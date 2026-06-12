Gregory, 4-star WR and No. 37 overall recruit in '27, chooses UCLA

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First-year UCLA coach Bob Chesney made his latest high-profile addition in the 2027 class Friday with a commitment from four-star wide receiver Matthew Gregory, No. 37 in the SC Next 300.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, is ESPN's No. 7 wide receiver in the cycle. He announced his pledge to the Bruins over Nebraska on Friday afternoon following official visits with both programs in recent weeks.

Gregory's commitment continues UCLA's spring recruiting tear under Chesney, the former James Madison coach who led the Dukes to the College Football Playoff last fall. Since April 1, the Bruins have added 19 commitments -- including six from the SC Next 300 -- to a 2027 class that began Friday at No. 7 in ESPN's latest class rankings for the cycle.

Gregory now stands as UCLA's fourth top-100 pledge in 2027, joining four-star cornerbacks JuJu Johnson (No. 36 overall) and Jerry Outhouse Jr. (No. 83) and defensive tackle George Toia (No. 60) atop Chesney's debut class. Other standout additions this spring include four-star offensive guard Jackson Roper (No. 21), in-state safety Pole Moala (No. 287) and legacy three-star running back Duece Jones-Drew, the son of former Bruins All-American and NFL All-Pro Maurice Jones-Drew.

All told, UCLA holds 22 commitments in the 2027 cycle. If the Bruins get their current class to signing day, the program's seven top-300 pledges in the cycle would mark its highest count since UCLA signed nine SC Next 300 prospects in the 2016 class.

Gregory will enter his senior year at Pennsylvania's Owen J. Roberts High School this fall. In addition to Nebraska and UCLA, he also held heavy spring interest from LSU, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech.