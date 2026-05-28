Florida to pay Sumrall's assistants a combined $11.2M in 2026

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GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida coach Jon Sumrall's assistants will make a combined $11.2 million in 2026, a significant investment for a program desperate to win more often.

Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner tops the list after signing a three-year, $6.6 million contract to leave Georgia Tech and join Sumrall in Gainesville. Faulker will get $2.1 million in 2026 - the first $2 million coordinator in school history - and has a $100,000 raise set for each of the next two years.

Only six college offensive coordinators were paid $2 million or more in 2025, according to CBS Sports. Fifteen defensive coordinators topped $2 million.

Florida defensive coordinator Brad White signed a three-year, $5.85 million deal that starts at $1.85 million and also includes a $100,000 raise in 2027 and 2028.

The Gators released the contracts Thursday in response to a public records request.

Sumrall signed a six-year, $44.7 million contract last year that averages $7.45 million annually. The Gators will dole out more than $20 million to Sumrall, his staff of 15 assistants and a front office led by new general manager Dave Caldwell.

Four of the assistants are scheduled to earn at least $1 million during their deals.

Defensive line coach Gerald Chapman and offensive line coach Phil Trautwine will join Faulker and White in the seven-figure club. Chapman, the lone holdover from former Florida coach Billy Napier's staff, will make $950,000 this year and $1 million in 2027. Trautwine, meanwhile, starts at $750,000 and jumps to $1 million. Both signed two-year deals.

Their salaries show Sumrall's commitment to rebuilding the team along both lines of scrimmage in the powerhouse Southeastern Conference.

Napier's 12-man coaching staff was paid a combined $7.5 million in 2025. The Gators posted three losing seasons in Napier's four years.

The rest of Sumrall's staff range between making $350,000 and $600,000 annually, all of them on two-year contracts.