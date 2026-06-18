Parker Kingston rape charge dismissed; state to refile vs. ex-BYU WR

A judge on Thursday dismissed a first-degree felony rape charge against former BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston, though prosecutors said they plan to refile the charge.

The case was scheduled for trial in July, but state prosecutors requested a continuance, according to the Washington County Attorney's Office. The court denied the request and instead dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning the state can refile the case, the attorney's office said in a statement.

Kingston's attorney, Cara Tangaro, declined to comment.

Kingston, who was BYU's leading receiver last season, was charged with rape in February in St. George, Utah, following a yearlong investigation. Kingston pleaded not guilty.

The Washington County Attorney's Office requested a continuance due to the alleged victim's health, stating her documented medical condition currently prevents her from participating in trial proceedings.

"The State cannot proceed without the victim. The State will not jeopardize the victim's health," Deputy Washington County Attorney Jerry Jaeger wrote in the request filed June 16.

An attorney for the woman filed a joint request, asking the court to continue the jury trial to allow her to "fully recover from her medical issues."

Kingston's attorneys opposed postponing the trial, arguing the state made a similar request that was already denied and that a delay goes against Kingston's right to a speedy trial. They contended that Kingston had borne the stress of being falsely accused of rape and that the charge had stopped him from completing his college degree.

"Those harms deepen with every month of delay," Tangaro wrote in a June 17 response.

Prosecutors allege a 20-year-old woman told officers that Kingston assaulted her at her home in February 2025. Kingston told St. George police that "all sexual activity" with the woman was "consensual," according to an affidavit.

The woman told investigators she had made clear to Kingston before he came to her house that she did not want to have sex with him, and she told him to stop several times when he initiated sex, the affidavit said.

The woman's family expressed disappointment in the court's decision to dismiss the case.

"Our hearts are with our daughter, who showed tremendous courage in coming forward and placing her trust in the justice system," the statement said. "Today, that trust was shattered when the Court prioritized getting an athlete back on the field over justice."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.