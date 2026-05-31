Ball State's Gavin Yates-Lyons, 18, dies after being shot

Gavin Yates-Lyons, a freshman defensive back on the Ball State football team, has died at the age of 18, the school confirmed Sunday.

"We extend sincere condolences to his family, friends, coaches, teammates and all who held him close. May you find comfort and strength during this challenging moment," the school wrote in a social media post.

We mourn the passing of Gavin Yates-Lyons.



We extend sincere condolences to his family, friends, coaches, teammates and all who held him close. May you find comfort and strength during this challenging moment. pic.twitter.com/nXiQP0ZM8c — Ball State Football (@BallStateFB) May 31, 2026

Yates-Lyons was among three victims of a shooting at a parking garage last Sunday in Tallahassee, Florida. He was caught in the crossfire and taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. He died Saturday.

He had finished his education at Lowndes County High School in Georgia early and enrolled at Ball State in January. He had returned to attend his graduation ceremony, which took place the day before he was shot, according to the Muncie Star Press.