role will only grow.

89. Zion Elee, Edge, Maryland Terrapins

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 12

Need: A high school prospect putting up NFL combine numbers (11-foot broad jump) is always useful, particularly for a defense that finished near the bottom of the Big Ten. Alongside Sidney Stewart and Zahir Mathis, who were the team's leading sack producers last season as true freshman, Elee, a five-star prospect, is expected to be part of the rotation and contribute early as well. Elee should have similar production as last season's freshmen All-Americans given his rare blend of size, speed and athleticism.

Value: Elee is a very athletic speed rusher who can make an impact when attacking the quarterback. He has an extremely quick get-off with the ability to get around blocks. His hand usage is effective, and his ability to change direction quickly forces offensive tackles to recover at the point of attack. He can also hold up in space and cover ground effectively in pursuit. With additional time to develop physically in the weight room as an early enrollee, Elee should be able to contribute early.

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 9

Need: Last season, West Virginia had a rushing attack by committee after Jahiem White was lost for the season following a Week 2 injury. The leading rusher was Diore Hubbard who rushed for 335 yards who has since transferred to Wyoming. The two longest rushes last season were of 68 and 59 yards, neither of which came from a running back. The Mountaineers addressed this problem by landing Cook, a Jacksonville State player who led FBS in rushing in 2025. Cook had 1,659 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

Value: Cook is undersized but has a strong and compact build. He runs the ball with an exceptional ability to break tackles with great contact balance and play strength. His quickness and burst allow him to accelerate through running lanes. He does not have top-end speed but has the elusiveness to make defenders miss. Cook will serve West Virginia as a back who can carry a heavy workload.

91. Salesi Moa, WR, Michigan Wolverines

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 20

Need: Though only a true freshman, Moa will play a major impact on the success coach Kyle Whittingham will have in Ann Arbor. He enrolled early this spring after initially signing with Utah but flipped his allegiance to the Wolverines when Whittingham took over. The Wolverines needed more weapons to throw to after losing three of their top four receivers from last season.

Value: The No. 39 player in the 2026 player rankings quickly found his way this spring. Moa has a smooth, quick, and effective release while running his routes with very good polish. His ball skills are top notch and he possesses playmaking ability as he made it a routine to change the game in high school. Paired with Marsh and Ffrench, a Texas transfer, Moa will provide a key target in Michigan's passing game this season.

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 4

Need: With Jeremiah Brown, Reginald Hughes, Shaun Myers and Martavius French no longer on the roster, Colorado was looking to replace its four linebackers who combined for 184 total tackles last season. Lampron, an All-MAC selection, accounted for 119 total tackles, which was 16th in the FBS last season. Before his time at Bowling Green, Lampron was a first-team FCS All-American at Dayton.

Value: Lampron is an extremely instinctive linebacker who continuously shows up around the ball. He has a very quick trigger and has the short-area quickness to close on the ball carrier in a hurry. His pursuit angles put him in great position to make plays. Lampron also has great quickness to slip blocks.

93. Anto Saka, Edge, Texas A&M Aggies

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 13

Need: Texas A&M had one of the best seasons in program history and its stellar defense was a catalyst. With the departure of Cashius Howell to the NFL, the Aggies were left with a talented but young group of defensive ends. There was a need to bring in an experienced player to help lead the group. Saka had a productive spring camp and should be a force off the edge.

Value: Though Saka will add a lot of value as a leader for a young position group, he also has physical athletic traits to affect the game. Saka is a straight-line rusher with explosiveness and power. He is strong at the point of attack and can convert speed to power to drive blockers back into the pocket. His use of his rip move is also effective when putting pressure on the quarterback. He lacks great change of direction ability but with continued development should maximize his potential.

94. Jeremiah Cooper, S, Penn State Nittany Lions

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 7

Need: The Nittany Lions go into 2026 having lost their top three safeties and an experienced cornerback in AJ Harris. With a glaring need for productive players in the back half, the new coaching staff was able to bring in some reinforcements from Iowa State. Though Cooper, a former All-Big 12 selection, is recovering from an ACL injury he sustained early last season in practice, he brings a wealth of experience.

Value: Before his injury, Cooper was a very productive player for the Cyclones' defense, accounting for 134 total tackles, 22 pass deflections, and eight interceptions. Cooper brings value as a versatile player who has experience at safety and cornerback. He is quick, smooth and instinctive. When getting out of his breaks, he is very efficient allowing him to be competitive at the catch point. Though Cooper might not be a physical bruiser in run support, he is effective getting the ball carrier to the ground. Cooper can be used in different positions and multiple ways to solidify his secondary.

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 14

Need: The Seminoles' defensive front was one of the hardest-hit groups in the country after losing nine linemen to the portal, draft or exhausted eligibility. Though they do have a small core group of productive players returning, they needed to add depth and production and found that with Kennedy. While Kennedy was at A&M, he had to play in a rotational role because of a loaded room but that does not mean he lacks the talent to be an impactful starter.

Value: Kennedy brings Florida State a rusher with the ability to rush from different alignments. Though he played only one season of high school football, he has developed over the past few seasons with his athletic upside and a track and field background. This athleticism can be seen in his quick first step, good use of hands and the ability to close. With continued development, and filling an area of need, Kennedy could have an impact.

96. Kevin Brown, OT, West Virginia Mountaineers

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 9

Need: A revamped offensive line leaves West Virginia with uncertainty up front, but the program could turn to Brown, a talented freshman and onetime top-300 prospect, to help anchor an overhauled unit. Even with multiple transfer offensive linemen, Brown made a strong impression and positioned himself to potentially get playing time early this fall. Following in his father's footsteps to play at West Virginia under Rich Rodriguez, Brown's development will be key as the Mountaineers reshape their front.

Value: Brown is a powerful interior presence who squatted 655 pounds this offseason as an early enrollee. He brings a physical, nasty demeanor as a finisher in the run game and consistently looks to finish blocks. As a former wrestler, he plays with excellent leverage and understands how to win in close quarters using body control and positioning. Beyond power, he also has the feet to operate on the edge when needed and reach second-level defenders. Though he will need to adjust quickly to the college level, he has the athletic traits and technical foundation to develop into an early contributor.

97. Devin Carter, WR, Florida State Seminoles

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 21

Need: As an early enrollee, Carter's name came up frequently throughout Florida State's spring practices. With Duce Robinson's workload being managed, it opened opportunities for younger receivers to earn valuable reps. With Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels taking over at quarterback, Carter will have a chance to contribute early as a true freshman in a receiving corps that heavily leaned on Robinson last season. Carter brings needed depth to an offense that has been inconsistent in recent years.

Value: Carter, the son of former FSU running back Dexter Carter, was a top-300 prospect who brings speed to stretch the field vertically, pairing well with Micahi Danzy. Carter is a smooth receiver who tracks the ball well and shows reliable, soft hands. After the catch, he offers quickness and stop-start ability to make defenders miss in space. His skill set gives him versatility as a developing target capable of impacting both vertical and intermediate routes.

98. Bo Mascoe, CB, Texas Longhorns

Year: Senior

Pos. rank: 5

Need: Texas entered the offseason needing to replace both starting cornerbacks from last season with Malik Muhammad and Jaylon Guilbeau departing for the NFL. The return of defensive coordinator Will Muschamp gives the Longhorns new energy on defense, but the secondary still needed proven portal additions to help stabilize the cornerback room. Mascoe, a Rutgers transfer, addresses that need. After a strong spring, Mascoe generated buzz and earned praise from the coaching staff for his ball skills.

Value: Mascoe has experience playing both outside corner and over the slot at nickel, giving Texas flexibility in the secondary. Across his career at Rutgers, Mascoe recorded two interceptions and eight pass breakups, and brings multiple years of experience to the Longhorns' defense. Though he is not an overly physical corner, he competes at a high level and plays with smooth technique that allows him to stay tight in coverage.

99. Amarion Jackson, WR, Penn State Nittany Lions

Year: Freshman

Pos. rank: 22

Need: Through the NFL draft and portal, Penn State lost its top five leading receivers from last season. The leading returner in receiving yards is tight end Andrew Rappleyea who totaled 180 yards on the season. Though Penn State addressed some of that need with portal and high school signings, Jackson might have found a role. An early enrollee, Jackson was not expected to be used at receiver coming in as a safety, but moved to receiver because of injuries. He caught the attention of Campbell who said he didn't "know if there was a true freshman that's had a better spring than he has."

Value: Jackson followed Campbell from Iowa State to Penn State, flipping his pledge. He certainly will bring value in whatever role he earns this fall. Jackson is a smooth vertical route runner and picks up ground quickly as a long strider. He also provides a reliable target for the quarterback having natural hands.

Year: Junior

Pos. rank: 10

Need: Last season, Cal struggled mightily in the running game, totaling just 1,062 yards, which ranked fifth worst in the FBS. The Golden Bears also lost their leading rusher, Kendrick Raphael, who accounted for 943 of those yards, to the transfer portal. Now, Mohammed looks positioned to be the featured back in 2026. Mohammed will be a key option to help take pressure off Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele's arm this season.

Value: Mohammed split time in the backfield at Washington last season with future fourth-round selection Jonah Coleman, tallying 523 rushing yards. He flashed his potential in the spring, highlighted by a 58-yard run in the spring game. Mohammed is a thicker back with a downhill running style who plays with a physical demeanor. He keeps his feet churning through contact, breaks tackles in the open field, and finishes runs by falling forward. Though he might not have elite breakaway speed, he has the traits of a reliable power back who becomes tougher to bring down as the game progresses.