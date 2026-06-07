Edge rusher Green commits to LSU, adds to Tigers' haul for 2027

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Days after losing a blue-chip defensive end in the 2027 class, LSU coach Lane Kiffin added another Sunday with a pledge from four-star edge rusher K.J. Green, No. 45 in the SC Next 300.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound defender from Stone Mountain, Georgia, is ESPN's sixth-ranked defensive end in the 2027 cycle. He announced his commitment to the Tigers over Georgia, Oregon and South Carolina via social media following an official visit to LSU this weekend.

Green lands as the second-ranked prospect among five top 300 pledges in the Tigers' 2027 class in the midst of Kiffin's first full recruiting cycle with the program. Green's commitment comes four days after defensive end Jaiden Bryant, ESPN's No. 39 overall prospect in the cycle, flipped his pledge from LSU to Miami on Wednesday. Committed to the Tigers since Jan. 3, Bryant was the first 2027 prospect to give his verbal pledge to Kiffin after LSU hired the former Ole Miss coach last November.

Green, who took official visits to Georgia and Oregon last month, has emerged as a physical backfield disruptor at Georgia's Stephenson High School. The No. 5 overall recruit from the state of Georgia in 2027, he was credited with 129 total tackles and 18 sacks as a junior last fall.

Green follows No. 1 overall tight end Ahmad Hudson (No. 22 overall) and top 300 wide receivers Braylon Calais (No. 97) and Ah'Mari Stevens (No. 299) as the latest additions to the Tigers' 2027 class this spring. Alongside Green, LSU hosted flip targets Kelsey Adams (Georgia commit) and Greedy James (Texas), among others, this weekend. The program continues to pursue a collection of blue-chip recruits in the 2027 cycle, including No. 1 wide receiver Easton Royal (Texas commit) and fellow five-stars Caden Moss (No. 13) and Xavier Sabb (No. 18).