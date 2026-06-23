Relocated NC State-Virginia game to remain a Week 0 contest

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The NC State-Virginia football game being relocated from Brazil back to the United States will remain as a Week 0 contest.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday that the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision Oversight Committee had approved a waiver to keep the game on its originally scheduled Aug. 29 date. That comes roughly three weeks after the league and schools announced the matchup set to take place in Brazil as the first college football game played in South America could not be conducted in Rio de Janeiro.

The game will be played at the Cavaliers' home field in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The teams had originally agreed to a home-and-home nonconference series that wouldn't count in the ACC standings since games were added outside the league scheduling model after multiple waves of expansion. NC State won last year's first matchup in Raleigh, but this season's game is now part of the league slate as the ACC moves to a nine-game schedule.