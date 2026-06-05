4-star QB Colton Nussmeier commits to Georgia over Arkansas, UCLA

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Four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier, ESPN's No. 4 pocket passer in the 2027 class, announced his commitment to Georgia on Friday.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound recruit from Texas is the No. 112 overall prospect in the 2027 SC Next 300. He picked the Bulldogs over finalists Arkansas and UCLA.

Nussmeier is the younger brother of former LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. His father is veteran assistant and current New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, who worked alongside Georgia coach Kirby Smart under Nick Saban at Alabama in 2012 and 2013.

That SEC familiarity was a key connecting point in Nussmeier's recruitment with the Bulldogs, he recently told ESPN. Nussmeier visited the program multiple times this spring and maintained frequent contact with Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. His commitment comes ahead of previously scheduled official visits to Arkansas, Georgia and UCLA this month.

"I like everything about them," Nussmeier told ESPN. "I like the way they run the program. I like the staff a lot. I know the feel. I know how they run their offense."

Nussmeier's pledge closes the Bulldogs' lengthy search for a quarterback in the 2027 class. He lands as the program's fourth top-300 pledge in the cycle, joining No. 1 running back Kemon Spell (No. 8 overall), tight end Jaxon Dollar (No. 82) and offensive tackle Kelsey Adams (No. 109).

Nussmeier began his high school career at Texas' Flower Mound Marcus High School, where he threw for 1,939 yards and 16 touchdowns to three interceptions as a first-year starter in 2024. A knee injury limited Nussmeier to eight games as a junior last fall. He transferred from Flower Mound Marcus to Dallas-Fort Worth power Denton Ryan earlier this year.