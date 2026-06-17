Four-star defensive end Chris Whitehead commits to LSU

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LSU coach Lane Kiffin continued a hot week on the recruiting trail Wednesday with a commitment from four-star defensive end Chris Whitehead, who's ranked No. 47 in the SC Next 300.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound edge rusher from Chesterfield, Virginia, is ESPN's top-ranked recruit in the state of Virginia and No. 7 defensive end in the 2027 class. He picked the Tigers over Ohio State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech following a visit to LSU earlier this week.

Four-star defensive end Chris Whitehead announced his commitment to LSU. Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire

Whitehead marks the highest-ranked of five additions to Kiffin's debut recruiting class since Monday. That group includes four-star offensive tackle Terrance Smith (No. 176 overall), who committed to the Tigers over Auburn, Rutgers and Tennessee on Monday, and running backs David Segarra III (No. 204) and Trey Martin (No. 216). LSU also flipped three-star offensive tackle Amaziah Siale from Cal earlier in the week.

Whitehead now stands alongside four-star defensive end K.J. Green (No. 45 overall) as the second defender committed to the Tigers in the cycle.

A two-way standout at Virginia's Lloyd C. Bird High School, Whitehead was credited with 54 tackles and 10.5 sacks in his junior season last fall.

He took an official visit with the Tigers in April, held official visits with South Carolina and Virginia Tech this spring and was previously scheduled to travel to Ohio State this weekend.

Amid a flurry of recent additions, the Tigers are positioned to continue adding to the program's incoming recruiting class this summer. LSU remains in the mix with multiple uncommitted blue-chip prospects including five-stars Caden Moss (No. 13 overall) and Xavier Sabb (No. 18).

Priority flip targets include No. 1 overall recruit Jalen Brewster (Texas Tech), top-ranked wide receiver Easton Royal (Texas) and Nebraska safety commit Tory Pittman, ESPN's No. 31 overall prospect in the cycle.