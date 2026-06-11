Kasi Currie, top-3 DT recruit in 2027, commits to Texas

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Texas landed its highest-ranked defender in the 2027 recruiting class to date on Thursday with a commitment from four-star defensive tackle Kasi Currie, No. 52 in the SC Next 300.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound prospect from Chatsworth, California, is ESPN's No. 3 defensive tackle in the 2027 cycle. He announced his pledge to the Longhorns over Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon Thursday afternoon days after completing an official visit to Texas from June 5-7.

Currie is a two-way standout at California's Sierra Canyon High School, where he was credited with 15 tackles last fall while playing alongside Longhorns' freshman and 2026 five-star defensive end signee Richard Wesley. Currie also took an official visit to Georgia in May and was scheduled to travel to Ohio State and Oregon later this month prior to announcing his decision.

Currie joins Texas as the fifth SC Next 300 pledge in the Longhorns' incoming class, which is headlined by five-star wide receiver Easton Royal (No. 9 overall) and No. 4 running back Noah Roberts (No. 51). Royal, ESPN's No. 1 overall wide receiver, remains a priority flip target for both Florida and LSU ahead of his planned official visit with the Gators this weekend.

Currie's pledge continues the Longhorns' emphasis on defensive line talent in the cycle, following four-star defensive ends Derwin Fields (No. 75) and Cameron Hall (No. 26 DE) into coach Steve Sarkisian's latest class. Three-star, in-state defenders Karnell James and inside Cade Haug round out the program's current collection of defensive commitments.

With Currie in the fold, Texas is still expected to add multiple blue-chip defenders this summer.

That run could continue Friday morning with four-star outside linebacker Jabarrius Garror as ESPN's No. 49 overall recruit prepares to choose between Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and the Longhorns. Texas also remains locked in a battle with in-state rivals Texas A&M for five-star cornerback and No. 2 overall prospect John Meredith III of Fort Worth, Texas.

Other targets include five-star defensive tackle Marcus Fakatou (No. 12 overall), four-star defensive tackle Mitchell Turner (No. 113) and cornerback Montre Jackson (No. 163), who is set to announce his commitment on June 27. Sources tell ESPN that Texas Tech outside linebacker pledge Jhadyn Nelson, who visited the Longhorns last weekend, is a serious flip target for Texas.