Kentucky DL Nic Smith dies at age 20; no foul play suspected

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky defensive lineman Nic Smith has died at age 20, the school announced Monday.

School spokesman Jay Blanton said the University of Kentucky Police Department received a call Monday at 10:03 a.m. reporting that a student had been found dead in a residence hall. The university announced Smith's death in a statement later in the day.

Blanton said the police department was working with the Lexington-Fayette County Coroner, and an initial investigation did not indicate that foul play was involved.

"Today our hearts are broken," Kentucky coach Will Stein said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Nic's family, friends, teammates and everyone who knew and loved him. This is a tremendous loss for our program and university community. We will continue to support one another and honor his memory."

Smith, who redshirted last season, was a sophomore in the community leadership and development program in the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. His nicknames were "Happy" and "Big Happ," according to his biography page on the Kentucky athletic department's website.

He played football and basketball at Walnut Grove High School in Loganville, Georgia.