Iowa State to offer alcohol sales at football, basketball games

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AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State will add alcohol sales to its concessions for football and basketball games, athletic director Jamie Pollard announced Monday.

Pollard said the decision comes as "athletic departments across the country are facing uncertainty and significant financial pressures from rapidly increasing costs."

Pollard said Iowa State has sought to increase revenue through ticket sales and donations, sponsorship and licensing and by adding new events such as concerts at the school's facilities. The latest change is the addition of alcohol sales at Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum.

"Many of our peers have successfully taken this step," Pollard said in a statement released by the school. "We are confident that we can initiate the sale of alcohol throughout our facilities and ensure a positive and safe environment for all of our guests."

Pollard said the alcohol sales will begin this fall. He said beer, wine and prepackaged cocktails will be offered. He said a portion of the added revenue "will support alcohol education, student wellness programming, and public safety enhancements, to support a safe and welcoming community."