Ranking college football's best defensive players for 2026

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Who are the best defensive players in college football entering the 2026 season?

ESPN surveyed more than 20 front office staff members across the sport, including general managers, player personnel directors and scouting directors, to find out who they consider the top returning players in the country.

Trying to trim this list of elite defensive linemen, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties down to just 10 players was a tough task, especially considering more than 40 players received votes. The debate begins with a two-man race for the No. 1 spot that sparked an intriguing debate about positional value at the college level.

Our panel of personnel experts generally valued proven production and pro potential above all else with their ballots, but there were a few surprise picks regarding who they're expecting to become breakout stars this fall.

Previous rankings: Running backs | Receivers | Non-QB playmakers | Top 100 newcomers

1. CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

2025 stats: 31 tackles, 7 pass breakups, 5 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1 defensive TD

Moore has been targeted on just 11.3% of his coverage snaps across his two college seasons. But there's perhaps no player in all of college football who does more to change the way opposing offenses operate by merely stepping onto the field than Notre Dame's junior cornerback.

"Nobody gives him fits," one Power 4 director of player personnel (DPP) said of Moore. "That's hard to really say about any other defensive player. Leonard Moore doesn't struggle with anybody. You can put him on anybody in the country. ... He's the ultimate shutdown guy."

The former three-star recruit has charted a precipitous rise with the Fighting Irish from Freshman All-American in 2024 to unanimous All-America honors as a sophomore last fall. With seven interceptions and 18 pass breakups for his career, Moore enters 2026 as the sport's premier lockdown corner and, in the eyes of several scouts polled by ESPN, the nation's top defender.

"I can't think of another player I'd put ahead of him," a Big Ten DPP said.

Moore's stats tell part of the story. Per ESPN Research, he gave up 12 catches for 135 yards on 33 targets in his sophomore season and allowed 30 or more yards in a game just once last fall while playing the second-most snaps in press coverage (186) of any FBS defensive back. Only six Power 4 cornerbacks posted a better QBR as primary defender in 2025 than Moore's 8.1.

To grasp the full scope of Moore's impact, however, consider the rest of Notre Dame's secondary. Fellow Irish starting cornerback Christian Gray, for instance, saw nearly twice as many targets (62) last fall after opposing teams simply stopped throwing in Moore's direction.

"That kid takes away half the field," a former SEC staffer said.

There's plenty of room for debate about whether a lockdown corner or an elite pass rusher is more valuable in today's college game. Personnel experts surveyed by ESPN offered effusive praise for Moore and he earned the top spot on our list in a close vote. Near the ball or not, Moore is a game changer.

A'Mauri Washington, Dylan Stewart, Leonard Moore and Colin Simmons are among the nation's top defensive players. Illustration by ESPN

"The biggest thing is he can make an offense have to adjust to Plan B," another DPP said.

That was on full display in the Irish's 34-24 win over USC last fall, when Moore moved to the slot and blanketed Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon, holding the eventual Biletnikoff Award winner to two catches for 28 yards in primary coverage.

"They took away Makai Lemon last year and it's part of the reason they won the game," the same DPP said. "They put the best player in the country on him. He's just so naturally gifted that it was easy for him. ... He can stop anybody you throw at him."

2. Edge Colin Simmons, Texas

2025 stats: 43 tackles, 51 pressures, 15.5 TFLs, 12 sacks, 2 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles

Simmons is entering just his second year as a full-time starter but is the FBS active leader with 21 career sacks. He has an SEC-leading 84 pressures over his first two seasons with a 15.7% pressure rate off the edge and six forced fumbles on sacks, according to ESPN Research. In the eyes of many personnel experts, Simmons was the obvious top pick for this list.

"I think No. 1 wears burnt orange," a former SEC staffer argued. "That dude can change the game. He can take over games, and he's consistent. First down is fourth-and-1 to him. He's got a kill mentality at all times, and it's crazy to see."

The former five-star recruit from powerhouse Duncanville in Dallas has lived up to high expectations from the very beginning, earning the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award in 2024 after leading the Longhorns with nine sacks as a true freshman.

The SEC's reigning sack leader produced 15.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore and flashed the ability to take over games, including a three-sack performance in an overtime win at Kentucky. Per ESPN Research, Simmons had nine plays last season in which he generated pressure within two seconds of the snap.

"He's like David Bailey at Texas Tech last year," an SEC director of player personnel said. "When you can get to the quarterback in less than two seconds consistently and make him move off his spots, it changes the whole game plan. It changes everything about your defense. A player like him can make a lot of problems go away."

Simmons earns nothing but praise from personnel experts for his pass rushing traits and instincts, and he has continued to develop into much more than just a pass-rush specialist, averaging 54 snaps per game over Texas' last nine games of the season, including a career-high 70 in the bowl win over Michigan. Simmons brings more than enough athleticism at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds to drop back in coverage or spy mobile quarterbacks.

Rival recruiting staffers are eager how new Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp utilizes the talents of the projected first-round NFL draft pick.

"He's just hard to block," an SEC DPP said. "He's violent. He comes aggressive. He's early off the ball. If you go back and watch him in high school and see what he's become in college, he's just become a physical monster compared to what he was in high school."

3. Edge Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

2025 stats: 33 tackles, 28 pressures, 12 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 2 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles

Yes, scouts and personnel staffers are occasionally prone to hyperbole and cliché when assessing players. But every once in a while, as in the case of South Carolina's disruptive, 6-foot-5, 245-pound pass rusher, the over-the-top descriptors happen to be apt.

"If you built an edge rusher in a lab, he's how you'd draw it up," one SEC DPP said of Stewart.

The former five-star recruit looked the part from Day 1 of his Freshman All-America campaign in 2024, logging 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles playing opposite SEC sacks leader Kyle Kennard. Stewart wasn't quite as dominant as a sophomore -- 40 pressures in 2024 vs. 28 in 2025 -- as opposing offensive lines keyed on him more heavily, but Stewart was still a handful. Per ESPN Research, his average time-to-pressure of 2.72 seconds ranked sixth among SEC defenders with 400-plus snaps.

"He wreaks havoc," said the SEC DPP, whose program faced South Carolina in 2025. "There were times we couldn't even call anything. He was in the backfield basically every play."

Long, agile and explosive, Stewart has everything NFL GMs are looking for in a premier pass rusher, and he returns as one of the nation's highest-paid players after choosing to stick with the Gamecocks amid significant portal interest last December.

Some Power 4 staffers suggested that Stewart hasn't yet achieved his full potential as a week-in, week-out game wrecker; he tallied just one sack over his final six SEC games last season. Others believe the only thing separating Stewart from Simmons is their respective surroundings.

"Colin has always played with a better supporting cast," a Big 12 GM said. "With Dylan, you've got a very elite player playing with an OK supporting cast or whatever it was this past year. If Dylan Stewart was at Ohio State or Georgia, God have mercy on college football."

4. DT A'Mauri Washington, Oregon

2025 stats: 33 tackles, 15 pressures, 4.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 8 pass breakups

Washington is earning early first-round buzz for next year's NFL draft after his breakout 2025 season with the Ducks and his decision to stay in school one more year. The 6-foot-3, 330-pound senior moved into the starting lineup for Oregon's defense last season and was a disruptive force up front whose eight pass breakups were most among all Big Ten defensive linemen.

"A'Mauri will be a first-round pick," one Big 12 GM predicted.

Coach Dan Lanning has praised Washington as an extremely explosive and powerful player, one who had to work on his competitive stamina. He made good gains last year, staying on the field for 50-plus snaps against five ranked opponents. Personnel staffers surveyed by ESPN were higher on Washington and Bear Alexander, the former USC and Georgia transfer who put together his best season in 2025, than pass rushers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti. But with all four returning, Oregon's veteran D-line will be a force this fall.

"The interior guys are really good," a Big Ten DPP said. "Washington is the better of the two, but Alexander finally became what he was supposed to be and I thought he was really impressive."

5. DT Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami

2025 stats: 31 tackles, 20 pressures, 9 TFLs, 4.5 sacks

Depending on who you ask or which early mock draft you consult, Moten is either the No. 1 or No. 2 defensive tackle in next year's draft class. Such is the promise the 6-foot-3, 300-pound bruiser flashed last fall from the heart of the nation's most dominant defensive line.

"Disruptive, active, plays behind the line of scrimmage -- that's what you're looking for," one ACC personnel director said of Moten. "He gets into the backfield and plays vertical."

A former three-year reserve, Moten broke into the Hurricanes' starting lineup and played the fourth-most snaps (462) of any Miami defensive lineman as a redshirt junior. While Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor dominated on the edge, Moten attacked up the middle, posting a career-best 4.5 sacks with 19 interior pressures that tied for sixth most among ACC defenders in 2025. He stepped up when it mattered, too. Moten tied a career high with five tackles (three solo) in the national title game against Indiana in January.

No longer flanked by first-round NFL draft picks Bain and Mesidor on the edges, Moten returns as one of the sport's elite interior forces and one of the faces of what should be another fierce Miami defensive line.

"My top defensive tackle I've watched so far is Moten from Miami," a Big Ten DPP said. "That dude's a freaking game wrecker."

6. S Ty Benefield, LSU

2025 stats (at Boise State): 107 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 4 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble

Personnel experts surveyed by ESPN absolutely raved about Benefield and expect him to be one of the most impactful transfers in the country.

After three very productive seasons at Boise State, Ty Benefield is expected to make a big impact at LSU. Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire

The 6-foot-3, 208-pound safety was a three-year starter at Boise State, recording 235 tackles, 18 TFLs, 16 pass breakups and five interceptions. Nobody in the Mountain West played more snaps over the past two years than Benefield, with 1,669 snaps on defense and 366 on special teams.

He played a team-high 1,032 snaps as a sophomore during the Broncos' 2024 run to the College Football Playoff, earning defensive MVP honors in their conference title game and logging nine tackles in his CFP debut against Penn State. Benefield built on that with a first-team All-Mountain West season as a junior, then hit the transfer portal and quickly picked LSU.

One GM at another CFP contender said an NFL scout called him to say he had a first-round grade on Benefield and was shocked he was staying in school. Others have heard similar buzz coming out of Baton Rouge.

"We've heard he's an absolute freak and was the best player on the field this spring," an ACC GM said.

"LSU's best defensive player is their safety," an SEC DPP added.

One scouting staffer whose team faced Boise State last season called Benefield one of the best defenders he saw in 2025.

"We really liked Ty," he said. "Very physical run-stopping safety, not as good in coverage, but he can come down and knock some heads off."

7. LB Rasheem Biles, Texas

2025 stats (at Pitt): 101 tackles, 17 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 4 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 3 defensive TDs

The Longhorns pulled off a major win in the portal when they landed a pledge from Biles, one of the ACC's top defensive playmakers, in January. Over his two seasons as a starter at Pitt, Biles produced the most run stops (40) and second-most tackles for loss (26.5) in the ACC, according to ESPN Research, and his 13 pass breakups ranked most among all FBS linebackers.

"Whatever list you're making, put him on that," an ACC general manager said. "Rasheem Biles might be one of the best players we've played in the past couple years."

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound senior filled up his highlight reel in 2025 with a 75-yard pick-six against Louisville, a picked screen pass against Notre Dame for a 10-yard touchdown and a strip sack against East Carolina that he turned into a 23-yard scoop-and-score. Biles racked up 16 tackles, five TFLs and two sacks in the bowl game against ECU, numbers no FBS defender has matched since 2007. He's also a proven threat on special teams with three blocked punts as a freshman.

"He was pretty scary," a scouting staffer who faced Pitt last season said. "I don't know what his NFL projection is, but for as athletic as he is and what he can do for a defense, he was one of the better players we played all year."

8. CB Brandon Finney Jr., Oregon

The former top-50 recruit from Maryland became a Day 1 starter for the Ducks' defense and made a big impression throughout his true freshman season.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound cover man didn't allow a catch in eight of his 15 starts and surrendered just 12 catches on 37 targets last season. According to ESPN Research, Finney finished with the second-best contested target rate (73%) in FBS last season. Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi trusted him enough to let him play 111 snaps in press coverage, fifth most in the Big Ten.

"Finney is elite," one Big Ten staff member whose team faced Oregon said. "He's really good. He's so long and he can move."

The rookie delivered big moments in some of Oregon's biggest games. Finney was dominant in the Ducks' 23-0 CFP win over Texas Tech with two interceptions and a fumble recovery to earn Orange Bowl Defensive MVP honors. He also had a game-tying, 35-yard pick-six off Fernando Mendoza in the Ducks' first meeting with Indiana and forced two fumbles on the road at Iowa.

"He just wasn't tested a lot last year, which is a testament to how well he played," an SEC GM said. "For him to come in as a freshman who didn't enroll early and play as many snaps as he did was super impressive. He was unbelievable against Texas Tech. With that performance alone, he might be top-10."

Multiple personnel staffers surveyed predicted Finney and fellow sophomore cornerbacks DJ Pickett (LSU) and Devin Sanchez (Ohio State) will be considered three of the best defenders in the country by the end of this season.

"Finney was a dog," a Big 12 GM said. "He's probably the best young corner in college football. That was a great hit by Oregon's staff."

9. DT Will Echoles, Ole Miss

2025 stats: 68 tackles, 30 pressures, 11.5 TFLs, 5 sacks, 5 pass breakups

Lane Kiffin took plenty of talent with him to LSU. But first-year Ole Miss coach Pete Golding managed to retain an impressive core, and perhaps none of his returning stars on defense will be quite as important in 2026 as Echoles, the Rebels' 6-foot-3, 315-pound junior.

"Echoles is their best defensive player," one SEC DPP said.

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A former top-150 recruit from Houston, Mississippi, Echoles graduated into a key role on the Ole Miss defensive line as a sophomore last year. He played the fourth-most snaps (734) of any Rebels defender and made the most of his opportunity, flashing both elite pass-rush talent and impact run-stopping ability. Per ESPN Research, his 28 interior pressures led all Power 4 defenders in 2025, and Echoles' five pass breakups tied for ninth among defensive linemen nationally. In the ground game, only teammate Zxavian Harris bested Echoles' count of 17 run stops at or behind the line of scrimmage among SEC defensive linemen last fall.

One Power 4 personnel staffer compared Echoles' game to that of ex-Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods, a first-round selection in this year's NFL draft. Others offered nitpicks around Echoles' relative speed, overall build and tackling ability -- he missed nine tackles in 2025. But even the most critical evaluators acknowledged his elite impact up the middle.

"When you see him, his body type is not great," a GM whose program faced Ole Miss last fall said. "But he's a really productive football player. Will doesn't look pretty, but he's effective."

ESPN NFL draft experts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid each rank Echoles as their No. 3 defensive tackle in next year's draft class. College and pro scouts alike are intrigued to see his progression leading a revamped Ole Miss defense alongside Suntarine Perkins.

"When you think about Ole Miss, those are the two guys you've got to prepare for," the SEC DPP said.

10. S KJ Bolden, Georgia

2025 stats: 76 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 5 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, 1 blocked punt

The former five-star recruit from Buford, Georgia, lived up to his billing across 14 starts last fall, emerging as a versatile leader after earning significant playing time as a freshman in 2024.

Replacing two-time All-American Malaki Starks in the Bulldogs' secondary, Bolden finished as Georgia's second-leading tackler (76) and allowed only 10 receptions for 146 yards on 23 targets. The rangy 6-foot, 190-pound defender also made a difference against the run, where his 37 tackles on running plays ranked 13th among SEC defensive backs. Bolden delivered in big spots, too, recording his pair of interceptions in ranked wins over Tennessee and Texas and matching a career high with 10 tackles against Ole Miss in the CFP.

"Size, speed, ball skills; he's a do-it-all athlete and just another dude at Georgia," an SEC DPP said of Bolden.

Power 4 front office figures gushed over Bolden's playmaking talent and his ability to read the game from the secondary. Several staffers who scouted both players believe Bolden might offer even more than Starks, a former national champion and the No. 27 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

"Malaki Starks was really good, but I don't think he had top-end speed like KJ," another SEC DPP said. "KJ is so well put together. He reads things and reacts so quickly, and he triggers so hard. He's going to be the best they've had at that position in a while, which is crazy to say."

While personnel staffers and NFL draft experts alike share concerns over Bolden's size, he has made up for it to this point with elite speed and defensive instincts. Bolden's contributions on special teams -- he blocked a punt in last year's season opener -- make him one of the most intriguing all-around defensive backs in college football.

Also receiving votes

Edge: Damon Wilson II, Miami; Anthony Smith, Minnesota; Clev Lubin, Louisville; John Henry Daley, Michigan; Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas; Will Heldt, Clemson; Adam Trick, Texas Tech; Trey White, Texas Tech; Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Ohio State; Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon; Mandrell Desir, Florida State

Defensive tackle: David Stone, Oklahoma; A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech; Mateen Ibirogba, Texas Tech; Kemari Copeland, Virginia Tech

Linebacker: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Notre Dame; Chris Cole, Georgia; Xavier Atkins, Auburn; Keaton Thomas, Ole Miss; Rolijah Hardy, Indiana; Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss; Whit Weeks, LSU; Cole Sullivan, Oklahoma; Austin Romaine, Texas Tech; Owen Long, Arizona State

Cornerback: DJ Pickett, LSU; Kelley Jones, Mississippi State; Zabien Brown, Alabama; Brice Pollock, Texas Tech

Safety: Koi Perich, Oregon; Bryce Fitzgerald, Miami