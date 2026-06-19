5-star CB John Meredith III commits to Texas, staying in-state

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Five-star prospect John Meredith III, ESPN's No. 1 cornerback in the 2027 class, announced his commitment to Texas on Friday.

Meredith picked the Longhorns over in-state finalist Texas A&M following official visits with both programs in recent weeks.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defender from Fort Worth, Texas, is the No. 2 overall recruit in SC Next 300 and the highest ranked of eight top-300 prospects committed to Texas in coach Steve Sarkisian's latest recruiting class.

The Longhorns, who also landed a pledge from in-state offensive tackle Brian Swanson (No. 76 overall) earlier this week, began Friday at No. 10 in ESPN's class rankings for the cycle.

Meredith marks Texas' latest spring recruiting jolt, arriving as the program's second five-star commit in the 2027 class alongside No. 1 wide receiver Easton Royal.

He is the third top 100 defender to join the Longhorns' class since June 11 following recent commitments from outside linebacker Jabarrius Garror (No. 49 overall) and defensive lineman Kasi Currie (No. 52).

Meredith, a lengthy and modern defensive back, attracted heavy interest from Alabama, Miami, Notre Dame and Penn State, among others. He narrowed his recruitment to Texas and Texas A&M this spring following a pair of unofficial visits with the Longhorns in April.

Sources said Texas cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey and first-year defensive coordinator Will Muschamp were central to the program's pursuit of Meredith, who took his official visit with the program from June 5-7.

The Longhorns are set to host several priority targets this weekend before the summer recruiting dead period begins Monday, including five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales (No. 16 overall) and No. 3 running back Landen Williams-Callis (No. 44).

Royal, ESPN's No. 9 overall prospect and Texas' longest-tenured 2027 commit, will return to campus this weekend following recent visits with flip contenders Florida and LSU.

While Meredith has settled on a college destination, the status of his senior football season remains uncertain. As first reported by The Dallas Morning News, a district athletic committee ruled Meredith ineligible earlier this month, citing a transfer for athletic purposes following his offseason move from Texas' Euless Trinity High School to nearby North Crowley.

Sources close to the situation told ESPN that Meredith is expected to appeal the decision.