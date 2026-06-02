Texas A&M adds LB Frederick Ards to top 2027 recruiting class

Open Extended Reactions

Texas A&M made another blue-chip addition to the program's top-ranked 2027 recruiting class Tuesday with a commitment from four-star outside linebacker Frederick Ards.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defender from Orlando, Florida, is ESPN's No. 6 outside linebacker and No. 64 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle. Ards picked the Aggies over finalists Alabama, Florida, Florida State and South Carolina, landing as the 10th top-100 pledge in Texas A&M coach Mike Elko's incoming class, which leads all the nation with 13 SC Next 300 commits.

Ards was credited with 80 tackles and 11 sacks as a junior at Florida's Jones High School last fall. He marks the latest newcomer to the star-studded collection of talent set to join the Aggies in 2027.

Texas A&M has been as aggressive on the high school recruiting trail as any program across the country in the cycle, headlined by the spring commitments of Kennedy Brown and Mark Matthews -- two of the nation's top 3 offensive tackles -- and two more five-stars in defenders Zyron Forstall (No. 17 overall) and Kamarui Dorsey (No. 21). Forstall, an explosive edge rusher from Florida's IMG Academy, leads a particularly impressive front-seven class that includes Ards, fellow outside linebacker Aston Whiteside and four-star defensive tackles Myels Smith (No. 88) and Elijah Patmon (No. 230), both of whom committed to the program late last year.

The Aggies could still continue adding elite defensive talent in the 2027 cycle this month.

The program remains locked into a battle with in-state rival Texas for No. 2 overall prospect and top-ranked cornerback John Meredith, who took an official visit to Texas A&M this past weekend. Five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson (No. 7 overall) and outside linebacker Kaden Henderson (No. 23) are both scheduled to visit the Aggies later this week.