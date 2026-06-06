Reports: NCAA rejects Texas Tech's appeal to reinstate Sorsby

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Texas Tech's appeal to the NCAA to have quarterback Brendan Sorsby's eligibility reinstated has been denied, according to multiple reports Friday.

Sorsby was ruled ineligible after he acknowledged gambling on sports, including on his own team while at Indiana. The denial of Texas Tech's appeal is separate from Sorsby's lawsuit against the NCAA.

Sorsby transferred to Texas Tech in January after leaving Cincinnati, where he was the starter in 2024 and 2025. He played for the Hoosiers the two seasons before that.

Friday's ruling came while the NCAA and Sorsby were still waiting for a ruling from a Texas judge after the quarterback filed a lawsuit May 18 seeking a temporary injunction against the NCAA in hopes of playing this season for the Red Raiders.

A two-hour hearing was held Monday in the 99th District Court in Lubbock County, where Texas Tech is located. As of Friday, there still was no decision from Judge Ken Curry.

Texas Tech had said May 26 that it was appealing after the NCAA denied the school's initial petition to have Sorsby's eligibility reinstated.

University president Lawrence Schovanec at that time wrote in a letter to the Texas Tech community that the school felt "the NCAA's ruling should be reversed or modified."

The school had ruled Sorsby ineligible May 18, the same day he filed his lawsuit. Tech had to do that to be able to pursue a request for his reinstatement that it submitted to the NCAA the following day. That was denied May 22.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.