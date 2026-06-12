Jabarrius Garror's commitment bolsters Texas' 2027 recruiting haul

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Texas picked up its second blue-chip defender in as many days Friday with a commitment from four-star edge Jabarrius Garror, ESPN's No. 4 outside linebacker in the 2027 class.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect from Mobile, Alabama, is the No. 49 overall prospect in the SC Next 300. The former Alabama commit announced his pledge to the Longhorns over Auburn, Georgia and Florida State Friday morning following an official visit to Texas from June 5-7.

Garror's pledge landed less than 24 hours after the Longhorns secured the commitment of No. 52 overall prospect Kasi Currie Thursday afternoon, edging Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon for ESPN's No. 3 defensive tackle. The pair of top 60 recruits now stand as the headliners atop Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian's incoming defensive class, which also includes four-star defensive end Derwin Fields (No. 75) and in-state commits Cameron Hall, Karnell James and Cade Haug.

All told, Garror is the 14th addition to Texas' 2027 class, which ranked 21st nationally and seventh among SEC programs in ESPN's latest class rankings for the cycle released Friday morning. However, the Longhorns are in position to surge on the recruiting trail in the coming weeks with the program in the mix for a number of top 300 targets.

Texas is set to host a pair of blue-chip defenders this weekend between four-star defensive tackle Mitchell Turner (No. 112 overall) and cornerback Montre Jackson (No. 163), an in-state recruit who is set to announce his commitment on June 27. Four-star offensive tackle Brian Swanson (No. 76), another priority target from Dallas, is also expected on campus this weekend.

Elsewhere, Texas remains among the leading contenders in the recruitments of five-star defenders John Meredith III (No. 2 overall) and Markus Fakatou (No. 12). The Longhorns also hosted No. 1 overall prospect Jalen Brewster, a Texas Tech commit, from June 5-7 and have continued their efforts with flip targets Georgia Toia (UCLA) and Jhadyn Nelson (Texas Tech).

Garror, a two-way standout at Alabama's Vigor High School, projects as a versatile edge defender at the college level. He was credited with 106 tackles and 21 sacks as a junior last fall.

Garror, the No. 1 recruit in the state of Alabama, initially committed to the Crimson Tide in July 2024. He remained the top-ranked 2027 of the program's 2027 class for nearly two years before Garror pulled his pledge and formally reopened his recruitment on March 14. In addition to Texas, he took official visits to Auburn and Georgia last month prior to making his decision.