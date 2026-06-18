Texas A&M adds four-star outside linebacker Kaden Henderson

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Texas A&M added ESPN's No. 1 outside linebacker to the nation's top-ranked 2027 recruiting class Thursday with a commitment from four-star defender Kaden Henderson.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound prospect from Tampa, Florida is No. 24 overall recruit in the SC Next 300. He announced his pledge to the Aggies over finalists Notre Dame and LSU during a live appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" Thursday afternoon.

Henderson's commitment hands Texas A&M coach Mike Elko his latest high-profile addition in the 2027 cycle.

ESPN's No. 1 outside linebacker Kaden Henderson committed to Texas A&M. David Buono/Icon Sportswire

This Aggies' latest group -- Elko's third as head of the program -- sits at No. 1 in ESPN's latest class rankings for the cycle. Anchored by 14 pledges from within the SC Next 300, that collection of blue-chip talent consists of an FBS-best count of four five-star commits, including defenders Zyron Forstall (No. 17 overall) and Kamarui Dorsey (No. 21).

Henderson now joins the five-star duo atop a star-studded defensive class set to join the Aggies in 2027. Between Henderson and fellow SC Next 300 pledges Frederick Ards (No. 64) and Kaden McCarty (No. 110), Texas A&M is positioned to sign three of ESPN's top 10 outside linebackers in the cycle.

Four-star defensive backs Raylaun Henry (No. 25) and JayQuan Snell (No. 53) and defensive tackles Myels Smith (No. 88) and Elijah Patmon (No. 230) round out the group of nine SC Next 300 defenders currently bound for the Aggies' defense in 2027.

A versatile defensive playmaker, Henderson has been credited with 219 tackles across three varsity seasons at Florida's Jesuit High School.

He took official visits to LSU, Miami and Texas A&M this spring. Initially scheduled to close his official visit slate with a trip to Notre Dame from June 19-21, Henderson is no longer expected to visit the Fighting Irish this weekend.

Five-star offensive tackles Kennedy Brown (No. 5 overall) and Mark Matthews (No. 11) -- two of ESPN's top three offensive tackles in the 2027 cycle -- remain the headliners in the Aggies incoming class following their respective spring commitments.

Still in the mix for multiple elite talents, including No. 2 cornerback Joshua Dobson (No. 7 overall) and No. 3 Eric McFarland (No. 15), the Aggies could be on their way to signing a historic five-star class in 2027. Since the start of the ESPN rankings era in 2006, only one program -- Alabama in the 2014 class -- has signed more than four five-star pledges in a single cycle.