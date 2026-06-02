Kewan Lacy, Malachi Toney, Dante Moore on EA Sports CFB 27 cover

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Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy, Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore will lead the cast of athletes featured on the cover of EA Sports College Football 27, the video game developer announced Tuesday.

Lacy, Toney and Moore are featured on the cover of the game's standard edition that releases July 9. They're joined by Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, Texas pass rusher Colin Simmons and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore on the cover of the title's deluxe edition.

"I would play this game for hours with my family growing up, so now being on the cover of EA Sports College Football 27 representing Ole Miss feels surreal," Lacy said in a statement. "It's truly a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Kewan Lacy. Malachi Toney. Dante Moore.



Your #CFB27 cover athletes are officially here.



Full reveal Thursday, 6/4 at 8 PM ET

🔗: https://t.co/6mLj03LkTz pic.twitter.com/uZhCVXCo2Q — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) June 2, 2026

Lacy broke out with 1,567 rushing yards, third-most nationally, and 24 touchdowns in his first season with the Rebels in 2025. Toney had an FBS-high 109 receptions as a true freshman and helped Miami reach the College Football Playoff championship game. Moore led Oregon to a 13-2 season and turned down the opportunity to be a first-round pick to return for his junior season.

EA Sports rebooted its college football franchise in 2024 after an 11-year hiatus, and College Football 25 became the best-selling sports video game in U.S. history based on dollar sales.

Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter, the eventual Heisman Trophy winner, was featured on the 2024 cover alongside Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams were the cover athletes of College Football 26 following their breakthrough freshman seasons.

Your Dynasty Blueprint awaits 😤



Full #CFB27 reveal Thursday, 6/4 at 8 PM ET

🔗: https://t.co/6mLj03LkTz pic.twitter.com/V2M7o8etxM — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) June 2, 2026

Cignetti earned his spot on the deluxe cover after leading Indiana to a 16-0 national championship season last year. College Football 26 was the first game to incorporate a roster of real college coaches and featured seven head coaches on its deluxe edition cover, including Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham and Oregon's Dan Lanning.

"Being on the cover of EA Sports College Football 27 is an absolute privilege after growing up a fan of the game," Dante Moore said in a statement. "Coach Lanning and the Duck were on last year's Deluxe Edition, and now to carry that legacy forward and represent Oregon myself makes me really proud."